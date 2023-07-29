Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport Legion Band
ROCKPORT — The Rockport American Legion Band — volunteer musicians — presents concerts every Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Back Beach Bandstand, 32 Beach St. in Rockport. The schedule is July 30, Westward Ho; Aug. 6, Up, Up & Away; Aug. 13, Broadway / Movie Medleys; Aug. 20, A Haunted Bandstand; and Aug. 27, the Band Played On.
Literary Walking Tours
Gloucester is the birth place of a surprising trove of great literature. The 400th+ Literary Committee offers four Saturday morning walking tours, led by local literary raconteur Phil Storey to educate residents and visitors alike to the city’s oft overlooked literary legacy. Learn about Judith Sargent Murray in the house where in the 1700s she penned her feminist gleanings. Find the spot on Main Street where longtime summer resident T.S. Eliot purchased the notebook in which he began “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock.” Experience the grit and glory of the harbor that inspired Charles Olson’s epics and the poems of Vincent Ferrini. Did you know that Rudyard Kipling wrote “Captains Courageous” here, and Henry Wordsworth penned “The Wreck of the Hesperus?” The tours — July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30 — are free, running from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will meet at Sawyer Free Library’s temporary location, 21 Main St. Reservations are recommended at https://www.gloucesterma400.org/event/literary-gloucester-a-walking-tour/
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — Halibut Point State Park, 4 Gott Ave., is offering the following free public programs this August. Although the programs are free, there is a parking fee of $5 for Massachusetts license plates and $20 for other state license plates. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations available upon request. Guided group tours are available with advance reservations. For information about the listings or any programs at Halibut Point State Park, email Ramona Latham, ramona.latham@mass.gov, call 978-546-2997 or visit halibut.point@mass.gov
Saturdays, Aug. 5, 12, 19, and 26, 10 to 11 a.m., When Granite was King — Babson Farm Quarrying History Guided Tour. Meet at parking area. Ages 8 and up learn and experience how the Rockport Granite Company once quarried granite stone for nationwide buildings, bridges, and breakwaters. Heavy rain cancels.
Sunday, Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to noon, Snakes of Massachusetts and the World — Experience local snakes and exotic snakes fans with safe handling. from Rick Roth, herpetologist and executive director of the Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team, outside the Visitors Center.
Saturday, Aug. 12, Night Sky & Stargazing, 9 to 11 p.m. at Visitor Center — All ages view wonders of the night sky with the Gloucester Area Astronomy Club’s powerful telescopes. Stars, galaxies, planets! Bring flashlight and insect repellent. Rain or Clouds cancels.
Sunday, Aug. 20, Birding Basics Walk, 8 to 10 a.m.. Meet at parking area — For all ages welcome to stroll seaside treasure with Birding Basics. Watch field and water species. Learn bird sounds, habits, and fight patterns. Great views. Bring binoculars if you have. Rain or shine.
Call for artists
MANCHESTER — The Friends of the Manchester Library will raise money with an art show and sale with 50% of proceeds donated for the continued maintenance of the library’s resources. The event will serve as a platform showcasing local artistic talent, and the Friends is now soliciting works for the show, scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, at the Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library. The Friends is calling for artists and photographers who wish to be considered to submit up to five digital images in JPEG format to fallingforart@gmail.com by Aug. 30. JPEGs should be labelled with full name, title of work, and price. Questions? Email: fallingforart@gmail.com.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group’s heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.
FinnFunn
A public event on Oct. 27 to 29, partners Gloucester 400+ and the Cape Ann Finns present 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend to spotlight the Finnish community on Cape Ann as part of G400+’s initiative to call attention to the ethnic groups that helped shape Gloucester. Residents and people living nearby who are curious about the early Finns and American Finns clustered back of the Cape in Lanesville, Pigeon Cove and Rockport, their culture, and Finland will find engaging program choices at their Gloucester and Rockport doorsteps as well as discover similarities among Cape Ann’s immigrant groups. Go to finnfun.org for complete details and registration online or by telephone for weekend, day, and/or single events.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) l186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s July and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is “busting out all over” with great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones...
