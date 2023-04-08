Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event{/em}.
Stellwagen council
NOAA’s Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary is seeking applicants for 10 primary and 11 alternate seats on its advisory council. The council ensures public participation in sanctuary management and provides advice to the sanctuary superintendent. The following seats are open: at large (one primary/one alternate), business industry (one primary/one alternate), conservation (two primary/one alternate), education (two alternate), fixed gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), marine transportation (one primary/one alternate), maritime heritage (one primary/ one alternate), mobile gear commercial fishing (one primary/one alternate), recreational fishing (one primary), whale watch (alternate), and youth (primary/alternate). Those accepted should expect to serve either a two to three-year term. Applications must be received by May 1. For application/ information, email: Elizabeth.Stokes@noaa.gov; or call 781-546-6004; or post to 175 Edward Foster Rd, Scituate, MA 02066. Or download at https://stellwagen.noaa.gov/.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — April is chock full of great stuff to do at the Manchester Public Library. To register for the programs below and more, please visit: manchesterpl.org/events. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-2017.
Through April 30 — Manchester Reads— “Lighten Up at the Library.” with laughter, humor and joy.
Tuesday, April 11, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., TAB (Teen Advisory Board) — meets the second Tuesday of every month. Earn community service hours planning events, library projects.
Tuesday, April 11, 7 to 8 p.m., Author Chat with Kate Spencer — Virtual Q&A about her debut novel, “In a New York Minute”, plus discussion of her current projects.
Wednesday, April 12, 3:30 p.m., Silly Stories & Bingo —stories and picture bingo with Ms. Carol for ages 3-6 with caregivers. Registration required, with a minimum of 3 children needed to play.
Wednesday, April 12 at 7 to 8 p.m., Going Zero Waste As a Family with Sarah Robertson-Barnes on Zoom— Get ready for the MBTS Zero Waste Challenge, April 28- May 5. Organized with the Manchester by the Sea Sustainability Committee. Details and Zoom link at: mancesterpl.org/events
Thursday, April 13 and 27, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. All welcome. Guided meditation, silence, discussion. Registration requested but not required.
Thursday, April 13, 7 to 8 p.m., Comic Chat with Cartoonist Harry Bliss webinar— join MPL’s Sara Collins and Maddy Willwerth for chat with Bliss about his New Yorker magazine covers, career, collaboration with Steve Martin and more
Friday, April 14 AT 5:30—7 p.m., Teen Writers Workshop— grades 7-12 join Teen Writers Workshop. Play games, write to prompts, share become part of the local writing community. Snacks! Registration required.
Saturday, April 15, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room — join Ms. Julie for themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com / 978-468-5489.
Tuesday, April 18, 2 p.m., Buildwave: hands on building game — for kids grades K-6, STEM-based workshop/creative building program structured like a video-game, with animations and music.
Tuesday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m., Diversity Book Group— finish a two-month read of “Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War” by Howard French.
‘The Color of Light’
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation welcomes Heather Atwood on Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 pm in the historic 1806 Meetinghouse, corner of Middle and Church streets, as she presents stories of Cape Ann artists and their contribution to the vibrant artistic tradition of the region in a series of narrated videos. In collaboration with Cape Ann Cinema, Atwood’s videos will be projected upon a large screen inside the darkened Meetinghouse. By sharing the stories of artists who have worked here, Atwood demonstrates how significant the Cape Ann artistic tradition has been, and continues today. Atwood, well know locally for her food writing, is a producer for 1623 Studios local cable TV station and co-hosts “Cape Ann Today.” For tickets, visit www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free.
GHS Mentoring
The Gloucester Mentoring Project, in partnership with Gloucester High School, is looking to the Cape Ann community to join as mentors to juniors and seniors. Deadline to apply is April 10. As a mentor, you’ll work one-to-one with students to help them plan for post-secondary career and education plans, sharing experience, tips, best practices and advice. For more information, visit https://www.wellspringhouse.org/education/college-and-career-readiness/gloucester-high-school-mentor-project/ Or email Mary Hardwick, community liaison, at MHardwick@wellspringhouse.org or fill out Wellspring’s Volunteer Inquiry Form, here: https://bit.ly/3l80uba.
