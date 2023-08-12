Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Musical 400+ Salute
The Cape Ann Community Band will perform a “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. As the highlight of the 2023 Antonio Gentile Bandstand Summer Concert Series, it will feature music special to Cape Ann. Musical David Benjamin has selected music from virtually every ethnic group to have emigrated here over the centuries, and will introduce local young musicians on the rise for a program of “fantastic music overlooking the outer harbor.” Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are ADA accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. For concert information and remaining schedule, visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286..
‘Romeo & Juliet’ at Windhover
ROCKPORT — “Romeo & Juliet” are star-crossed lovers again on the outdoor tented stage at at Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St, Rockport, now through from Aug. 20. It’s a fresh new family-friendly take Shakespeare’s tragic lovers, complete with dancing, sword fights and fun. Yes, fun! For tickets and more information, visit: windhover.org/events. Questions? 978-546-3611.
Art sale
ROCKPORT — St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, will hold its annual Art Sale from Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13. The opening reception will be Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Hours are Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale features a fine selection of painting, sculpture, and crafts by beloved St. Mary’s artists, as well as artists and artisans from the local community
Quarry Dance 2023
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park and Windhover Center for Performing Arts once again present Quarry Dance! from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, near the Halibut Point Visitor Center, 4 Gott Ave., Route 127, in Rockport. New York City’s much acclaimed Allison Cook-Beatty Dance Company, brings cutting edge contemporary dance to the quarries of Rockport to bring attention to the importance of protecting these natural treasures. of Cape Ann for future generations. All are welcome to this free performance. For information, contact: windhover.org, or email: email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
Comedy Show
Tickets are available for the annual Gloucester Rotary Comedy Night, featuring Carolyn Plummer, Jim Colliton, Jimmy Cash, and Boston’s Dave Rattigan on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available from Ruth Pino (ruth@ruthpino.com, 978-764-6710.) Get them now, this event is a perennial sell-out. Visit www.scampscomedy.com.
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, has begun the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series, ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts are held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” Saturday, Aug. 19, then Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug. 16, and 30; and Friday, Aug. 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
Rockport Legion Band
ROCKPORT — The Rockport American Legion Band — volunteer musicians — presents concerts every Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St. in Rockport. The schedule is Aug. 13, Up, Up and Way!; Aug. 20, A Haunted Bandstand; and Aug. 27, the Band Played On.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For more information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., where, unless otherwise noted, all events will take place.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m, Games with Gil at the Senior Center -- Try you hand at board games and you’ll never be board, Scrabble, Boggle, Cribbage, Backgammon and more.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m., Arts & Crafts.
Wednesdays 1 to 3 p.m., Computer and Tech help with Curt-- assistance with computer, tablet, phone, etc. Drop-in, no reservations required. .
Second Wednesdays of the month, 10:30 am. Hearing Wellness-- meets as a group with new focus each month
Wednesday, Aug. 16, and Tuesday, Sept. 5, 12:15 p.m, Mystery ride-- Join the adventure as we head out on a scenic ride and a sweet treat! $5 per person. Meet at 12:15 pm at Memorial Park; van departs 12:30 pm. Free but seats are limited. Call 978-768-7932 to sign up.
Tuesday, Aug. 15, 11 a.m., Ladies Brunch-- socializing and tasty treats. Please RSVP at least 5 days in advance,
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m., Balance in motion -- Tuesdays and Fridays, $5 donation requested.
Mondays, 9:30 a.m., Groove Fitness Video -- get your dancing shoes on and join this fun, energetic dance class! Video, no instructor.
Last Tuesday of each month, 1 p.m., Monthly Book Club -- Join us for a lively discussion about the current book of the month and other topics. Next meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 29, to discuss “The Shell Seekers” by Rosamund Pilcher. Multiple copies available to borrow but must be returned New members welcome!
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back in Harvey Park every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with an extra hour added to make sure you have plenty of time to shop and meet all the vendors. Enjoy fresh, local produce, artisanal crafts, fresh flowers, and baked goods. The market now accept SNAP payments on behalf of eligible vendors, and SNAP customers can receive a dollar-for-dollar match for up to $10 per market. Short term parking options are available. For more information, stop by the Farmers Market Booth or email us at rockportexchange01966@gmail.com.