Gentile band concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, has begun the Antonio Gentile 2023 free Summer Concert Series, ending on Aug. 27, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rico Barr Band. All concerts are held Sundays at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand in Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. The weekend of Aug. 19 and 20 features two concerts; the Cape Ann Community Band’s “Salute to Gloucester’s 400th Anniversary,” Saturday, Aug. 19, then Old Cold Tater, Daisy Nell & Captain Stan plus Ellen Ford play on Aug. 20. In case of rain, the 90-minute concerts will be held the following Wednesday at 7 p.m., in July and 6:30 p.m. in August, except Aug. 20 with a rain date of the following Monday. The 400+ series will also feature the Compaq Big Band on Aug. 6 with the three Cape Ann “Jazz Divas” — Alexandra Grace, Renee Dupuis, and Marina Evans.
Rabies clinics
Cape Ann Animal Aid is hosting rabies vaccination and microchip clinics for community pet owners, by reserved appointment only at 10 and 10:30 a.m., and 2 and 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Aug, 2, 16, and 30; and Fridays, Aug. 4 and 18. Vaccines will be administered by licensed veterinarians and microchips will be administered by trained staff. Three-year vaccines are available to pets with proof of prior rabies vaccination.
The clinics are at Cape Ann Animal Aid, 4 Paws Lane in Gloucester. Cost is $20 per rabies vaccine, $20 per microchip, and $35 for a combination of vaccine and microchip. Appointments can be reserved at bit.ly/caaaclinics. More information is available by emailing info@capeannanimalaid.org or calling 978-283-6055.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues its summer programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Friday Musical Mornings, 10 a.m. ,with Miss Kristy in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele, and more. Ages 0 to 5 with caregivers followed by 30 minutes of play in children’s room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Saturdays, 10 a.m., We Craft! — Visit the craft table in the Children’s Room for a new craft each Saturday! Crafts supplied for as long as supplies last. No registration
Mondays, 10 a.m., Free Play — in the Brenner Room for ages 0 to 5 with caregivers. Toys and sensory play materials provided.
Mondays, 2:30 to 4 p.m., Rockport Genealogy Group. Learn the basics with information, videos, possible guest speakers, databases, in person. An evening session meets from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Must register/cancel via email to baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver.
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play. Board games for adults in person in the Trustees Room. Scrabble, checkers, cards, Monopoly, cribbage, Yahtze. You name it, just drop in and play it.
ESOL English Conversation Group on Zoom — Meets Wednesday, July 26, 7 to 8:30 p.m., and Thursday, July 27, 2 to 3:15 p.m. Requires basic English speaking skills; Massachusetts residents only To register, email literacyservices@bpl.org, or call 617-859-2446.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — featured films of the ‘50s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and great old classics.
Essex seniors
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging offers a variety of events and trips for seniors. For further information or to sign up for an event, please call the office at 978-768-7932 or visit the Senior Center at 17 Pickering St.
Wednesdays, 1 p.m., Games at the Senior Center — Scrabble, Boggle, cribbage, backgammon, board games and more. Join the play or
Second Wednesday each month, 9:30 a.m., Men’s social — Hot Coffee, delicious donuts and great company
Second Wednesday of each month, 10:30 a.m., Hearing Wellness Group — July’s theme is Hearing and Alzheimer’s Prevention.
Tuesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m., COA Fitness Programs -- Balance in motion — $5 donation requested.
Mondays and Thursdays, 9:30 a.m., , Groove fitness video — get your dancing shoes on and join this fun dance class! Video, no instructor.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning and creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Thursdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Read and Meet Book Group for second- and third-graders. Registration required.
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Mondays, Rosey the Raccoon lottery — Spot Rosey in an Essex business visible from the street. Call, email or stop in to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Wednesdays, 5 p.m., Read to Jackson the Black Lab — Sign up for 15 minute reading slot. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org or call 978-768-7410.
Wonderbooks! New for kids — Great selection of audio sing-along and print bound picture books for literacy and fun! And don’t forget educational tablets.
Build a dory
The Essex Historical Society & Shipbuilding Museum is offering a dory building course this summer from Aug. 14 to 17. Participants will construct their boat over the first three days of classes which run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. By Aug. 17, the dory should be done, paint dry and ready to transport home. Space in limited, so registration is required by emailing kd@essexshipbuilding.org. Coast is $1,800 per boat, including tuition; $200 per additional student. Become a museum member and save $100. Advance deposit of $500 due at time of registration. Four-boat minimum to run, eight-boat maximum. For more information, visit https://www.essexshipbuilding.org/new-events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Art sale
ROCKPORT — St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, will hold its annual Art Sale from Friday, Aug. 11, through Sunday, Aug. 13. The opening reception will be Friday, Aug. 11, from 4 to 6 p.m. Hours are Saturday, Aug. 12, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 13, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sale features a fine selection of painting, sculpture, and crafts by beloved St. Mary’s artists, as well as artists and artisans from the local community.