Larkin Gala
DANVERS — On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall,at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150,or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Kite Day
ESSEX — Saturday, April 15, is Kite Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St., Essex. Come fly a kite, bring your own or build one, and watch professional kite flyers from Kites Over New England. A limited number of kite-building workshops (courtesy of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center) will be held with all materials included, where kids and adults can make their own kites and learn how to fly them. Free for flyers and spectators; $10 for kite-making workshop. Questions? Call 978-768-3632.
Israeli songs
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, “Edward Hopper and Cape Ann” runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” are on show April 8 through May 28. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Class of ‘73
Gloucester High School Class of 1973 will hold its 50th class reunion on June 8, 2023, at the Elks, 97 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Cocktail hour will be from 5 to 7 p.m., with live music and dinner and dancing to the band Garfish from 7 to 11 p.m. Please register in advance and send payment in advance to c/o Kathy Williams, Cape Ann Savings Bank, 38 Rogers St., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tuesday, April 11, at 7 p.m., Celebrate Earth Day — with sculptor Ryan Kelly. Participants creating a wire tree. Registration a must at essexpl.org/events.
Wednesday, April 12, 7 p.m., Garden Design Session— 2nd floor stage. with Holly on the logistics of home garden design. Bring a sketch and or photo of your space. Register at essexpl.org
Thursday, April 13, 4 p.m., “Girl Running: Bobbie Gibbs and the Boston Marathon” — Ages 4 to 10 explore Bobbi Gibb’s journey to the Boston Marathon. View shoes from Historic New England’s collection, marathon artifacts, and create your own marathon medal. In library, third floor.
Tuesday, April 18, 8:45 to 5 p.m., baby sitting certification class— 4-H Babysitters Training Course for ages 11 +. Free, 8 hour course includes safety, First Aid, Child Development, Nutrition, etc. Educational and fun. Register at essexpl.org/events
Tuesday, April 18, 10 a.m., Community Book Group — join discussion of The Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley. Books are available on Hoopla, Libby or pick up a copy at the circulation desk.
Wednesday, May 3, 12 to 4 p.m., Friends of Library PIEFEST fundraiser — enjoy a slice of pie with coffee, suggested donation $5/pp. Bakers needed, sign up at essexpl.org/events.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, April 12, shopping and dining trip to MarketStreet Mall in Lynnfield — Senior van pickup starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Friday, April 14, trip to the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall — Senior van pickup around 10 a.m. Register as noted
Wednesday, April 19, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers — casual Italian American restaurant. Senior van pickup around 11 a.m.Register as noted. Register as noted.
Friday, April 21, trip to Walmart in Danvers — senior van pick up starts 10 a.m. Register as noted
Tuesday, April 25, noon, April Lunch of the Month — at the Congregational Chapel , catered by the Causeway Restaurant. $10 per person open to the first 40 who sign up. Prepaid reservations required by April 20. Transportation available. Please call the Council on Aging Office at (978)526-7500.
Wednesday, April 26 Monthly Mystery Ride — senior van pick-up begins at noon, return by 2 p.m. Please call the C.O.A. office at (978) 526-7500 for more information or to book a reservation.
Friday, April 28, trip to the Addison Gallery of American Art — at Phillips Academy in Andover. Lunch at Grassfields, a steak & seafood restaurant. Museum is free; lunch on your own. Senior van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Return around 2 p.m. Register as noted.
