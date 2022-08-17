Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Blood drives
The Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 24; as well as from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is also having drives at the Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St., from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and at the Ipswich Community Center, 25 Green St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
As a thank-you, all who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Makers Market
A Summer Makers Market will be held in conjunction with Culture Splash at Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory on Rocky Neck, on Thursday, Aug. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. It features over 20 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann offering nature- and coastal-inspired handmade jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more, all for sale. Admission is free. There is limited street parking, but a free water shuttle from/to downtown/Rocky Neck will run from 4 to 8 p.m. CATA Bus on Demand service, is $2 per person per trip. Ocean Alliance crew will share whale research, marine conservation work, and more. Gloucester’s LobsterRoller food truck will be on hand with live music from local artists.
School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop starting Wednesday, Aug. 17. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant ., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Culture Splash
Thursdays through Aug. 25, Discover Gloucester brings you Culture Splash from 4 to 7 p.m. Go for gallery strolls in Harbortown and on Rocky Neck, with free Water Shuttle across the harbor with Cape Ann Harbor Tours from 4 to 8 p.m. between Harbor Loop and Rocky Neck running every half hour from the Harbormaster dock and to The Studio restaurant on Rocky Neck. Visit https://discovergloucester.com/culture-splash/.