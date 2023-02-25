Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.{/em}
Manchester seniors MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this March. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Friday, March 3, trip to to Ocean State Job Lots Plaza — and other shops in Danvers. Van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 8, trip to Prince Pizzeria in Saugus— a legendary family restaurant known for its pizza, and Italian fare. Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m.
Friday, March 10, trip to the Peabody and Danvers Malls — Van pickup starts around 10 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m.
Photos sought
ROCKPORT — Do you have great photos that showcase the beauty of Rockport? The Rockport Rotary Club will be producing a 2024 photo calendar as a fundraiser this year and is requesting amateur and professional photographers alike to submit their best high-quality photos of Rockport to be entered into its contest. The winners of each month plus the cover will receive $50. The photos must emphasize what makes Rockport a special place to live, work and visit in each season. ie) fishing industry, town events, parades, pets in a quintessential Rockport scene, quarries, architecture and ocean. The contest runs through March 20. Please submit high-quality digital photos to photos@rockportrotary.org and include your name, mailing address and phone number. Questions? Submit to the same email address.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, ‘Edward Hopper and Cape Ann’ runs through Oct, 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. During the school year, eighth-graders on Cape Ann created original work through their own windows as Hopper did; their works in “View from My Window” will on show April 1 to May 14. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Seed to garden
ROCKPORT — In conjunction with Rockport Public Library, Rockport Garden Club members will present a lecture on gardening from seeds Thursday, March 9, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library, 17 School St. The lecture will cover all you need to know, from the seed packet to the how to plant a beautiful and productive garden. This presentation is guaranteed to entertain. The library will offer free seeds following the Zoom lecture. To register for the Zoom link, visit http://bit.ly/3XNyerq.
At Essex library
ESSEX – February is fully scheduled for fun, leaning and creating at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website: www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Mondays, Feb. 27 through April 10, 3:30 p.m., F.E.E.D. Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities — a 7-week series for families and ages 3.5 to 6 are to share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender
{h3 class=”p1”}Shakespeare auditions{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe is looking for actors and crew for its spring production of Christopher Marlowe’s “King Edward II.” Rehearsals, starting March 14, and performances the last week of April and first week of May will be at the Annisquam Village Hall on Leonard Street in Gloucester. Rehearsals are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7 to 10 p.m. Performances will be Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. On stage or off, come and take part in Cape Ann’s oldest currently active community theater. For more information or to audition, email cast2008@prodigy.net.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito administration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/.
Assisi Project
The Assisi Project, which has members around the world and is based in Gloucester, is holding a 15th anniversary fundraiser. Its goal is $15,000 to strengthen and expand its ministry. If it reach its goal, it plans to create a scholarship program, a guest-speakers program, assist local parishes with special projects, and support ongoing faith formation programs — including its popular podcast series. Tax-deductible gifts can be given to the Rev. James M. Achadinha or Cliff Garvey in person; shared online via GoFundMe; or mailed to The Assisi Project, Post Office Box 3158, Gloucester, MA 01931. Every person who donates $250 or more will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a place (ground and air travel, accommodations and meals included) on the group’s next pilgrimage to Assisi in 2024 (tentative)! If you have questions or need more information about the Assisi Project and its work in our parishes, please contact Father Jim or Garvey at cgarvey@assisiproject.com.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Tai Chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
Blood drives
These Red Cross blood drives are scheduled:
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, and Friday, March 17, both from 1 to 6 p.m. at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. Appointments may be scheduled at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. The Rev. Jim Achadinha may be contacted with questions a t978-281-4820, or frjim@ccgronline.com.
On Tuesday, Feb, 28, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Book a time to give blood or platelets by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Mondays, Feb. 27 through April 10, at 3:30 p.m., Families and children ages 3.5 to 6 — share stories and activities with educator and diversity trainer, Lindsay Banks and Manchester Public Library Children’s Librarian, Carol Bender. A seven week series, of F.E.E.D. —Families Exploring Equity & Diversity Stories and Activities. Visit: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Storytelling workshops
Have you ever wanted to tell a really good, Moth-like story — the kind you see on stage at Fish Tales? Do you have a million tales but don’t know where to start? This is the workshop for you! Led by expert storyteller Laila Goodman on Zoom, you’ll learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more. Whether you’re new to the medium or a first-time teller, this is a great chance to build your skills. Workshop is March 8, from 6 to 8 p. m. Register for your Zoom link at https://givebutter.com/5ejoYW. Suggested donation is $10.
