Hammond Castle
Gloucester’s historic seaside Hammond Castle has these events and programs coming up. Information and tickets are available at www.hammondcastle.org. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), in Gloucester. Questions? 917-715-5480
Candlelight & Spiritualism Tours: Candlelight tours are Thursdays, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; spiritualism tours are at 9 p.m. Next up, Aug.18, then Sept. 1, 8, 15, and 29. Tickets, $20.
Helen’s Willow Wind — Native American Style Flautist: Friday, Aug.19, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the courtyard. Included in your tour ticket.
History Of Medieval Arms & Armor: Sept. 10, 11 a.m. Curatorial Director John Leysath on the history and engineering of medieval European armaments. On display: weaponry from the medieval to the Renaissance periods. Adults $25, kids under 12, $10. Tickets at www.hammondcastle.org
Sketch Class with Slow River Studio: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon. Sketch the enchanting grounds and breathtaking interior spaces of this celebrated New England landmark. Class is $15 per person.
Firebird Pops Orchestra: Film Night: Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. Creative arrangements of beloved film music. Brendan J. Kenney conducts the chamber orchestra. Premier seating, $50. General Admission $40, on on the seaside lawn.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Sargent House
Sargent House Museum will exhibit curated works of a group of Massachusetts women artists, offering a contemporary female take on the traditional interaction between figure and landscape. Works include Cori Champagne’s witty clothing piece “Gulf/PR,” with a built-in sleeping mat and flotation device for abrupt climate change; Leigh Craven’s “Winter Night,” in which ceramic, wood, veneer and paint combine to capture the fragile relationship of humans and nature in the darkness of winter; and Arevik Tserunyan’s integration of painting and collage inspired by the utopian world of Rococo and the Belle Epoque to evoke mysterious landscapes and uncertain narratives. Come meet the the artists at an opening reception Friday, Aug. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with wine and refreshments on the lawn. The exhibition is available during Museum hours (Saturday and Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m.; and Fridays 12 to 3 before Labor Day.
Willie Alexander
Punk music legend Willie “Loco” Alexander returns to Music on Meetinghouse Green at the corner of Middle and Church Streets on Friday, Aug. 19, at 6 p.m. Singer, songwriter and keyboardist, Alexander’s roots were in Boston’s punk rock scene of the ‘70s and ‘80s, and his career has flourished for over 50 years. He’s fronted his own band and played with the best, including Bagatelle, Grass Menagerie, The Lost, and the post-Lou Reed Velvet Underground,. Expanding his work to other mediums, he’s created soundtracks for local filmmaker Henry Ferrini. Your free-will donations benefit The Grace Center, a day resource center for men and women offering a safe and supportive environment in Gloucester, Salem and Beverly. Bring a lawn chair, choose from great catered food.
Harbor concerts
Harbor Loop concert organizers announced the musical line-up for the 2022 summer season at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street.
Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
The schedule is:
Aug. 18, Alyssa O’Keefe Band & The Steve Lacey Jazz Quartet.
Aug. 25, Grateful Dead Night! Randy Robinson’s Reach for the Sun~A Jerry Garcia Tribute Band, Ukulovers & Sparky Warsnip’s Alligator Wine.
Sept. 1, Mamadou Diop & Rum Runners.
Sept. 8, Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.