Earth Day
ESSEX — Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, is celebrating Earth Day. On Wednesday, April 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., there will be a GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex, and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads a preview exploration of the 93-acre Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation areas that is soon to open to the public. For more information, go to ecga.org.
Holocaust Remembrance
SALEM — The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony via Zoom., on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Yom HaShoah honors and remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The program will include live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, poetry, and music. Recorded remarks will be delivered by Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem and John D. Keenan, president, Salem State University. Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander will lead and Professor Leo Spitzer will speak about the Holocaust in Romania, focusing on art produced at the Mikhailowka concentration camp. Supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, the Cummings Foundation, and the Temple Emanu-El Congregation. This ceremony is free and open to the public on Zoom. To register for your Zoom link, visit http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah2022.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
‘Power of the Purse’ benefit
IPSWICH — After a two-year hiatus, The Women’s Fund of Essex County is returning with an exciting new format for its signature fundraising event, Power of the Purse (POP), on Thursday, May 5, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Turner Hill in Ipswich. The event, newly named “POP Plus!,” brings together supporters to mix, mingle and raise critical funds for at-risk women and girls throughout Essex County. Kendra Petrone and Sue Tabb, co-hosts of Magic 106.7’s Morning MAGIC Show and the Exceptional Women podcast will emcee, with entertainment, cocktails and hors d’oeuvres by Vinwood Caterers. This year’s raffle and silent auction offer purses and handbags donated by renowned designers and retailers, plus unique articles and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.
Online access to the silent auction starts Sunday, May 1. The goal is to raise $100,000 to support The Women’s Fund of Essex County.’” Ticket start at $100. Contact info@thewomensfundec.org for more information or visit www.thewomensfundec.org.
David Ortiz, Amal Clooney
Iconic Major League Baseball player David Ortiz and international human rights lLawyer Amal Clooney are slated to visit Salem State University in the spring and fall of this year. The visits come as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40 th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Ortiz is scheduled to visit Salem State on May 4, for a conversation about the skills needed to succeed, leadership and giving back. Clooney’s Salem State date is Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. Both events will be held at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex, with the May 4 Series taking place in the Rockett Arena and the Sept. 20 Series in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets to the spring and fall 2022 Salem State Series may be purchased through the series website at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Equine Expo
ESSEX — The Essex County Trail Association will host the 27th annual Equine EXPO and Tack Sale at the Arena Building at the Topsfield Fairgrounds, Route 1, in Topsfield, on Saturday, April 30, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 50 sales spaces will offer gear for horse lovers of all ages — new and used tack and stable equipment, riding apparel and clothing, home décor, books, Breyer model horses, jumps, as well as services, rescue groups, trail maps, and more. Demonstrations will run most of the day. The building is handicap accessible, and there is plenty of parking and a food vendor. Admission is $5; children under 10 are free; money goes toward maintaining trails in six communities for all types of passive recreation. Questions? Call 978-768-6275 or visit www.ectaonline.org.
Golf benefit
MIDDLETON — On Tuesday, May 31, Essex County Habitat for Humanity will hold its first annual Golf Fore Homes Golf Tournament. A fundraiser to help build affordable homes throughout Essex County, it will be held at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. In the last year, 10 families have moved into their new or rehabbed homes with 18 more homes permitted or currently under construction in seven different towns. The day starts with a 1 p.m. shotgun and scramble format. A ‘Golden Hammer Ticket’ includes 2 mulligans, 5 raffle tickets, entry into the 50/50 Casino Hole and 2 strings; each of varying length, allowing the player to move their ball closer to the hole. Non-golfers can support Essex County Habitat by participating as a sponsor at any if eight levels. For registration/information, https://www.essexcountyhabitat.org/golf_fore_homes/
Youth Orchestras auditions
IPSWICH — The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) nonprofit is looking for young musicians to join its ensembles for the 2022-2023 concert season. Auditions for all new and returning NMYO musicians take place Saturday, June 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Ipswich High School, 134 High St., Ipswich. String musicians, with at least a year of lessons, and woodwind, brass, and percussion students, with two years experience as well as private lessons, are invited. NMYO offers up to seven ensembles including two beginning string ensembles; two full orchestras; a Wind Ensemble for intermediate and advanced winds, brass, and percussion; and two levels of Flute Choirs. Small chamber music ensembles are also offered as part of the Symphony program for advanced players. NMYO perform two major concerts and and weekly rehearsals in Topsfield/Boxford near Route 1 and just off Interstate 95. NMYO does not discriminate. For information, visit nmyo.org/auditions. Questions? Email auditions@nmyo.org or phone 978-309-9833.
Music camp
TOPSFIELD — Join the Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) for its second annual summer music camp the week of July 18 to 22, at the historic Gould Barn in Topsfield. A combination of small and large ensembles, jazz, pops, fiddling, sound painting, symphonic, and more — youth musicians with at least two years of instrument study with a private teacher and the ability to read music, may register. No auditions required. Play music in both the barn and under canopies on the grounds. This is an opportunity to play music and keep up skills during the summer break. For information/ registration, visit nmyo.org. Application deadline, June 15. You may also email info@nmyo.org or call Executive Director Terri Murphy at 978-309-9833.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Dogtown run
Register, then mark the calendar to lace up your shoes and join the 5-mile trail run through Dogtown on May 21. The action starts at 9 a.m. at Summit Avenue, Rockport entrance, and supports Cape Ann Trail Stewards. The entry fee — $25/$30 — includes a 1-year membership to Cape Ann Trail Stewards (CATS), race goodies, T-shirt, bragging rights, and a tax deductible donation. CATS maintains trails throughout Gloucester, Essex, Rockport and Manchester. For more information and registration, visit www.capeanntrailstewards.org.