Symphony meeting
The annual meeting of the Cape Ann Symphony Orchestra Inc. will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. On the agenda: reports of the past year’s activity by the music director, president, treasurer, manager and board officers, as well as the election of directors and officers for the period from January 19, 2023 through January 18, 2024. All regular symphony patrons are welcome. To receive a Zoom link, email to info@capeannsymphony.org. Enter “Annual Meeting” in the subject line and then state your desire to attend, and include your email address. Questions? Call 978 281 0543.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping.
It is hosting a drive in Gloucester, on Jan. 18 from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., and the Red Cross are hosting a blood drive in the Parish Hall on Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m