Storytelling Workshops
Have you ever wanted to tell a really good, Moth-like story—the kind you see on stage at Fish Tales? Do you have a million tales but don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you! Led by expert storyteller Laila Goodman on Zoom, you’ll learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more. Whether you’re new to the medium or a first-time teller, this is a great chance to build your skills. Zoom workshops are scheduled for Feb. 22 and and March 8, both from 6 to 8 p. m. Register for your Zoom link at https://givebutter.com/5ejoYW. Suggested donation is $10.
Economic Forum
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be guest speaker at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester (Lower Level). A Q&A will follow. The event is limited to 90 attendees and pre-registration is required at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/economic-outlook-breakfast-2023-24666?calendarMonth=2023-03-01. Cost is $45 members, $55 non-members.
Pancake Breakfast
Pigeon Cove Circle will hold an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 25, from 8 to 11 a.m. at 6 Breakwater Ave. Choose from plain, blueberry, and buckwheat pancakes with real maple syrup, sausage, orange juice, milk, coffee, and tea. Adults $10, kids, $5; 50/50 Cash Raffle. Bake sale table including Nisu. All proceeds benefit the circle’s building fund.
‘39 World’s Fair
Join Lappin Foundation and Gregg Philipson on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for an exploration of the 1939 New York World’s Fair from a social, political and Jewish perspective as the world was on the brink of World War II. Learn fascinating facts about what was designed to be the greatest industrial and cultural exposition of the century. This program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, email jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Portrait Writing
In visual arts, great portraits do more than record a likeness; they tell us about their subjects. This three-session workshop will explore techniques for creating a written portrait: a piece of writing about a real person that moves beyond description and biography to get at something deeper about the subject. Led by Adam Tessier, the workshop meets the Sundays of March 5, 12 and 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. Suggested donation is $60. Register at https://givebutter.com/674nEa.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
Organ masterworks
Internationally renowned Korean organ virtuoso Joonho Park will perform organ masterworks on the 1893 Hutchings-Fisk pipe organ in the historic 1806 Gloucester Meetinghouse on Saturday, Feb. 11. The program includes works by Gigout, Bach, Fauré, Mendelssohn, Dupré, Mozart, Liszt, and Vierne. Park’s artistry has earned him international recognition and awards. This is Park’s second appearance in Gloucester. Tickets are available online at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org or at the door. General seating $25; students with ID $5; children under 12 free. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is at the Unitarian Universalist Church, corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Closed: The library is closed Friday, Feb. 10, as updates to the Reference Room are finished. Curbside pickup will be available during usual library hours on Friday, Feb. 10.
Feb. 10, Valentine card-crafting kits for children available for curbside pick-up. Card crafting station available Saturday, Feb. 11. Two cards, envelopes and stamps. reserve your kit at pick-up it up curbside.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room— themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com, or call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m., Cookbook Throwdown — second Saturday of every month with recipes from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan Wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole, and slow cooker” by the editors at America’s Test Kitchen. Sign up for a recipe online and bring your dish on Saturday, Feb. 11, with utensils needed.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. to noon, Mindfulness Meditation — with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Saturdays We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Monday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., Sit & Knit Circle — New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation
Monday, Feb. 13, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — come unwind after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Children under 9 with caregiver. Registration required as above.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2 to 5 p.m., Valentine’s Day Crafts to go — fun, festive Valentine’s Day crafts to bring home and make with your child. Pick up at Children’s Services at SFL@ 21 Main St Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-515-6349.
Thursday, Feb. 16, 1 to 2 p.m., author talk — with award-winning author Grace M. Cho discussing her memoir, ‘Tastes Like War’ a hybrid text about a daughter’s search for the roots of her mother’s schizophrenia. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following programs on tap for seniors to get your New Year off to a great start. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Friday, Feb. 10, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15, trip to Wegmans in Burlington — with lunch at their Market Café. Senior van pickup starts around 11 a.m. Return expected around 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17, trip to Walmart in Danvers. — Senior van pickup starts around 10 a.m.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Buildwave: A STEM Adventure— Kindergarten to sixth-grade workshop that feels like a video game, with building materials including “Lego” “PlusPlus” and custom-made Buildwave materials. Audiovisual setup features animations and music. For more about Buildwave, visit: www.buildwave.com.
Monday, Feb. 13, 7 p.m., Before Brooklyn: The Unsung Heroes Who Helped Break Baseball’s Color Barrier— in recognition of Black History Month, author Ted Reinstein discusses his book, in person, third floor auditorium. No registration.