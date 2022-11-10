Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.
Food drive
The Open Door’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The nonprofit is specifically encouraging donations of breakfast items, including cereal, coffee, tea, cereal and granola bars, pancake and waffle mixes, instant oatmeal, maple syrup, and 100% fruit juice. Glass jars cannot be accepted due to safety concerns. Donations may be dropped at these locations on the day of the Thanksgiving Food Drive: Market Basket, 101 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester; Stop & Shop, 6 Thatcher Road in Gloucester; Shaw’s, 127 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester, and 146 High St. in Ipswich; and Crosby’s Marketplace, 3 Summer St. in, Manchester; Questions? Visit foodpantry.org or contact The Open Door at 978-283-6776.
After Hours
ESSEX — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networker upstairs at Great Marsh Brewing Company, 99 Main St. in Essex. The brewery overlooks the Essex River and marsh. Meet and greet local business community members, play table shuffleboard and foosball, sample craft brews and hard and soft seltzers with appetizers, as well as a full bar. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/coffee-connections-virtual-networ king-event-11-03-2022-20794?calendarMonth=2022-11-01
Senior luncheon
MANCHESTER —On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a catered to-go lobster roll or chicken salad roll lunch with chips and cookie for pick up at the Council on Aging office around 12:15 p.m. Cost is $12 for the lobster roll, $6 for chicken salad, open to the first 50 who sign up. Drop your payment off or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester. Please Call 978-526-7500 by Nov. 7 to register.
White elephant sale
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., will hold an Exquisite White Elephant Sale on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit activities for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Save the date; rain, snow or shine.
Enviro scholarships
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. The foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application is available. Students have until Feb. 1, 2023, to apply.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.
100 Who Care
The next meeting of 100 Who Care Cape Ann will be a hybrid meeting, meaning both in person and on Zoom. It will be held Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Treetop Yoga Studio in Gloucester, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The group’s mission is to help the Cape Ann community by joining with 100 women who want to make an impact by pledging $100 at one-hour quarterly meetings to raise $10,000+ to support a local Cape Ann charity. Details and nominees will be announced soon. More information can be found by visiting 100whocarecapeann.org.
Clothes donations
The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester, is open for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month from 9 a.m. to noon. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Free medical clinics Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged. Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
A Matter of Balance
HAMILTON — “A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. It will be held Mondays through Nov. 21 at the Hamilton Senior Center. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is ending its speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase,” on Nov. 15 when the session addresses Social Security. This free program is geared to those 60 and older, and hosted at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the session is conducted by experts. Questions? Call 978-768-7932
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548. 500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Christmas Fair
Holy Family Parish will host its Christmas Fair at St. Ann’s Church hall, 74 Pleasant St. in Gloucester on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will feature 50/50, money and grill raffles; pre-boxed home-made cookies; a Christmas and craft table and Christmas greens and gift raffle tables.
Free adult ed
DANVERS — The NightHawks Adult Education Program at Essex Tech is offering free industry training programs in Auto Collision Repair, Construction, Culinary Arts, Electro-Mechanical Assembly, HVAC, and Welding. These courses include professional skills development and job placement assistance. If you are looking to start a new career then this could be the right path for you. The Career Technical Institute (CTI) initiative is funded through the Baker-Polito sAdministration in collaboration with the MassHire North Shore Career Center. Spaces are limited so apply now at https://essex-adulted.coursestorm.com/. Five Circles Tai Chi
Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Locally, a drive is being hosted in Gloucester, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave.
Thrift shopping St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offers quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages in its Regal Rummage Shop. Donations of quality children’s clothing are be also welcomed. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. MasterCard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Rockport housing
ROCKPORT — Harborlight Homes will hold a public information session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and in-person at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St in Rockport. Information and applications are now available for the Harborlight Homes’ Granite Street Crossing housing complex in Rockport at https://harborlightcp.org/granite-street-crossing/.
Bubble time Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at
or by calling 978-325-5500. Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Trails 5K, Fun Run
HAMILTON — The Essex County Trail Association is holding its 5th Annual Thanks for the Trails 5k and Kids Fun Run on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, at Patton Park, corner of Bay Road and Asbury Street in Hamilton. The Kids’ Run will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K will start at 10 a.m., using a scenic and challenging course. Prizes for top finishers, and many other prizes, including a pair of Celtics tickets, will be raffled off post race! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Gabe’s Fund. Fun Run fee is $15 age 12 and younger. Race fee $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Online registration at ecta27.wildapricot.org/event-4635950 closes Nov. 18.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Meal Baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. A gift of $35 helps feed local people through the holidays and beyond. A Holiday Basket provides families with all the fixings to make a holiday meal at home and make new memories. To donate, visit FOODPANTRY.org/donate. Those needing help setting a holiday table should contact: FOODPANTRY.org. Questions? Call 978-283-6776.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.