Economic Forum
Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll will be guest speaker at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s annual Economic Forecast Breakfast Forum on Wednesday, March 8, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester (Lower Level). A Q&A will follow. The event is limited to 90 attendees and pre-registration is required at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/economic-outlook-breakfast-2023-24666?calendarMonth=2023-03-01. Cost is $45 members, $55 non-members.
‘39 World’s Fair
Join Lappin Foundation and Gregg Philipson on Zoom on Monday, Feb. 27, at 7:30 p.m. for an exploration of the 1939 New York World’s Fair from a social, political and Jewish perspective as the world was on the brink of World War II. Learn fascinating facts about what was designed to be the greatest industrial and cultural exposition of the century. This program is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom link. For more information, email jane@lappinfoundation.org.
Portrait writing
In visual arts, great portraits do more than record a likeness; they tell us about their subjects. This three-session workshop will explore techniques for creating a written portrait: a piece of writing about a real person that moves beyond description and biography to get at something deeper about the subject. Led by Adam Tessier, the workshop meets the Sundays of March 5, 12 and 19, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St. Suggested donation is $60. Register at https://givebutter.com/674nEa.
Thrift shopping
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rain barrels
ROCKPORT — According to the EPA, rain barrels can save the average homeowner 1,300 gallons of water, decrease runoff and allow water to seep back into the ground slowly, thereby reducing polluted water run off. Rockport residents can use a rain barrel to be part of the solution. To participate in The Great American Rain Barrel Program, please visit: https://www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community/ and select Rockport as your town. Barrels are $89 each painted and $84 unpainted, available for pick up on Saturday, April 15, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Rockport DPW Garage, 2 DPW Way, Rockport. Deadline for purchase is April 2 at midnight.
Irish Sweepstakes
Try your luck by buying a ticket for the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Irish Sweepstakes. Several “pots of gold” amounting to $20,000 will be awarded: grand prize is $10,000, second prize is $2,500, five third prizes of $1,000, and five fourth prizes of $500. Tickets are $100 each and only 400 will be sold. Tickets will be distributed to chamber board members to sell, or visit the Greater Cape Ann Chamber at 24 Harbor Loop, Gloucester, or call 978-283-1601. Ticket purchase includes admittance to the Irish Sweepstakes Day party and drawing Thursday, March 16, at Gloucester Elks at Bass Rocks from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mary Magdalene
All are invited to the West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church Lenten Series, on the latest scholarship on Mary Magdalene from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, March 9, 16, 23 and 30. The Rev. Dr. Elizabeth Rice Smith, MDiv, ThM, PsyD., presents anew the power of Mary Magdalene as a figure through whom we understand the fluidity of being “woman”, as well as dimensions of the Christian message. Rev. Dr. Rice-Smith is an ordained United Church of Christ Minister with a special focus on trauma recovery, women in ministry and feminist theological studies. A free will donation of $10 to $30 for the series is requested to cover the expense of this program. Snacks from Jesus’ culture and era will be provided.The series will be held in downstairs in the church’s Fellowship Hall, 488 Essex Ave., Gloucester. Please use the Coveted Yarn entrance.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this February. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org.Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Sadeqa Johnson — join award winning author of ‘Yellow Wife’ – for an invigorating conversation about her new novel ‘The House of Eve.’ in which the lives of two women collide in an unexpected way. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 4 to 5 p.m., author talk with Cassandra Clare — join bestselling author of ‘The Mortal Instruments Series’ online snd learn about her new book in ‘The Last Hours’ series, Chain of Thorns. On Zoom. For link, register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
‘Annisquam,’ the play
Gloucester Stage presents “Annisquam,” on Friday, March 10, and Saturday March 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. This dark-comic-tragedy deals with adult themes and issues as it follows the decline and fall of a deeply troubled mental health professional who is in dire need of some professional help himself. Authored by Rockport Psychologist Lawrence Hennessy, and billed as a “Dark Psychological Night of Theater” it will be performed at The Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St, Gloucester. Tickets are available at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34549?_ga=2.238185792.1527674470.1675511962-523842585.1675511962, or through the box office. Call 978-281-4433.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main Street, Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
Lenten devotions
Lent, a time for prayer, penance, and almsgiving during which Christians are called to renew their faith in preparation for the celebration of the Resurrection at Easter, began Wednesday, Feb. 22.
The Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport will observe the season according to the following schedule:
Stations of the Cross, 3 p.m. on Fridays through March 31, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester..
The light is on for you: Mass, Confession & Eucharistic Adoration, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, March 9 through April 13, at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church.
{h3 class=”p1”}Cursillo Ultreya{/h3}
{p class=”p1”}The Cape Ann Cursillo community is hosting its next Ultreya Friday, March 3, at St. John the Baptist Church Hall, 52 Main St. in Essex. There will be potluck at 6 p.m., followed by the Ultreya at 7 p.m., All are welcome and need not have made a cursillo encounter before. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell at 978-879-3655.
Vocal resonance
Dawn Pratson, founder and member of the a cappella group ‘LEVEN, is sponsoring “Osteophonie,” a workshop in vocal resonance, on Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m. at MAGMA, 11 Pleasant St Suite 64, Gloucester. The workshop is aimed at singers, musicians, healers, and anyone interested in developing deep listening ability in verbal or musical language. It consists of group and individual vocal exercises and improvisation with international educator, musician and composer, Françoise Lombard. Osteophonie, or the Art of Listening, develops listening skills by using the voice, based on the natural laws of vocal resonance. Cost is $55; $50 for seniors and students. To register, contact Pratson at 267-971-0926 or dalcrozephilly@gmail.com.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester, beginning March 10. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Or, drop in for an informal evening of cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center, any Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Friends meeting
BEVERLY — The North Shore Friends (Quakers) are now meeting at 10 a.m. on Sundays at 74 Hart St. in Beverly Farms. More information is available by contacting Martin Ray at 978-283-4585.
Israel @ 75
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join Ido Aharoni as Israel’s 75th anniversary approaches for a look at “What’s in Store for Israel’s Next 75 Years?” on Tuesday, March 14, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. Aharoni is a Global Distinguished Professor for International Relations at NYU’s Graduate School of Arts and Science. The session is free and everyone is welcome. Visit LappinFoundation.org to register for the Zoom links. For more information email swyner@lappinfoundation.org or call 978-565-4450.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., offers programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website’s events calendar, https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Sunday.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Saturdays, We Craft!, 10 a.m. children’s room— join the craft table for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts are placed on the table at 10:00 a.m. and are available as long as supply lasts! No registration.
Monday, Feb. 27, at 4 p.m., Monday Afternoon Book Club.— in the Trustees Room, discussing “The Other Wes Moore” by Wes Moore. Copies available at circulation desk. Questions? Email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Feb. 27, 4:30 p.m., Modern Drama Discussion Group — in the Brenner Room discussing “The Glass Menagerie” by Tennessee Williams. Copies at the circulation desk. Questions? email baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Feb, 27, 5:30 p.m., Notable Fiction Book Club — in the Brenner Room and on Zoom, discussing “Custom of the Country” by Edith Wharton. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list, and you will be sent a Zoom invite
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Story time — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs for preschoolers; must be accompanied by caregiver.
Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2 p.m., Tuesday Movie Matinee— in the Brenner Room for the 2000 drama placed in 1970’s Virginia. Denzel Washington is an African-American high school football coach in a newly integrated school.
Racism & Civil Rights: A Historical Perspective via Zoom — with professor David Kalivas reflecting on the history of racism and civil rights in the U,S. Register for Zoom link at : https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 1, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Statewide Virtual Networking Group for 50 & Older Job Seekers — On Zoom. Includes a presentation and hands-on workshop on topics relevant to career transition, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, small group breakout rooms to network, and 1-on-1 coaching guidance. Register for Zoom link at:https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, March 1, Play to Learn Playgroup – (NOTE NEW TIME) in the children’s room to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m, ‘Games People Play’: — Board Game Time for adults in the Trustees Room: checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or any other board game you can bring or access at the library. Just drop in!
Wednesday, March 1, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons — in the Trustees Room. Driven by imagination, fantasy adventures challenge the players/ of this hugely popular game. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes Closet
St. Vincent de Paul Clothes Closet is open to the public every second and fourth Saturday of the month in the basement of St. Ann Church, Holy Family Parish, Pleasant Street. It open from 9 a.m to noon. Clothing is available in all sizes, from children to men and women. A donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated, but not necessary.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation.. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.