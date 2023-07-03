Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester announces the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series beginning on Sunday, July 9, at 7 p.m., with the Cape Ann Big Band and ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All eight concerts in the series will be held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary” , Saturday, Aug. 19, then Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 7 p.m., in July and 6:30 p.m. in August, except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday. The 400+ series will also feature the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 6 with the three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” — Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans. Sails on Adventure Sail into history on the schooner Adventure, Gloucester’s flagship vessel, a National Historic Landmark. Help the crew raise the sails, take a turn at the helm, learn about Adventure’s fishing legacy and restoration, or sit back and enjoy the iconic sites of Gloucester Harbor. BYO picnic and drinks. Sails are Wednesday, July 5, and Friday, July 7, from 5 to 730 p.m. On Monday, July 3, join the fireworks sail at 8 p.m., for a harbor cruise. For information/reservation, call 978- 281-8079., or email info@schooner-adventure.orgAll sails depart from Harriet Webster Pier, Maritime Gloucester. Old
Sloop Fair
ROCKPORT — The First Congregational Church of Rockport, 12 School St., is hosting its annual Old Sloop Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 21 and July 22 at 12 School St., Rockport. Vendors include fine-art photography, hand-painted glass, sea glass art and jewelry, other hand-made jewelry, resin crafts, and hand-sewn items. For a complete list of vendors, visit oldsloop.org Children’s activities and games include face painting. There will be a cookout lunch of grilled hamburgers and hot dogs. The sanctuary will be open to visitors. For more information visit oldsloop.org, email info@oldsloopfair.org or call 978-546-6638.