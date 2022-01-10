Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
COVID-19, flu shot clinic
A COVID-19 and seasonal influenza vaccine clinic will be held Monday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. Vaccines available are Moderna COVID-19 for ages 18 and up and seasonal influenza for ages 6 months and up. Registration required at home.color.com/vaccine/register/gloucester. For more information, contact the Health Department at 978-325-5260 or by email at cmondello@gloucester-ma.gov
‘Matter of Balance’
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org
Pen Pal Project
All Massachusetts teachers are invited to sign up classrooms for a free letter-writing kit, through the USPS Pen Pal Project, a free educational program for third- to fifth-graders, developed in conjunction with WeAreTeachers. Some 25,000 classrooms across the country can partner with matched classes to write 1 million letters with the goal of building friendships and understanding diverse perspectives, as well as improving students writing, communication, and collaboration skills. WeAreTeachers offers daily articles, videos and giveaways for educators. For more information, including official rules and instructions for teachers to sign their classes up for the project, visit WeAreTeachers.com. Also, subscribe to the USPS YouTube channel, and visit usps.com and facts.usps.com.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts’ Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer’s large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover’s website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have been played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community’s collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center’s future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.