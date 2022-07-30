Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Vacation Bible School
The Lanesville Congregational Church is holding a Vacation Bible School from Aug. 1 through 5, from 9 a.m. to noon for ages 4 through 10, or for a child entering the fifth grade. The theme this year is “The God who is Always Faithful, the life of Joseph. “ Each child must be registered online at occlanesville.org/ministries/vbs/.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to The Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.mancheerpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin e reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and for instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have Questions? Call the library at 978-526-7711.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Heal, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Heal, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Heal Project/ONEOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance withe health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C, and more. Been thinking about going to e doctor’s office? Provider on e Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Thrift Store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Poetry contest
WINCHENDON — The Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon seeks entries into the third annual Beals Prize for Poetry. Ten finalists will be chosen by the judges to read their work at the awards presentation on Thursday, Sept. 1. Prizes of $150, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the top three competition finalists. Submissions for the contest are being accepted through Sunday, July 31. Entrants may submit only one, original and unpublished poem. Submissions must be emailed to bealspoetryprize@gmail.com (Word docs preferred). Notification of receipt of entry will be via return email, and competition finalists will be notified on or before Aug. 19. The Beals Prize for Poetry is funded in part by the Winchendon Cultural Council and by the Friends of the Beals Memorial Library. Call the library at 978-297-0300 or go to bealslibrary.org for more information.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is Aug. 16 —Lifelong Learning; Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program.
Produce for seniors
MANCHESTER — The Massachusetts Farmer’s Market Coupon Program, hosted by SeniorCare Inc. and the Manchester Council on Aging, is designed to give older adults the opportunity to eat more locally grown fresh vegetables and fruits, enjoy the health benefits and support local farmers. This year instead of issuing Farmers Market Coupons, bags of fresh produce from local farms will be distributed. Eligible seniors will receive two fresh produce bags on Aug. 10 and 31. Participation is limited and based on a first-come, first-served basis, per person. To register or for more information, contact the COS office at Town Hall. Ypu must be least 60 years of age, have a monthly income at or below $2,127 for a one-person household or $2,873 for a two-person household or participate in at least one of the following means-tested programs: food stamps/SNAP, fuel assistance/low-income home energy assistance, MassHealth, Medicaid, transitional assistance, or emergency aid.
Furniture sale
For one day only,, Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to noon, the Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Gloucester. is selling first-rate, second-hand furniture, mirrors, lamps, carpets, artwork and more. outside, on its lawn. The shop will also be open from 9 am to 2 p.m.. Questions? Email info.annisquamexchange@gmail.com; visit www. annisquamexchange.co, or call 978-281-0358 during business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer concerts
David Benjamin, summer music director for the City of Gloucester, announces this concert series at 7 p.m. at the Antonio Gentile Bandstand, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue, Gloucester. Rain dates for the Sunday shows are the next Wednesday evening.
July 31— Lee Lewis and the Doo Wop All Stars
Aug. 7 — The Continentals
Aug. 14 — Compaq Big Band
Aug. 20— Cape Ann Community Band. Rain date is the next Tuesday.
Aug. 21 — Deep Blue C Studio Orchestra
Aug. 28— Rico Barr Band
Admission and parking are free. Restrooms are handicap accessible. Bring a chair or blanket. Questions? Visit www.DavidLBenjamin.com or call 978-281-2286.
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Makers Market
Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn is the oceanfront setting this summer for a Cape Ann Makers Market, creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann’s crafters and artisans from 6 to 9 p.m., free, Thursday, Aug. 11. The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with Inn and street parking. Nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more. The inn offers a buffet dinner, bar service, and live music.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. For more information, contact Jen Atwood at jatwood@masshumanities.org.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Book Sale
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Friends of the Library Book Sale returns Saturday, Aug. 6, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the library, 15 Union St, Manchester. Take advantage of deals and steals in hardcover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, DVDs, puzzles and more] Both cash and checks are accepted. All proceeds benefit the Manchester Library. Come and bring a friend! Questions? Call 978-526-7711
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hous are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Dance premiere
ROCKPORT —Windhover Center for the Performing Arts brings the New York-based Cornfield Dance company to Rockport’s Millbrook Meadow Park with a world premiere in two free community pop-up performances, Thursday, Aug. 18, at 3 and 6 p.m. The company’s artistic director, Ellen Cornfield, brings the many influences of a long career in modern dance that included almost a decade with Merce Cunningham, to create a fresh, colorful, exuberant choreography that’s as athletic as it is balletic. The performance, “The Wasp in the Window and Other Dances.” will also be performed on Windhover’s outdoor stage, at 257R Granite St, (Rt. 127), on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20 and 21, at 3 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit windhover.org, or call 978-546-3611.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester offers the following summer events. and programs. Questions? Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Summer Fridays, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Help for Students Grade 4 and above — for a summer work packet or book from summer reading list, join Marisa in the Children’s Room. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
Saturday, July 30, 11 a.m. to noon, Outdoor concert — at Masconomo Park in Manchester. With musical groups Ants on a Log and Bee Parks & the Hornets. If rain, moves to Manchester Memorial Elementary School. Questions? crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5551.
