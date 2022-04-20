Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Beach cleanup
ROCKPORT — The Rockport South End Association is hosting a beach cleanup this Saturday, April 23, from 9 a.m. to noon. Areas of focus will be Sandpiper Lot and Loblolly Point. Anyone who is interested should gather that morning at the home of John and Marilyn Thompson at 4 Ruthern Way in Rockport. You can also learn more by joining the Facebook group South End Association.
Birding walk
Mass Audubon is offering a free birdwatching walk made possible by the Gloucester Cultural Council at Eastern Point Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday, May 9, from 8 to 10 a.m. Learn about bird migration, breeding behavior, and basic identification skills. This program is for birdwatchers of all skill levels. The walk is free, but registration at https://www.massaudubon.org/program-catalog/ipswich-river/83280-nature-in-your-neighborhood-all-about-birds-gloucester is required since the walk is limited to 20 participants.
Light & Sound
To celebrate Wellspring’s 40th year of supporting hundreds of families in crisis or need, the Cape Ann-based nonprofit is hosting Harbor Voices Public Art’s founder Stephanie Benenson’s “Voices of Belonging: Immigration Stories in Light & Sound” at Harbor Cove, 44 Commercial St., with an opening party on May 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the show continuing the following day, May 7. A captivating, participatory immersive experience, the production was inspired by storytelling and powerful personal histories. Tickets for the opening night party are $100 online at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E346006&id=4. On May 7, “Voices of Belonging” will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. free to the community. Timed tickets are encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellsprings-40th-year-celebration-voices-of-belonging-tickets-298314906917. Walkups are welcome and will be accommodated.
U.S., Israel ties
Ido Aharoni, global distinguished professor at New York University’s Program of International Relations in the faculty of Arts and Sciences, will present a talk about the partnership between the U.S. and Israel, on Monday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The program, which is free to all, is sponsored by Lappin Foundation; the Congregations Shirat Hayam, Sons of Israel and Tifereth Israel, Sephardic; Consulate General of Israel to New England; Hadassah Lynn Swampscott & Marblehead Chapter; Israeli American Council; Jewish Journal; North Suburban Jewish Community Center; Shalom Hadassah; the Temples B’nai Abraham, Emanu-El, Ner Tamid, Sinai and Tiferet Shalom; and Walnut Street Synagogue. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Manchester trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging offers trips and events that will get you up, out and ready for adventure. For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for any of the trips scheduled here, call 978-526-7500, or visit the Manchester Council on Aging office at 10 Central St.
Friday, April 22, trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx— Van will start picking up seniors at 11 a.m. to return around 1 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27, monthly mystery ride — Pack an appetite and take the van to who-knows-where on the North Shore for a treat. Van pick-up will begin at 12 noon. to return by 2 p.m. Please Reservation required.