Low-number plates
The Cape Ann Community Foundation will hold its Low Number License Plate Auction this year from April 10 to 16 on its website, lovecapeann.com. The money raised from the auction supports the foundation’s annual grant-giving to local groups. This year the numbers on the block, all under 100, are: 2, 4, 8, 10, 49, 51, 54, 55, 59, 66, 78, 79, 82, 87, 88, 90, 91, 92, 93, 94, 95 and 96. The foundation invites Cape Ann non-profit and community organizations to submit a grant application. Deadline to apply is May 1. For grant guidelines, applications, to make a donation, and for more information, visit https://lovecapeann.com.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
40th reunion
Gloucester High School Class of 1983 will celebrate its 40th reunion on Friday, June 23. The event will take place at the Gloucester Elk’s Lodge at 97 Atlantic Road from 6-10 pm. Ticket price is $50.00. Invitations will be sent out in March. If you have questions or your address has changed since the last reunion, please email Missie Bertolino Bankes at Bankes@comcast.net. If you wish to purchase your ticket now, please make your check out to GHS Class of 1983 and mail to Missie Bankes, 25 Powderhouse Lane, Boxford, MA 01921.
Thrift store
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, offers clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Feb. 22. The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe Mass, Confession and Eucharistic Adoration from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
Art Show
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Historical Museum’s Spring Art Show celebrates the bicentennial of the Abigail Hooper Trask House with a Spring Art Show. All are welcome to view 100 paintings and photographs of Cape Ann seascapes and landscapes, all of which are on sale, Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m., through April 29. For more information, visit www.manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org. Questions? Email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org, or call 978-526-7230.
‘King Edward II’
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Christopher Marlowe’s historic tragedy, “King Edward II”, for its spring production. The play deals with Edward II and his conflicts with the barons and the church over his intimate relation with his favorite, Piers Gaveston. Interestingly, the barons are not as much concerned with Edward’s and Gaveston’s intimacy, but with the fact that he is a commoner. Class snobbery and homophobia combine to create a firestorm of conflict. “King Edward II” will play at the historic Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. in Gloucester on April 27 to 30 and May 4 to 7. Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 adult, $15 senior, $10 student, at the door or at Eventbrite. Not recommended for those under 15.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park’s free public spring programs are one of Rockport’s biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: April 16, May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot,
Earth Day — Every Day! Trash Talking, Friday, April 21, noon to 1:30 p.m. — Today’s waste challenge and all about what you can do about it. Strategies and practices. Speaker: Gloucester’s Debra Darby, with 15 years of organics experience within the solid waste industry. Meet at Visitor Center.
School vacation family fun, Saturday, April 15, through Sunday, April 23 — Participate in self-guided StoryWalk while reading a story along a lovely park trail. For pre-kindergartners to age 7 with adult.
Live animal presentation, Saturday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., — Live vernal pond animals with educator Richard Wolniewicz. Learn their behaviors, habitats, challenges. All ages; meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
Tuesdays, 10 o 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m., Learn to blanket stitch — in the Brenner Room as we sew a sleepy bunny with a little carrot bed. All supplies provided. Age 8+ Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, April 10, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesday, April 11, 2 p.m., Tuesday Movie Matinee— in Trustees Room for the 1984 romantic comedy starring Kathleen Turner as a reclusive romance writer who finds herself living a story she would write, co-starring Micahel Douglas.
Monday, April 10, 7 p.m., History of Stonewalls in New England — on Zoom. Once functional, now they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. With Jennifer Robinson, of Historic New England. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Blood drives
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting blood drives on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Underwear drive
Through April 30, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and local clothing stores Nelson’s in Gloucester and the John Tarr Store in Rockport will collect donations of new socks and underwear, as well as bras and money for diapers in an expanded drive that now benefits a third nonprofit, Younity. As in past years, donations will also go to Pathways for Children and The Grace Center. Donations must be new and in their original packaging. Nelson’s and the John Tarr Store offer sales on donation items. Collection bins are outside both churches and stores. Note: Cash donations purchase diapers. Mail checks to: the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester 01930, with “Socks and Underwear” or “Diapers” on the memo line. Donate online at: https://www.gloucesteruu.org.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.