{strong style=”font-size: 20px;”}Wednesdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., Stories, Bubble, and Fun{/strong} — children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories & friends. Questions?
{p class=”p2”}Each Summer Friday, 2 to 4 p.m., Summer Reading Help— for Students Grade 4 and above. Need help with summer work packet or reading list? Join Marisa in the Children’s Room on summer Fridays Summer for help. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
{p class=”p2”}Wednesday, Aug. 3, 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Jungle Jim’s Camp Balloon Magic — Come to this free fun, interactive show for the family. Camp Balloon Magic will feature a variety of challenges for the Snow Library “campers”in attendance, including big balloon sports, animal identification, Magic 101 and a giant 6-foot balloon. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, Aug. 4, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tween Night: Paint-Along-Night — Kids grades 5 to 8 are invited to channel their inner ‘Bob Ross’and join the fun painting a nighttime landscape. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, Aug. 4, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Community Forum: State Representative Candidates — All members of the public are invited to this Community Forum to hear from candidates for State Representative in advance of the primary in September 2022. Questions? Contact moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562.
{p class=”p3”}Fridays, Aug. 5, 12, 19 & 26, Noon time Poetry Primer— at the library till 1 p.m., with young Gloucester poet Willa Brosnihan. Grades 3 to 6 and younger. Write, read & rhyme; 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. for grades 6 to 12. P Questions? Email: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.orgor.
{p class=”p3”}Saturday, Aug. 6, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Shark Week: Science Saturdays — with Children’s Librarian Marisa. A morning of family fun exploring science through sensory play, stories, music, and movement. EMail: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p2”}Tuesday, Aug. 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Shark Week — Interactive Intro to Shark Biology with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, for families with kids grades 1 to 5. Register with mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, Aug.11 & 25, 10 to 11 a.m., Gardening & Stories with Backyard Growers — Children plan, plant, water, weed, maintain & harvest a garden at the Library with Backyard Growers in this 5 step series at the raised beds are outside children’s area. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, Aug. 11, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Shark Week: STEM-tastic Thursday — Do Sharks Brush their teeth? and other Fun Facts about Sharks, with Marisa. A fun afternoon experiments and discovery got grades 1 to 5. Registration is required a mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p5”}Thursday, Aug. 11, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Treasure Islands with Chris Leahy —Discovers over 50 islands in local coastal waters, each formally designated as the Essex County Coastal Birds Islands Important Bird Area. Chris Leahy will share the results of the surveys. Questions? Contact: jtravers@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
{p class=”p2”}Aug., 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m. — Gloucester Counts Down to Kindergarten — A citywide family event for incoming kindergarten students and their families! Fun activities, children’s library card sign-up, meet school staff, and more. Questions? Contact: crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.orgor978-325-5551.
