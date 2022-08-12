Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Block Party
Get ready for Block Party No. 2 this Saturday, Aug. 13. From 6 to 10 p.m., downtown Main Street will be closed for partying from Washington Street to the junction of Pleasant and Duncan streets. Once again, Cape Ann Dance will perform. Adding = “Scottish flair” will be Kilted Colin and Stiles School of Scottish Dance performing. Food trucks include Abbie D’s, Crepe du Jour, Pie Sons Pizza and Nana’s Fried Dough. The kids will also enjoy face painting by Miss Wendy, Captain Jack, Picasso’s Balloonatik, YMCA Kids Town, Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, and Corn Bowl from Cape Ann Lanes. It’s a great time for the family, and it’s free. Just show up for good time.
Schooner Adventure
Gloucester’s flagship, the schooner Adventure has a couple of great dates coming up. This Friday, Aug. 12, drop in from 10 a.m. to noon, for an Open House on deck and join the knowledgeable crew and volunteers to participate in hands-on activities. Tour the vessel and learn more about Adventure’s maritime cultural heritage and the workings of an authentic dory fishing schooner. Then, on Sunday, Aug. 28, treat yourself to a Musical Sail from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., featuring Marina Evans and Bernardo Baglioni, surrounded by the beauty of Cape Ann at sunset. Complimentary beverages; BYOPicnics. For tickets and more information, visit https://schooner-adventure.starboardsuite.com/e/musical-sail-400.
‘Americans Flags’
Cape Ann Museum presents “Americans Flags,” an exhibition of works by artist Tim Ferguson Sauder. On view at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), the. exhibition explores American identity through the creation of flags that have been constructed by using mark—making collected from the different people and places that make up our now polarized country, to encourage discussion about awareness of and empathy for the many different people that make up America. Sauder worked with the CAM Teen Council to create both indoor and outdoor installations that will kick off during the Opening Day, Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. See complete schedule of free events and activities surrounding this event.
Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Opening Day — Participatory art projects and performances coordinated by the CAM Teen Council, 13 Poplar Street, Gloucester
Saturday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m., CAMTalks: Americans Flagswith Tim Sauder — Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar Street, Gloucester
Sunday, Aug. 28, 1 to 4 p.m. Brazilian Independence Day Celebration — Downtown Campus, 27 Pleasant Street, Gloucester
Saturday, Sept. 24, 12 to 4 p.m., Indigenous Heritage Day— . Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar Street, Gloucester, MA
Summer Carillon
Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport are again offering Summer Carillon Concerts. The first is Friday, Aug. 12, at 6:30 p.m. (rain or shine). Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort have prepared programs that include familiar classics and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Installed in 1922, the church’s carillon bells were the first toned set in the U.S. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near the church. This year, Our Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and even Super Raffle tickets to support our planned repair and restoration of the church’s historic bell towers. More concerts are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 26, at 6:30 p.m.; and Friday, Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. For more information, email Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.
Jazz show
The Compaq Big Band presents the Cape Ann Jazz Divas in a free concert this Sunday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m., at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave. in Gloucester. Vocalists Renee Dupuis, Marina Evans and Alexandra Grace are featured in this program performed by the top big band in New England. Director Al Saloky promises a show with vocalist solos as well as an “Andrews Sisters” feature. This concert is sponsored by “Uncle Tony” Corrao of Precision Roofing Services of New England and J.M. Walsh Oil. Parking is free and the venue and rest rooms are ADA accessible. Bring a blanket or chair and perhaps a picnic dinner. Rain date is Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. For further information please visit DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Friday, Aug. 12, trip to the R.E. Kimball & Company Factory & Outlet store— choose from 100 jams, jellies, sauces & more at Amesbury landmark. Van pick-up starts 10:15 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m..
Wednesday, Aug. 17, trip to Beverly’s China Jade Restaurant— for Asian cuisine. Van pick-up starts about 11 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19, trip to Trader Joe’s — also, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug, 23, lunch of the month, noon at the Tuck’s Point— Chowder, Lobster Roll and Chicken Salad Roll. locally catered. $15 per person to the first 50 who sign up. Prepaid reservation by August 17. Van available.
Wednesday, Aug. 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26, trip to the Currier Museum — an internationally renowned art museum in Manchester, NH. Galleries of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs. Senior van pick up at 10 a.m. Museum admission $13.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You’re in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by by 2 p.m.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Heal, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Heal, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Heal Project/ONEOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance withe health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C, and more. Been thinking about going to e doctor’s office? Provider on e Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Rummage sale
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport will hold a Rummage Sale on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12 and 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presorted clothing will be on sale, as well as select curios, linens, CDs/DVDs, jewelry, books, toys, and more. All proceeds support the church’s outreach programs.
Blood drives
The Red Cross is holding blood drives at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. in Gloucester, from 2 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, Thursday, Aug. 18, and Wednesday, Aug. 24; as well as from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 30.
It is also having drives at the Manchester American Legion, 14 Church St., from noon to 5 p.m., and at the Ipswich Community Center, 25 Green St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As a thank-you, all who come to give will be automatically entered for a chance to win gas for a year, a $6,000 value. There will be three lucky winners. Everyone who comes to give blood or platelets in August will also receive a $10 e-gift card. Details are available at rcblood.org/fuel. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon this summer during the Farmers Market. Veterans will make presentations at Annisquam Village Hall, 32 Leonard St., on Monday, Aug. 22, at 7 p.m. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room. Aug. 9, catch the 2021 drama starring Judi Dench.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Friday, Aug. 12, 9 a.m., Mushroom hunt — Assistant Library Director Dana Mastroianni leads you on a learning journey all about mushrooms at nearby location. Children under 16 must be with adult. Registration in advance is REQUIRED. Register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. The market now accepts EBT cards. Find the market every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
.