Holiday open house
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Republican Town Committee is hosting a a relaxing get-together of friends, family and neighbors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. with coffee, treats, and Christmas goodies, to celebrate the holidays in the conference room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St. in Rockport Free to the public. For more information contact Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com, 781-632-1579 or visit Rockport Republican Town Committee on Facebook.
Holiday concert
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Legion Band and The Rockport Elementary School Chorus will present a Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport. Admission is free. Follow the Rockport Legion Band on Facebook.
Rockport housing
ROCKPORT — Harborlight Homes will hold a public information session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and in-person at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St in Rockport. Information and applications are now available for the Harborlight Homes’ Granite Street Crossing housing complex in Rockport at https://harborlightcp.org/granite-street-crossing/.
COVID-19 clinic
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Board of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday, Dec. 5, at Town Hall, 10 Central St., from 9 a.m. to noon for those 12 and older. Available will be the newly approved “bivalent booster,” as well as primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax. Additional clinics are scheduled for Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. Those interested may register at www. capeannclinic.com.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Locally, drives are being hosted in Gloucester, on Mondays, Dec. 5 and 12, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.; and in Manchester, Monday, Dec. 5, from noon to 5 p.m., at Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St.
The Rockport Ambulance, Harbor and Police Department are hosting a Christmas Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in conjunction with Boston’s Children’s Hospital. The drive will be held at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. To make an appointment, please go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code ROCKPORT, or call Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center at 617-355-6677. Brothers Brew will be donating a cup of coffee and doughnut to all who participate. For more information contact Rosemary Lesch at rlesch@rockport.ma.gov or Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net. .
Hanukkah pop-up
Chabad of Cape Ann will host a Hanukkah pop-up shop and pre-holiday celebration at the Chabad Jewish Center, 37 Main St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pop-up will feature a selection of menorahs, chocolate gelt, decorations and gifts. There will also be crafts and activities for kids plus balloons, refreshments and dreidels.
You can also send a message to schedule to shop on other days by emailing rabbi@chabadcapeann.com.
Menorah lightings
In Rockport, Chabad of Cape Ann plans to light a 9-foot menorah in Rockport on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18. The lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Rockport Visitor Information Center on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. The program is for all ages and it will include doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities and music. The event is open to the community and there is no charge to participate and no affiliation is necessary. RSVPs appreciated at ChabadCapeAnn.com/Chanukah.
In Gloucester, Temple Ahavat Achim has scheduled a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. as the congregation lights its distinctive lobster trap menorah in front of the temple at 60 Middle St. There’ll also be singing with a live band, latkes or fried potato pancakes, and hot apple cider, as well as Hanukkah gelt for kids and more. While the event is free, registration is requested at www.taagloucester.org or by calling 978-281-0739.
In Ipswich, Chabad has also scheduled a Hanukkah celebration in Ipswich on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Town Hill and a party at 6 p.m. at Gathr, 42 Market St. The event will feature children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and music. You can email Rivky@chabadcapeann.com for more info.
Book sale
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library host a Holiday Book Sale on Friday, Dec. 9, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in First Parish Church’s Chapel, behind Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester. Hosted by the Friends of the Manchester Library, this sale offers the hottest new book titles from the Beverly Farms Bookstore, plus children’s books, stocking stuffers, wrapping paper, cards and more.
Christmas Fair
Our Lady of Good Voyage Christmas Fair runs Saturday, Dec. 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parish hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. It offers a mega gift card raffle, Christmas yard sale, sweet bread, jewelry, and a grab and go linguica lunch.
Kids’ fair
MANCHESTER — First Parish Church, Congregational, hosts the Winter Queen’s Emporium, a holiday shopping opportunity for children ages 5 to 10, on Saturday, Dec. 10, from noon to 4 p.m., at the church, 10 Central St. in Manchester. Children bring a list and $1 per family member to shop. They will meet the Winter Queen, enjoy a treat, and wrap/tag all of their gifts to surprise their family! Sign up for a time to shop now at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/30E0C4CABA822A1F49-winter.
Craft Fair
The Elks at Bass Rocks host a Craft Fair on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 101 Atlantic Road in Gloucester.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Five Circles Tai Chi
Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.