{p class=”p2”}Friday, Aug. 19, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Summer Fun Musical Story time— Festive morning of summer fun, stories, singing, dancing, with Ruthanne Paulsonand playing music outside in the library amphitheater. Questions? Contact: jvitale@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, Aug. 18, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Tween Night: Gaming – Kids grade 4 to 8 enjoy a night of board games, snacks and a Switch Tournament on the Library’s big screen. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
{p class=”p2”}Saturday, Aug. 20, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Science Saturdays — with Children’s Librarian Marisa and explore fun facts and science topics in this morning of family fun. Questions? Contact mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
{p class=”p2”}Thursday, Aug. 25, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday: Summer Reading Edition –with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Come for an afternoon full of questions, experiments and discoveries. Great for children in grades 1 to 5. Registration is required. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505
Amal Clooney
{p class=”p2”}SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market is back with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Halibut Point
ROCKPORT — On Thursday, Aug. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m., the state Department of Conservation and Recreation’s Halibut Point State Park and co-sponsor Friends of Halibut Point State Park invite friends and families to a grand re-opening “Evening by the Sea” celebration at the park on Gott Avenue. The event features an open house at the newly renovated Visitor Center, with new displays on the Granite Quarrying Industry, World War II building, tower, and military’s radar-research use, and the site’s natural heritage. Enjoy music by local Rockport band The Headlands. Food and ice cream available for purchase. No alcohol permitted. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. The entrance path to the quarry and Visitor Center is now Americans with Disabilities Act compliant for universal access. Rain or shine; heavy rain cancels. Questions? Visit: halibutpointstatepark@mass.gov.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org. {em}
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548.
Rockport seniors
ROCKPORT — Rockport Council on Aging Senior Center will host the following summer events. For more information, call Cal Workman during working hours at 978-546-2573.
Aug. 9, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., introduction to Greenbelt paths— Over 17,500 acres of natural public conserved land walking trails await you nearby, all free. Mary Ellen Kelly from Essex County Greenbelt introduces you to this natural public resource with route maps of varying distances and terrain suitable for every fitness and interest level. Free to the public at the Senior Center/Community House, 58 Broadway.
Also, Wednesday, Aug. 17, Charles Riverboat Cruise — a 70-minute narrated tour on the Charles River. The riverboat loops through Boston and Cambridge past plenty of highlights and historic buildings. First, enjoy lunch at the Cheesecake Factory. Coach departs Rockport Park n’ Ride lot on Blue Gate Lane at 10:15 a.m. and returns about 5 p.m. All expenses included in fee of $98, pre-paid by Aug. 1
{h3 class=”p2”}500 Club{/h3}
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up for folks of all ages. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee— Enjoy a timeless classic of the silver screen in the Brenner Room.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Makers Markets
A Summer Makers Markets will be held in conjunction with Culture Splash Thursday at Ocean Alliance, located at the iconic former Tarr and Wonson Paint Manufactory on Rocky Neck, on Aug. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. Each features over 20 artisans, crafters and makers from Cape Ann offering nature- and coastal-inspired handmade jewelry, pottery, sculpture, paintings, photography, woodworking, fiber arts, candles, hand-harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more, all for sale. Admission is free. There is limited street parking, but a free water shuttle from/to downtown/Rocky Neck will run from 4 to 8 p.m. CATA Bus on Demand service, is $2 per person per trip. Ocean Alliance crew will share whale research, marine conservation work, and more. Gloucester’s LobsterRoller food truck will be on hand with live music from local artists.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant ., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0 to 2 with a caregiver; 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver.. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin , Essex. If it rains, check e library’s Facebook page for story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Bubble time
{p class=”p1”}Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Culture Splash Thursday
Thursdays through August 25, Discover Gloucester brings you “Culture Splash” from 4 to 7 p.m. Go for gallery strolls in Harbortown and on Rocky Neck, with free Water Shuttle across the harbor with Cape Ann Harbor Tours from 4 to 8 p.m. between Harbor Loop and Rocky Neck running every half hour from the Harbormaster dock and to The Studio restaurant on Rocky Neck. One tap on July 28: The Gloucester Writers Center’s Introduction to Haiku Workshop at 3 p.m. and an Evening of Poetry with Amanda Cook and D. Eric Parkison at 7 p.m. Visit https://discovergloucester.com/culture-splash/.
Movies at Castle
Hammond Castle has once again teamed up with Cape Ann Cinema for a second annual Movie Nights on the Lawn summer series. A gorgeous seaside setting with silver screen classics. Doors open at 6 p.m, film begins at sundown (approximately 8 p.m.) Lawn seating only; pack a picnic, bring a blanket. Concessions will be sold. If rain, will move into the Great Hall. Tickets, $20, $10 for ages 5 to 12, and free for 4 and younger. Tickets include 20% off self-guided tours on the day of the film. Present your confirmation at the Museum Shop. Last tours begin at 3 p.m., museum closes at 4 p.m. Museum is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), Gloucester. Questions? Call 978-283-2080. Tickets at https://www.hammondcastle.org/
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van.
