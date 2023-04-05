Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts these events. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Join us at the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last! at 10:00 a.m. No registration.
Friday, April 7, 4 p.m., creative movement with MAGMA instructor -- join Jamie Pelletier in the Brenner Room for a fun hour of movement and dance! All ages. No experience necessary!
Saturday, April 8, 10 a.m., learn to blanket stitch -- in the Brenner Room as we sew a sleepy bunny with a little carrot bed. All supplies provided. Age 8+ Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday, April 10, 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. Rockport Genealogy Group-- learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to: baudano@rockportlibrary.org)
Monday, April 10, 7 p.m., History of Stonewalls in New England -- on Zoom. Once functional, now they are threads through time, defining the region’s historical identity. With Jennifer Robinson, of Historic New England. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Tuesday, April 11, 2 p.m., Tuesday Movie Matinee-- in Trustees Room for the 1984 romantic comedy starring Kathleen Turner as a reclusive romance writer who finds herself living a story she would write, co-starring Micahel Douglas.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays , 2 to 3:45 p.m., ‘Games People Play’ — Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtzee. You name it, just drop in and play it.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. with Miss Kristy — in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more! Ages 0-5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Blood drives
Our Lady of Good Voyage Church and the American Red Cross are hosting blood drives on Thursday, April 20, from 1 to 6 p.m., and Monday, May 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events are in the Parish Hall, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, Donors may join this lifesaving mission by scheduling an appointment at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=Gloucester. Questions? Contact Father Jim Achadinha at 978-281-4820, or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Underwear drive
Through April 30, Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, the Unitarian Universalist Society of Rockport and local clothing stores Nelson’s in Gloucester and the John Tarr Store in Rockport will collect donations of new socks and underwear, as well as bras and money for diapers in an expanded drive that now benefits a third nonprofit, Younity. As in past years, donations will also go to Pathways for Children and The Grace Center. Donations must be new and in their original packaging. Nelson’s and the John Tarr Store offer sales on donation items. Collection bins are outside both churches and stores. Note: Cash donations purchase diapers. Mail checks to: the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester 01930, with “Socks and Underwear” or “Diapers” on the memo line. Donate online at: https://www.gloucesteruu.org.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library open
A Little Lending Library for Children has opened at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center. An exciting new children’s books community sharing program, the library is located at the writing cottage on the campus of the community center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.