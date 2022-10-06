Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Climate action
On Thursday, Oct. 6 form 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., the Cape Ann Climate Coalition presents “Electrify Everything! Affordable Ideas for Action,” a free workshop on how to electrify homes and places of business as well as ways to engage in community renewable energy projects. Revision Energy will outline a roadmap to the electrified home and the Green Energy Consumers Alliance will get you thinking about how to purchase an electric vehicle. Learn how to access up to $10,000 in state incentives and rebates, and review tools and resources to plan your next steps, available in a take-home handout. This workshop is presented as part of Rocky Neck Art Colony’s exhibit, “Land, Mark.”
Mushroom walk
Manchester Essex Conservation Trust hosts the hike, “Foraging for Mushrooms with Boston Mycological Club,” this Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The club’s Jimmy McAuley and Isabella Roversi will lead this walk in search of various types of fungi and walkers will bring them back to be examined and identified, learning more about these specimens that share more in common with animals than they do with plants. Register at mect.org/2022-save-the-dates as space is limited.
Craft show
The 2022 Annisquam Arts & Crafts Show will be held live and in-person this Saturday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the newly renovated Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. Admission is free. Handcrafts on display include jewelry, blown glass, cashmere mittens, pashminas, ceramics, wood, paper goods, baby gear, artisanal dog treats, and candles. The Gallery showcases a wide selection of oils, watercolors, and pastels. Proceeds from the show benefit the Annisquam Village Church and its community outreach programs. For more information, please contact annisquamartcraftshow@gmail.com or visit annisquamartsandcraftshow.org.
Aid for underinsured
Gloucester-based NeedyMeds hosts a free webinar from The PAN Foundation for the underinsured on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 4 p.m. The PAN Foundation is here to help the underinsured with life-threatening, chronic and rare diseases get the meds and treatment they need. The webinar may be viewed by registering at https://register.gotowebinar.com/rt/8417413942723527440.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market here with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up as we ease into fall. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info. Please note:The Library will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Next up in the Brenner Room on Sept. 6 is a 2022 biographical/drama that follows a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey of redemption, and on Sept. 13 is 2022 mystery movie starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot who must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room — with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
A Matter of Balance
HAMILTON — “A Matter of Balance” is an eight-week free workshop focusing on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, participants will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. It will be held Mondays through Nov. 21 at the Hamilton Senior Center. For information and to register, contact Linda Baker at 978-281-1750 or linda.baker@seniorcareinc.org. Learn more at https://seniorcareinc.org/a-matter-of-balance/.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548. 500 Club
AMVETS Post Prizes
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Rockport housing
ROCKPORT — Harborlight Homes will hold a public information session on Dec. 5 at 6 p.m. via Zoom and in-person at Rockport Public Library, 17 School St in Rockport. Information and applications are now available for the Harborlight Homes’ Granite Street Crossing housing complex in Rockport at https://harborlightcp.org/granite-street-crossing/.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Pumpkin sales
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosts its third annual Pumpkin Sale, beginning Thursday, Oct. 6, in the church’s Sacred Grove. Pumpkins will be sold Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Pumpkins also will be sold from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Indigenous People’s Day, Oct. 10, and on Halloween, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. This is a fund raiser for the church and also supports the Navajo Indian Reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, which grow the pumpkins.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.
Water restrictions
The City of Gloucester has banned all non-essential outdoor water use through Oct. 30. This means hand watering is no longer allowed. Considered “essential” are water use for health or safety reasons by regulation, production of food and fiber, livestock maintenance, the core functions of business. Failure to adhere to the restrictions can lead to the imposition of fines. Residents who wish to report a violation are asked to call the Gloucester Police Department at 978-283-1212. The ban will be assessed at the month’s end. Note: not mandatory but recommended for private well owners.
Fire Restrictions
The current drought is increasing the wildland fire risk, with multiple brush fires in recent weeks. All outdoor fires, including the use of outdoor fireplaces, firepits and chimineas, are prohibited in Gloucester during this time. Residents are also asked to take care when disposing of combustible materials including cigarettes.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to the City of Gloucester:Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711.
Soup and Study
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, hosts Soup and Study on Thursdays from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in October. The Rev. Dr. Liz Rice-Smith, an ordained United Church of Christ minister, psychologist, historian and author, presents “Hidden No More,” stories of Native Americans and settlers in the Cape Ann area. A light vegan supper of 3 Sisters Stew will be provided. Attendees are welcome to bring nothing at all or some bread, salad or dessert to share. This is open to the community. More information is available by contacting the church at(978-283-2817 or wgtcchurch@gmail.com.
Coffee with cops
The Gloucester Police Department Community Impact Unit will open its office doors at 67 Middle St. to community members Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have coffee and conversation with members of the unit. Fresh coffee and pastries will be on hand so residents and business owners can enjoy a cup of joe while conversing with officers. Anyone with questions may contact Lt. Jeremiah Nicastro at 978-325-5471 or jnicastro@gloucester-ma.gov.
Kite flying
An Afghan Kite Flying Festival will be hosted by West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church at Wingaersheek Beach, 298 Atlantic St., on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Picnic, kite making and flying. Meet Afghan neighbors who have settled on Cape Ann. The Afghans are making food, and attendees are also invited to bring something to share. Rain date is Monday, Oct. 10, Indigenous People’s Day.
Finns to meet
The Cape Ann Finns will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. Those attending will receive progress updates about several projects conducted during 2022 as well as plans for hosting the 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend. The program, “Preserving Finnish heritage #5,” focuses on the church as a magnet for social activities and socializing in the Finnish community. Member Merry Seppala talks about churches in Pigeon Cove and Rockport while Fred Peterson and Edwin Erickson (tentative) discuss the Finn church in Lanesville. Members who need transportation should call 202-420-8548. Cape Ann Live! records the program.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
HAWC breakfast
SALEM — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast.