Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.\.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
At Rockport library
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Tuesday, March 28, at 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — in the Brenner Room for 2019 drama starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie as three strong women who take on the toxic male culture at Fox News.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Wednesday, March 29, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.— (Please note: new time) Share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Children with caregivers. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, March 29, 4:30 to 6 p.m. Dungeons & Dragons – Youth Group meets in the Trustees Room. imagination driven games and challenges. Rregister at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 29, 7 p.m., History Book Club — in the Trustees Room and on Zoom. This month discussing “Insurrections, Strikes, and Riots that Shaped American History”. Email Sam Coulbourn at scoulbourn1@verizon.net for more information.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. with Miss Kristy — in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more! Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
STEAM event
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District will host its first STEAM Showcase on Thursday, March 30, from 5 to 7 p.m., in the High School Gymnasium. The event is free to the school community. STEAM activities combine the traditional principles of science, technology, engineering, and math with a creative twist by adding the arts. Exhibits will include: Math Challenge Table: Community vs. Math Students Competition; displays of student artwork; Monarch Butterflies; Space Soil — “Plant the Moon;” student-engineered cars; Tank Aquascape Contest; bacterial art; and DNA extraction. The school Green Team will showcase model sea creatures members have created and participating in the Trex Challenge to reduce the school’s waste, and recycle plastics. Parent Dan Ochs will demonstrate a robotic arm he created. Many local supporting businesses will be presenting as well.