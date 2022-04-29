Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event
May Day
All are welcome at Lanesville's fifth May Day Festival on Saturday, May 7, at 3:30 p.m. hosted by the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester. Guest speaker Dr. Jon Kilpinen will discuss "cultural landscapes" — the relationship between people, their culture, and their environment. Explore how people adapt and how environment is changed by people. Learn from his investigation of the Finnish community in the Pacific Northwest. Q & A follows. At 5 p.m., enjoy a BYO potluck supper; Finnish summer soup will be served. Email questions to capeannfinns@gmail.com.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door's new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, frpm 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the west bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up through this winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some costs, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.