Photos needed
The Gloucester Rotary will publish a 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar for 2024 as a fundraiser. All profits will go to the Gloucester Rotary’s many community and international activities. The Club is requesting high quality digital photos that reflect the natural beauty of Cape Ann throughout the year. We will feature one photo per month, so need images from each season of Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester. Full details at https://gloucesterrotary.org/Stories/gloucester-rotary-2024-calendar-photo-requests. Deadline is midnight, Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Bard in meadow
ROCKPORT — Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe will present Shakespeare Upon Millbrook, an Elizabethan variety show featuring scenes, sonnets, and songs from the works of William Shakespeare. Performances are Aug. 5 and 6, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow, on Beach Street opposite Front Beach. Admission is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted to benefit Rockport Millbrook Meadow Conservancy, and the CAST Scholarship Fund.
Murder mystery
ROCKPORT — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 7 p.m., at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., the Sandy Bay Historical Society reopens the cold-case murder that rocked Rockport in 1932, when a well-respected Swedish immigrant, Arthur Okers, was brutally axed to death at high noon in his Main Street Tailor’s Shop. This is a “who dunnit,” with Oker’s murder leading to a second even more brutal murder, of a woman who made the fatal mistake of announcing at a gathering of well respected church people that she knew who the killer was. Could a member of Rockport’s highly respected Scandinavian community have committed the dastardly deeds? And if so, why and how did they escape into plain sight without a trace. These are just some of the questions that will be explored by local historians Rob Fitzgerald and Wayne Soini. with moderator Chris martin and Rob Ranta, Director of the Cape Ann Finns. All welcome. Admission is free.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the Council on Aging Office at 978-526-7500.
Friday, Aug. 4, trip to the Lynn Museum —1897 cultural center collects, preserves and illuminates the city’s vibrant history. Van will begin to pick up at 10a.m., return around 1 p.m. Admission is free, $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Monday, Aug. 7, trip to the Peabody Essex Museum — Collections from 1700s to today, showcasing Salem’s history of trading. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 9, lobster roll lunch at Gloucester’s Mile Marker Restaurant — Van starts picking up at 11 a.m., return by 1:30 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 11, to the malls — Choose between Danvers and Peabody Malls, Shop, snacks, enjoy. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 16, trip to The Gourmet Gardens Restaurant in Danvers — Asian dishes at a reasonable prices. Senior van starts picking up at 11 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 18, trip to Bearskin Neck — Rockport’s colorfully scenic bazaar shops, art and great easting on the harbor front. The van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. with a return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Tuesday, Aug. 22, 12 noon, Senior cook out at at Tuck’s Point-- Catered by the Causeway Restaurant, with lobster rolls, chicken salad rolls, fish chowder, pasta, chips, pickles, beverage and dessert. $12 per senior. Entertainment by Davis Bates, musician, Pre-paid reservation by Aug. 17.
Wednesday, Aug. 23, Monthly Mystery Ride — work up an appetite, hop on the van and head for a good time at a surprise destination on the North Shore; Pick up starts noon, return by 2 p.m. Register as noted above.
Friday, Aug. 25, trip to Trader Joe’s — and Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pickup starts at 10 a.m. Register as noted above.
Wednesday, Aug. 30, trip to The Old Manse in Concord — 1770 home of patriot minister William Emerson, a National Historic Landmark, and center of Concord’s political, literary, and social revolutions. Van pick up starts at 10 a.m. Admission is free; $2 donation if able. Register as noted above.
