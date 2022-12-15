Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Children’s library
On Friday, Dec. 30, at 3 p.m. the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage hosts a grand opening celebration of its Little Lending Library — a wonderful place to exchange children’s books. The cottage is located at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St., Gloucester, and the book sharing program is open to all.
Crafts for kids
ROCKPORT — Children can drop in Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport, and join the craft table in the Children’s Room. Materials provided for a new craft each week. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Holiday Open House
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. get in the spirit of the season when the Manchester Historical Museum hosts its second Snowflake Open House. Enjoy cookies, coffee, tea, and ornament making at the kids table. All welcome, all free, all ages to make your season bright at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union Street, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-1570, or email:info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
‘Which craft?’
ROCKPORT — Creatives meet to work on needlecraft projects Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Winter Lights
The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann is running now through Jan. 1. Vote on your favorite holiday lights at www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann for a chance to win a $50 Greater Cape Ann Gift Check. The third annual Winter Lights on Cape Ann is brought to you by Discover Gloucester and the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and promotes #ShopSmall in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester and Ipswich through the holidays..
Rotary Calendar
The Gloucester Rotary has published a 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar for 2023, featuring the photography of several local photographers. Each calendar includes a raffle ticket for a $50 weekly raffle drawing throughout the year. The calendars are $25 and proceeds support the Gloucester Rotary’s many community and international activities. Calendars are available at the Weathervane Gift Shop, 153 Main St., Gloucester, tel: 978-281-1227, BankGloucester,, 160 Main St. Gloucester, tel: 978-283-8200, from any Gloucester Rotary member, or online at www.gloucesterrotary.org
Menorah lightings
In Rockport, Chabad of Cape Ann plans to light a 9-foot menorah in Rockport on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18. The lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Rockport Visitor Information Center on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. The program is for all ages and it will include doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities and music. The event is open to the community and there is no charge to participate and no affiliation is necessary. RSVPs appreciated at ChabadCapeAnn.com/Chanukah.
In Gloucester, Temple Ahavat Achim has scheduled a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. as the congregation lights its distinctive lobster trap menorah in front of the temple at 60 Middle St. There’ll also be singing with a live band, latkes or fried potato pancakes, and hot apple cider, as well as Hanukkah gelt for kids and more. While the event is free, registration is requested at www.taagloucester.org or by calling 978-281-0739.
In Ipswich, Chabad has also scheduled a Hanukkah celebration in Ipswich on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Town Hill and a party at 6 p.m. at Gathr, 42 Market St. The event will feature children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and music. You can email Rivky@chabadcapeann.com for more info.