Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
'CODA' screening
The Cape Ann Museum is partnering with the Rockport-based Cape Ann Community Cinema to host a free screening of the multiple 2022 Oscar award-winning "CODA" on Friday, Aug. 5, at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St. in Gloucester (just off the Grant Rotary) Here's your chance to see the movie right where it was filmed, with director Sian Heder on hand to speak about the process behind the film and her connections to Gloucester. Heder, a regular summer resident of Gloucester, will speak from 7:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the film, starting at 8:15 p.m. and wrapping by 10 p.m. Pack a picnic and reserve as spot on the lawn as early as 6 p.m. There will be ASL translation during the announcements and conversation. All parking will be at O’Maley Middle School with a shuttle between sites. On-site parking is reserved for those with accessibility requirements. Local residents are encouraged, where possible, to walk or ride bikes. And, yes, reservations are required at www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Fireworks Fundraiser
A fund-raising event for Rockport's Illumination Night, the summer fireworks show, will take place at Brothers Brew, at 27 Main St., Rockport, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring pub fare and cash bar. There will be live music from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information about the event or how to donate, visit "Rockport Fireworks" Facebook page.
Poetry contest
WINCHENDON — The Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon seeks entries into the third annual Beals Prize for Poetry. Ten finalists will be chosen by the judges to read their work at the awards presentation on Thursday, Sept. 1. Prizes of $150, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the top three competition finalists. Submissions for the contest are being accepted through Sunday, July 31. Entrants may submit only one, original and unpublished poem. Submissions must be emailed to bealspoetryprize@gmail.com (Word docs preferred). Notification of receipt of entry will be via return email, and competition finalists will be notified on or before Aug. 19. The Beals Prize for Poetry is funded in part by the Winchendon Cultural Council and by the Friends of the Beals Memorial Library. Call the library at 978-297-0300 or go to bealslibrary.org for more information.
Summer concert
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars will perform at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain date is the next Wednesday evening. Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events. and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Help for Students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children's Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. to noon, Outdoor concert — at Masconomo Park in Manchester. With musical groups Ants on a Log and Bee Parks & the Hornets. If rain, moves to Manchester Memorial Elementary School. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5551.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won't find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Rockport seniors
ROCKPORT — Rockport Council on Aging Senior Center will host the following summer events. For more information, call Cal Workman during working hours at 978-546-2573.
Aug. 9, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., introduction to Greenbelt paths— Over 17,500 acres of natural public conserved land walking trails await you nearby, all free. Mary Ellen Kelly from Essex County Greenbelt introduces you to this natural public resource with route maps of varying distances and terrain suitable for every fitness and interest level. Free to the public at the Senior Center/Community House, 58 Broadway.
Also, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’ Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children's Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children's Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.