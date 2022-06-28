Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Mondays, 11 a.m., Which Craft? 'in the Trustees Room to work on your needlecraft with lively company and conversation No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters.
Wednesday, June 29, 4 to 5:30 p.m., History Book Club — monthly meeting on Zoom. Today discussing assassinations and executions of leaders. From Julius Caesar to JFK and MLK. Please read any book about a famous assassinated person and be ready to share with the group.
Wednesday, June 29, 7 p.m., The 4000-Foot Classroom— in the Brenner Room with Patricia Ellis Herr discussing her 600 White Mountain ascents with her two daughters, and what that first round of 4000-footers led to: 48 Four Thousand Footers every month of the year, or 576 ascents.
June 30, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Butterfly Themed Mixed Media— a workshop with Kourney Buchanan in the Brenner Room. Use watercolors and embroidery to create a beautiful butterfly! Open to age 12+, no experience necessary. materials provided. Dress for a mess; crafting shirt recommended. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex has one cool summer reading program coming up for kids. All events require registration. Sign up and find more information on what's up at www.essexpubliclibrary.org. Questions? Email: dfrench@essexpl.org, or call 978-768-7410
Mondays, 3 to 3:45 p.m. Book Group for grades 2 & 3— a lively book group reads 'No Flying in the House; by Betty Brock Sign up opens June 20 at the Grove, or online essexpl.org
Teen DIY Pennant, week of June 27 — Teens entering grades 6-12, register for a craft kit at essxpl.org and pick up the week of June 27th. Send a photo of your completed project to awanner@essexpl.org and be entered to win an ice cream from The Village Creamery.
Available now on loan: Need a game? Giant Jenga, bocce, croquet, cornhole, pickleball and more are available for a three-week loan at all the libraries in the catalog. Visit https://mvlc.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/essex.
Needy Meds webinars
With over $325,013,936.87 in prescription costs saved to date by subscribers with the free NeedyMeds card, the Gloucester-based nonprofit has grown into an invaluable health and medication resource for the city's residents. Its free webinars are open to all with a free app that lets you gather, manage and share your health records from one secure location. Check out the schedule and join NeedyMeds, 50 Whittemore St., Gloucester. 4Helpline available at 1-800-503-6897. For more information, email info@needymeds.org, or visit NeedyMeds.org.
June 30, noon, Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs Savings — 25 minutes of learning how Diagnosis-Based Assistance Programs can help you save.
Senior Trips
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Senior Center has now resumed trips, and announces this excursions with transportation by motor coach. Prepaid registrations are required by calling the Council on Aging, 978-546-2573, or stopping by the office at 58 Broadway.
Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts "Stories, Bubbles, and Fun" on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.