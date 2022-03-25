Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
The Open Door
Need help getting the groceries you need? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place grocery orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice and access to full inventory. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)? One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
‘Hello to a Worm’
Author/illustrator and award-winning artist Kari Percival will read and sign copies of her debut picture book for gardening toddlers and preschoolers, “How to Say Hello to a Worm: A First Guide to Outside,” at Backyard Growers Seed Giveaway and Swap, April 2, 11 a.m., Burnham’s Field, Gloucester. The book may be pre-ordered at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop, and purchases will support Backyard Growers. Percival is known locally for her illustrating Backyard Growers program posters over the years. See her posters on her online portfolio: https://karipercival.com/2022/03/signing-at-byg-seed-swap/ to learn more, visit www.publishersweekly.com/978-0-593-22679-7,
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., in Rockport, has more events coming up this March, hybrid and Zoom. For Zoom link registration, questions and more information about all programs listed below, visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime. Join Youth Services Librarian Miss Emily. Stories and songs on Zoom. Ages 0 to 5. Will remain virtual event through March.
Wednesdays, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup for caregivers and children..
Monday, March 28, 2 to 3 p.m. Protecting Seniors Against Identity Theft — an educative Zoom seminar covering the following thefts: Social Security number, Medical Identity, Criminal Identity, Financial Identity, Driver’s License. Register for Zoom link.
Wednesday, March 30, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Play to Learn hybrid playgroup— On Zoom or in children’s room with caregivers, share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register for Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, March 30, 7 to to 8 p.m., History Book Club: Reconstruction 1865-1877 — a dangerous, murderous time as America regained Confederate States, white supremacist groups rose, and America handled the end of slavery and welcomed newly freed slaves.
Wednesday, March 30, from 5 to 6:30 p.m, Dungeons & Dragons Club meets on Zoom. — Other worlds and fantastic quests define this teen-led club joins Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library to create an even more awesome D&D Club. Register for Zoom link.
At Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Free Library, 30 Martin St, Essex, has some great programs coming up this spring. Check out the ones listed here, and register for all events at essexpl.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Friday, March 25, Community Book Group, 10 a.m. — to discuss “When All is Said” by Anne Green
Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m., Saturday Storytime — with Melissa, for PreSchool age children.
Friday, April 1, 3:30 p.m., Mod Podge for Teens— grades 6 to 12 make a decoupage wooden treasure box. Reserve your spot
Wednesday, April 6, 7 p.m., Discover the Joy of Bird Feeding — A virtual Audubon program with Scott Santino. Register at essexpl.org for Zoom link.
Thursday, April 7, at 7 p.m., Meet Author and Essex resident Billy Baker, Boston Globe journalist and author of “We Need to Hang Out More: A Memoir of Making Friends” at the library, third floor.
Spring concerts
The Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation’s spring concert series celebrates the music of Johann Sebastian Bach and pays tribute to those lost in the Holocaust, with the premiere of a specially commissioned work at a Holocaust memorial concert. Tickets for the two May concerts are $45 for preferred seating, $30 for general seating and $10 for students, available at the door or at www.gloucestermeetinghouse.org, where you will also find full details. The Gloucester Meetinghouse is located at the corner of Middle and Church streets, Gloucester. The schedule is:
Sunday, May 1, 3 p.m., Yom HaShoah Holocast Memorial Concert — world premiere of a specially commissioned work, “The Grip of Evil: The Endurance of Hope,” written and to be conducted by American composer Leslie Steinweiss. The program includes Holocaust remembrances plus narration by Judith Black.
Sunday, May 27, 3 p.m., baroque ensemble plays Bach on period instruments directed by Mark Dupere. Featured will be “Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Non sa che sia dolore,” the “Violin Concerto,” the Sinfonia from “Cantata Am Abend aber desselbigen Sabbatas,” and the “Brandenburg Concerto No. 5 in D major. “
Manchester COA
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging offers trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central St.
Friday, April 1, trip to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza in Danvers— Spring shopping stock-up. Van pick-up around 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday, April 6, trip to the Olive Garden in Danvers— Casual Italian-American restaurant. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m.
Friday, April 8, trip to the malls— Choose between Northshore Mall in Peabody or Liberty Tree Mall in Danvers. Senior van pick-up starts around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, April 12, Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch — Catered by Jeff’s Variety of Gloucester. $12, lobster; $6, chicken. Pick up at the COA office, 10 Central St., or have it delivered. Open to the first 60 who sign up.
Wednesday, April 13, trip to Sir Pennycandy’s Apothecary in Rockport — Check out this unique old-fashioned candy shop chuck full of sweet and savory treats and gift goodies. Van pick-up starts at 11 a.m., returns around 1 p.m.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Public Library, 15 Union St., Manchester, offers these programs. For registration, questions and more information, visit www.manchesterpl.org, or call 978-526-2017.
March 10, 6-7 p.m., Teen Advisory Board (TAB) meets— at the library.
Tuesday, April 5, 4 p.m., Hearthside Book Group — on Zoom to discuss the novel “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles. Register for Zoom link with Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or 978-526-7711.
Gloucester Republicans
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library’s Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Spring art show
The Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. in Manchester, welcomes all to its 2022 Spring Art Show, which running through April 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays to Fridays, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. View photography, paintings, fabric art, glass mosaic art, all on sale by 22 local artists. The closing reception will be Saturday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to noon. Questions? 978-526-7230.
Modernists at CAM
“Cape Ann Modern” is a special exhibition drawn from Cape Ann Museum’s permanent collection of mid-20th century modernist artists who found inspiration on Cape Ann. The 22 artists include Zygmund Jankowski, Sam Feinstein, Elaine Wing, and George Aarons, plus recent acquisitions by Thorpe Feidt, Celia Eldridge, and Vivian Berman. Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester, is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $12 adults; $10; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Youth (under 18) and museum members, free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org. The show closes April 6.