Friday, Aug. 5, trip to Bear Skin Neck— Stroll beautiful Rockport, check out the shops, art, water views, seafood. Senior Van will start picking up at 10:15 a.m. / return around 2 p.m. {em}
Wednesday, Aug. 10, Lunch, art & gardens — bring an appetite to the Wenham Tea House, then see Hamilton & Wenham’s “Art Grows Here” — outdoor community art. Van pick-up starts at 11:15 a.m. Art tour is free, and lunch will be on your own.
Wednesdays, Aug. 10 and 24, Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester — the Manchester Council on Aging is pleased to offer a trip to Cape Ann Lanes in Gloucester. Enjoy a few strings of candlepin bowling. No experience needed. $3 per person per string, $3 shoe rental. Van pickup starts at 10:45 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 12, trip to the R.E. Kimball & Company Factory & Outlet store— choose from 100 jams, jellies, sauces & more at Amesbury landmark. Van pick-up starts 10:15 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m..
Wednesday, Aug. 17, trip to Beverly’s China Jade Restaurant— for Asian cuisine. Van pick-up starts about 11 a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19, trip to Trader Joe’s — also, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. The van will start picking up seniors around 10 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 26, trip to the Currier Museum — an internationally renowned art museum in Manchester, NH. Galleries of paintings, sculpture, decorative arts, and photographs. Senior van pick up at 10 a.m. Museum admission $13.
Wednesday, Aug. 31, monthly mystery ride — You’re in for a treat, so bring your appetite. Senior van pick-up starts at noon, returns by by 2 p.m.
Band show
The Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3 American Legion in Gloucester is hosting the Power Expo Rock band from Boston on Aug. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 8 Washington St., Gloucester. All proceeds will help the vets of the American Legion. There will be a 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a free stay at the Beauport Hotel which will support the Mass Coalition of the blind and the American Legion post. For more information, email toshawnkaj@gmail.com.
{h3 class=”p1”}‘CODA’ screening {/h3}
{p class=”p1”}The Cape Ann Museum is partnering with the Rockport-based Cape Ann Community Cinema to host a free screening of the multiple 2022 Oscar award-winning “CODA” on Friday, Aug. 5, at CAM Green at 13 Poplar St. in Gloucester (just off the Grant Rotary) Here’s your chance to see the movie right where it was filmed, with director Sian Heder on hand to speak about the process behind the film and her connections to Gloucester. Heder, a regular summer resident of Gloucester, will speak from 7:30 to 8 p.m., followed by the film, starting at 8:15 p.m. and wrapping by 10 p.m. Pack a picnic and reserve as spot on the lawn as early as 6 p.m. There will be ASL translation during the announcements and conversation. All parking will be at O’Maley Middle School with a shuttle between sites. On-site parking is reserved for those with accessibility requirements. Local residents are encouraged, where possible, to walk or ride bikes. And, yes, reservations are required at www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Fireworks Fundraiser
A fund-raising event for Rockport’s Illumination Night, the summer fireworks show, will take place at Brothers Brew, at 27 Main St., Rockport, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring pub fare and cash bar. There will be live music from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information about the event or how to donate, visit “Rockport Fireworks” Facebook page.
RNYE Sampler
Rockport New Year’s Eve will present its 2022 free Summer Sampler beginning at 4 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 6, at Rockport’s Back Beach Bandstand. 5 Star Phresh Phood will be on hand with food and Rockport Brewing Company will offer craft beers. Non-alcoholic drinks will also be available at this event, which features three live performances from three great bands. First up, ‘Down Home Swing.’ If you like jazz, blues, country, this one’s for you, with two couples, both professional musicians, delivering a rousing performance. Next,The Satch Kerans Band rocks original songs and selected covers. Last but never least, Henri Smith, a New Orleans native who thrills New England audiences with his home-grown jazz, blues, Creole, and Cajun-flavored music. Although free, donations are greatly appreciated. Rain date is Sunday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. More information is available at https://rockportnye.org/summer-sampler-2022