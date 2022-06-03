Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Blood drive
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. June 3, at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. Those who come to give will receive a $5 gift card. Donors can help save a life in just an hour. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, platelets or plasma, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Class carwash
ROCKPORT — The Rockport High School Class of 2025 will be holding a car wash fundraiser this Saturday, June 4, at Advance Auto Parts, 146 Eastern Ave in Gloucester, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. While the car wash is free, donations will be gladly accepted. Money from this event will go toward the class's future expenses such as the sophomore semi formal dance and junior prom. More information is available by emailing class advisor Scott Larsen at slarsen@rpk12.org.
Studio tour
For 39th year, art lovers are invited to take the Cape Ann Artisans Spring Open Studio Tour on June 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour of 13 studio/workplaces of 16 artists is “self-guided" and visitors can do some advance planning to maximize their experience by using the brochure with a map now available at the Greater Cape Ann Chamber, North of Boston CVB on Interstate 95 South, Stage Fort Park Visitors Center, local banks, or at www.capeannartisans.com.
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city's residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester.4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org.
June 3, 12:30 p.m., Save on Pet Meds — register for this 10 minute webinar to learn how to use the NeedyMeds Drug Discount Card to save on your pet meds.
June 6, 2 p.m., Help with Healthcare Costs — the Director of User Engagement's half hour highlights on the most popular healthcare savings resources NeedyMeds offers.
June 8, 1:30 p.m., PAN Foundation for the Underinsured — how underinsured people with life-threatening, chronic and rare diseases can get the medications and treatment they need.
June 24, 2:30 p.m., Make the Most of your Medical Appointments— prepare for your medical appointments, to make the most of your appointments time.
June 16, 12 noon, Saving Lives with Lung Cancer Screening — Learn if you or a loved one is eligible and how to get screened at a center near you.
June 21, 3 p.m., Become an Empowered Patient — Advocating for yourself and being part of your own healthcare team, Register now - this webinar is back by popular demand!
June 30, 12 noon, Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs Savings — 25 minutes of learning how Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs can help you save.