400+ cemetery tour
On Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 to 11 a.m., as part of the Gloucester 400+ events, there will be a free tour of Bray Cemetery at 379 Essex Avenue, Gloucester. On this in-person tour “The Families of West Parish ” presented by Lois Hamilton and Dani Stotzer, you’ll discover the captivating tales of those buried in this historic Victorian cemetery. A guest speaker from Wellspring House Inc. will share the amazing story of a wealthy African American family, the Freemans, who are buried in Bray Cemetery and Cedar Rock Gardens of West Parish have generously donated flowers so that guests can lay a flower at each grave. Please make your reservation https://www.eventbrite.com/e/free-gloucester-cemetery-tour-series-the-families-of-west-parish-tickets-678820258667?aff=oddtdtcreator. Park at the West Parish School (10 Concord Street, parking lot, which is a short walk to Bray Cemetery. The cemetery is not wheelchair accessible or advisable for those with mobility issues. Wear comfortable, sturdy shoes and bring your sense of adventure.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
“Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann is now running now at the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester and through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and are sale at www.capeannmuseum.org. Admission, which includes both “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann” and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Cape Ann Arts Alive
Registration is open for Cape Ann Arts Alive’s 2023 summer program 2023. “Time and Tide ~ Gloucester 1623, before and after” is an experiential performance/art program that fosters 6- to 12-year-olds appreciation for the unique culture of Cape Ann, and, along with teen mentors (age 13-17) nurtures their sense of belonging to the ongoing story of this unique region. Through music, visual arts, theater, dance, the program strives to cultivate curiosity, encourage artistic expression, and build confidence. Activities run from Aug. 21 to 25, Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, with excursions to the Cape Ann Museum and to the schooner Adventure for a harbor sail. There will be openings in the fall for the CAAA Singers, who’ll perform at Schooner Festival on Labor Day weekend and the annual Middle Street Walk on Dec. 9, as well as other Gloucester 400+ community events. Call 978-283-1708.
Sail races
The Eastern Point Yacht Club is hosting Thursday Night Sailing Races, which are free and open to the public, through Aug. 31. Start time is 6 p.m. off Eastern Point between Niles and Raymond’s Beaches, with the race committee on VHF 72 after 5 p.m. Races are typically one hour to an hour and a half and are scored under PHRF handicap. Questions? Call 978-283-3520 ahead of time, refer to VHF on the water.
Museum, zoo passes
Funded by the Friends, the Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., offers library cardholders passes to many local cultural attractions. To reserve library passes to the Boston Children’s Museum, Cape Ann Museum, Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Maritime Gloucester Museum, Museum of Fine Arts, Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, New England Aquarium, Sargent House Museum and Zoo New England, library patrons should visit sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Manchester Public Library offers passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England. Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve a timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has programs and activities lined up this summer. Unless otherwise noted, in-person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Thursdays, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Open Play at the Library. Unstructured play for little ones and their caregivers. Books and toys will be provided. Best suited for ages 0 to 2. No registration needed. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Book Bingo 2023 through Sept. 1. Those 18 and older can keep track of the books they read on the library’s downloadable custom bingo card by writing the title and author in the matching square. Each completed horizontal, vertical, or diagonal line enters you into a raffle to win $25, $50, or $75 Cape Ann Gift Certificates. Visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org for more information.
Teen Summer Reading Contest. Students entering grades 6 to 12 are encouraged to track their summer reading on the custom form available on the library’s website to qualify for weekly prize drawings. Visit SawyerFreeLibrary.org for more information.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Tai chi
ROCKPORT— Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. They lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Cribbage
A local Gloucester-based cribbage league is looking for new members. The league plays Thursdays at 7 p.m., at the Pilot House, 3 Porter St, Gloucester. Cost is $5 a week and each round lasts ten weeks. For more information, call 978-491-8660.
Cribbage at the Magnolia Library Center is on hiatus for the summer and will resume Labor Day. Players are asked to be a library member. For more information, email dotsieradzki@gmail.com.
For job seekers
If you need help with your resume, cover letter, or some job searching advice, contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person resume and cover letter assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, Wi-Fi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, scanning, and saving via email and flash drive are all free at the Sawyer Free Library at 21 Main St. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to Cape Ann: Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Walk challenge
Registration is now open for Rockport and Manchester residents to enter the “Walk Massachusetts Challenge.” Stay healthy and win prizes for yourself and your Council on Aging. There are six challenges for different fitness levels, running through Oct. 31. As you complete each, you are entered into a drawing for a gift card. For each person who completes their challenge, their respective Council on Aging gets an entry to win up to $1,000 for fitness programing. To register, visit: walkmachallenge.com. For those who want to walk but don’t have access to a computer, the Council on Aging can help you with that. Eligible for Massachusetts residents 18 years old and up.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Matter of Balance
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Beverly Council on Aging, presents the free workshop “A Matter of Balance” through Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Beverly Senior Center, 90 Colon St. in Beverly. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. More info: https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance-june-august-2023/.