Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Locally, drives are being hosted in Gloucester, on Mondays, Dec. 5 and 12, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.; and in Manchester, Monday, Dec. 5, from noon to 5 p.m., at Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St.
The Rockport Ambulance, Harbor and Police Department are hosting a Christmas Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in conjunction with Boston’s Children’s Hospital. The drive will be held at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. To make an appointment, please go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code ROCKPORT, or call Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center at 617-355-6677. Brothers Brew will be donating a cup of coffee and doughnut to all who participate. For more information contact Rosemary Lesch at rlesch@rockport.ma.gov or Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net.{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”} {/span}
Enviro scholarships
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. The foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application is available. Students have until Feb. 1, 2023, to apply.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Parade of Trees
A free Parade of Trees will be held at the Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 38 Gloucester Ave. in Gloucester, on Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Saturday Dec. 3, noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday Dec. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. Mr. and Mr. Claus will be available for photos on Saturday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The Gloucester Elementary and Middle schools’ bands will perform from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday and noon to 1 p.m. Sunday. Also Sunday, there will be a reading of “The Polar Express” at 2 p.m. and cookie decorating from 1 to 4 p.m. Raffles tickets to win a tree will be sold. All proceeds will benefit the Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade.
400+ book event
The Bookstore and the Gloucester400+ Organizing Committee are hosting an author event with Wayne Soini on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at The Bookstore, 61 Main Street, at 6 p.m. Soini’s book, “Ed and Jo” will be featured in a brief presentation followed by a question and answer session and book signing. “Ed and Jo” is a love story of the artists Edward Hopper and Josephine Nivison, his wife, which takes place in Gloucester during the city’s 1923 tricentennial. Soini wrote this historical fiction novel to commemorate Hopper’s work and life along with Gloucester’s quadricentennial. Book proceeds support events and programming for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary throughout 2023.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library warms you up for winter with a jam packed schedule of indoor activities and programs. Registration is required for all Zoom events, and for all in-person library events as noted at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. The Rockport Public Library is loacted at 17 School St., Rockport. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Sewing Circle fair
Annisquam Sewing Circle’s Christmas Fair runs Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. to noon in the handicap accessible Village Hall, 34 Leonard St. in Annisquam. Choose a favorite wreath, boxwood tree or holiday centerpiece or handmade crafts that make fabulous gifts for family and friends. Take home a fresh or frozen dinner of the Famous Sewing Circle Chicken Tetrazzini. Proceeds from this fundraiser are donated to Cape Ann non-profits and as scholarships to Gloucester High School graduating seniors.
History films
Heritage Films Theater of Danvers has scheduled the following free public programs for December:
“History of Vaudeville” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St, Hamilton. The program examines the beginnings and performers of this old-time style entertainment.
“Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester” will be begin at 1 p.m. Dec 20 in the Gordon Room at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Attendees will review Hammond Castle films, examine the history and mystery of this unique castle on the Gloucester/Magnolia shore.
Details available by emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.com.