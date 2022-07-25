Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Monday, July 25, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Paint a Wooden Birdhouse — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room. Materials provided. Dress for a mess. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room.
Tuesday, July 26, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Tuesday, July 26 at 2 p.m., A Civil Rights Investigation: Mississippi Burning— A guided deep-dive Zoom discussion on disappearance of Civil Rights workers in Mississippi during the summer of 1964, exploring events and documents from LBJ Presidential Library archives and passage of Civil Rights led by Sheila Mea, education specialist at LBJ Presidential Library. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday July 26, 3 to 4 p.m., Children’s Art & Sensory Class— A new summer series for children in the garden with Sarah Brown and parents/caregivers. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/