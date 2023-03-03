Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
100 Who Care
100 Who Care Cape Ann, a nonprofit organization, will host its next meeting Monday, March 13, at 5:30 p.m. virtually and in person at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center at 6 Wonson St. in Gloucester. The philanthropic women in 100 Who Care Cape Ann commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity. Since its founding in 2019, the group has raised more $158,000 to support local charitable organizations — such as Maritime Gloucester, Backyard Growers, and the Gloucester Education Foundation. Nominees will be announced soon. More information may be found at 100whocarecapeann.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Friday, March 3, trip to to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza — and other shops in Danvers. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 8, trip to Prince Pizzeria in Saugus— a legendary family restaurant known for its pizza, and Italian fare. Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m.
Friday, March 10, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls — Van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m.
Portrait writing
In visual arts, great portraits do more than record a likeness; they tell us about their subjects. This three-session workshop will explore techniques for creating a written portrait: a piece of writing about a real person that moves beyond description and biography to get at something deeper about the subject. Led by Adam Tessier, the workshop meets the Sundays of March 5, 12 and 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. Suggested donation is $60. Register at https://givebutter.com/674nEa.
At Essex library
ESSEX – March is fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events Questions? 978-768-7410.
Tuesday, March 7 at 3:30 p.m., Explore the Shore with Author & Illustrator--Kids ages 4-10 meet Diane Polley and Marion Hall for a reading of their book “Let’s Go! Time to Explore the Shore” Dress for summer! Make a special craft! Signed copies available. No registration.
Saturdays March 4, 18, 25, at 10 a.m., Art Adventures program -- Miss Julie leads the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration is required at: earlychildhoodpartners.com
Rockport Democrats
ROCKPORT — After a bit of a break, the Rockport Democratic Town Committee is back to having its monthly democratic town committee meetings. The next one is this Saturday, March 4, at 10 a.m., in person at the Rockport Public Library and and also via Zoom. All are welcome. We will be saying thank you to our long time member and former chair, Mary B Francis, who will be moving to Maryland in April.
Rummage Sale
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is offering a 50% off sale from March 1 to 31. in its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.