Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500.
Friday, June 2, lunch at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant -- in Newburyport. Senior van pick-up starts around 10:30 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m. Reservations required as noted above.
On Friday, June 9, shopping trip -- to Peabody’s North Shore Mall or Danvers’ Liberty Tree Mall. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Wednesday, June 7 , Lunch at New Brothers Restaurant & Deli -- in Danvers Square. Greek-American comfort food. 11 a.m. Reservations required as noted above
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park’s free public spring programs are one of Rockport’s biggest draws, and for good reason. They give you access you access to spring bird song, woodlands and water edges that are a one-of-a-kind natural wonder. Check out the schedule below and mark your calendar for programs that make you want to spring into spring. Parking is free. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours available with advance reservations: 978.546.2997 or halibut.point@mass.gov.
Spring Birding Basics: May 21, and June 18, 8 to 10 a.m. — Stroll seaside with birding watcher basics, bird song, Learn habits, flight patterns, etc. Bring binoculars. All ages, rain or shine. Meet in parking lot.
For information about the above or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham at ramona.latham@mass.gov.
At Rockport library
Mondays, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group— learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It's May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children's Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Thursdays in May, 6 to 7 p.m,, MBTS Bike and Pedestrian Committee Book Discussion. Group shares "There Are No Accidents: The Deadly Rise of Injury and Disaster - Who Profits and Who Pays the Price" by Jessie Singer. Copies at circulation desk or download digital audiobook on Libby, a free library ebook / audiobook service.
Saturday, May 20, 2 p.m., 4H friends for Rabbits & Cavies: story time, with petting stations and Q&A.
Tuesday, May 23, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., AAPI Heritage Month Diversity Book Group meeting. Two riveting graphic memoirs available now to check out at the front desk. Note: In June we will discuss Three Mothers: How the Mothers of Martin Luther King, Jr, Malcom X, and James Baldwin Shaped a Nation by Anna Malaika Tubbs. Books for checkout now at front desk.
Tuesday, May 23 at 7 to 8 p.m., 50 Hikes in Eastern Massachusetts" with Author Madeline Bilis on Zoom. Register as noted above for Zoom link.
Wednesday, May 24, 4 p.m., Mysteries on the Move -- puzzle-busters in grades 6 to 10 join game master Pam Hatch for a problem-solving adventure. Registration requited.
Thursday, May 25, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Mindfulness Meditation -- with Dharma Leader Alida Bryant. Beginners and experienced meditators welcome.
Thursday, May 25, 7 to 8 p.m., Author Chat with Charlotte McConaghy -- "Migrations" on Zoom. Send questions to author at: Jessica at jfitzhanso@chelmsfordlibrary.org.
Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Drop In Craft-- Make a suncatcher 'Mandela' for your window. All ages, as long as you can handle cutting or tearing tissue paper.
Tuesday, June 6, at 4 to 6 p.m., Hearthside Book Group -- at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copiesat the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.