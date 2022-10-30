Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport Library’s November line upRockport Public Library warms you up for winter with a jam packed schedule of indoor activities and programs. Registration is required for all Zoom events, and for all in-person library events as noted at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. The Rockport Public Library is located at 17 School St., Rockport. For more information call 978-546-6934
Sunday, Nov. 6, 3 p.m., European Art Series: The Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood — an introduction with Jane Oneail on Zoom to the 19th century British Pre-Raphaelites including Dante Gabrielle Rossetti. Register for link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Monday mornings, 11 a.m., ‘Which Craft’ — iNeedlecrafters’s craft and socialize in Trustees Room.
Monday, Nov. 7, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting— come unwind after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or create with crafting supplies. Children under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday, Nov. 7, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Dungeons and Dragons— For fantasy adventurers in the Trustees Room. Register at:/rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday, Nov. 7, 4 p.m., Modern Drama Discussion Group— ‘Trifles’ by early mid-20th playwright and co-founder of the Provincetown Playhouse,Susan Glaspell is up for discussion in the Brenner. Room. No registration required.
Monday, November 7, 7 p.m., ‘Bringing Our Heroes Home’ — Inside the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency via Zoom presentation by Retired marine and World War II research analyst Tim Kelleher. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime and Songs— With Miss Emily in the Brenner Room, for preschoolers with caregiver. Children’s room open till 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2 p.m. Movie Matinee— 2018 action movie starring Chadwick Boseman as the heir to the kingdom of Wakanda, in the Brenner Room.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 1 to 2 p.m, Play to Learn Playgroup — Fun songs, stories and sensory activities for child and caregiver, funded through the MA Department of Early Education & Care Coordinated Family & Community Engagement (CFCE) grant. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 3:30 p.m., Pokemon Bingo— in the Brenner Room. Win cars and candy cards and candy in the Brenner Room. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Wednesday, Nov. 9, 6:45 p.m., Monthly Pet Loss Grief Support Group Meeting— Drop by to find solace and healing in the Trustees room
Wednesday afternoons, 2 to 3:45 p.m.,Games People Play Board Game Time for Adults — Drop in for checkers, cards, Monopoly, Cribbage, Yahtze or and more.
Thursday, Nov. 10, 3:30 p.m., Cubing Club— Rubik’s cube solving for kids, in the Trustees Room Children under 9 must be accompanied by a caregiver. Questions? esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., Trailblazing New England Women — Join author Patricia Harris on Zoom for presentation based on her book. — Isabella Stewart Gardner, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Rachel Carson among 45 trailblazers Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Seaside Garden Club meets Seaside Garden Club welcomes Chris Sellew of Little Leaf Farms discussing Food Sustainability on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Manchester Community Center, Little Leaf Farms was founded to make locally grown, great-tasting lettuce available year-round, inspired by the best produce-growing systems in the world, they developed a 10-acre greenhouse in 2015. Chris will discuss their growing practices and commitment to sustainability. Social time starts at 7 p.m., followed at 7:30 p.m. by program. Guests welcome for a $5 fee.
Five Circles Tai Chi
Five Circles Tai Chi class is led by teachers Fayette Severance and Amy Seabrook with Kasha Gula assisting. Starting together in 2014, they now lead the practice each Wednesday, 10 to 11:30 a.m., at the Rockport First Congregational Church, 12 School St. A suggested donation of $7 pays for use of the church. The circling movements of tai chi help us to incrementally align our muscles between our left and right sides to create more stability and balance. Email Amy at seabrookarts@gmail.com for more information.
Cursillo AltreyaThe Cape Ann Cursillo Community will be hosting their season’s first Ultreya on Friday evening November 4th at 7:00pm. There will be a Pot Luck at 6:30 p.m. and the Ultreya followa at 7 p.m. All are invited to come and need not have been on a Cursillo Encounter weekend to attend. Questions? Call Albie Mitchell @978-879-3655 or e-mail albiemitchell@me.com.
Holiday Meal BasketsThe Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. A gift of $35 helps feed local people through the holidays and beyond. A Holiday Basket provides families with all the fixings to make a holiday meal at home and make new memories. To donate, visit FOODPANTRY.org/donate. Those needing help setting a holiday table should contact: FOODPANTRY.org. Questions? Call 978-283-6776.
Manchester Veterans Day Service
In observance of Veterans Day, Manchester Legion 2022 will hold a service inside at the Manchester American Legion Post 113, 14 Church S., Manchester on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. All are invited to attend. Collation will follow. Questions? 978-526-4591
Thanksgiving Food Drive
The Open Door Thanksgiving Food Drive is Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The nonprofit is specifically encouraging donations of breakfast items, including cereal, coffee, tea, cereal and granola bars, pancake and waffle mixes, instant oatmeal, maple syrup, and 100% fruit juice. Glass jars cannot be accepted due to safety concerns. Any other donations may be dropped at the following locations on the day of the Thanksgiving Food Drive: Market Basket. 101 Gloucester Crossing Rd., Gloucester; Stop & Shop, 6 Thatcher Rd, Gloucester; Shaw’s, 127 Eastern Avenue, Gloucester, and 146 High St., Ipswich; Crosby’s Marketplac, 3 Summer St., Manchester; Questions? Visit FOODPANTRY.org or contact The Open Door at 978-283-6776.
Chamber After Hours
On Wednesday, Nov. 16, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will hold a ‘Business After Hours’ networker upstairs at Great Marsh Brewing Company on the Essex River and marsh. Meet and greet local business community members, play table shuffleboard and foosball, sample craft brews and hard & soft seltzers with appetizers, as well as a full bar. 5 to 7 p.m., 99 Main St, Essex. Please Register to attend at: https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/coffee-connections-virtual-networking-event-11-03-2022-20794?calendarMonth=2022-11-01
Manchester COA luncheon
On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a catered to-go Lobster Roll or Chicken Salad Roll Lunch with chips and cookie for pick up a your lunch up at the Council on Aging office around 12:15 p.m. delivery to you. Cost is $12 for the lobster roll, $6 for chicken salad, open to the first 50 who sign up. Drop your payment off or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester. Please Call 978-526-7500 by Nov. 7 to register.
White Elephant Sale
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., will hold an ‘Exquisite White Elephant Sale’ on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit activities for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Save the date, rain, snow or shine.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
Rockport Dems
ROCKPORT — The next hybrid meeting of the Rockport Democratic Town Committee will occur Saturday, Oct. 29, at 10 a.m. in the Peggy Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., and via Zoom. Zoom link will be available on the morning of the meeting at https://rockportdems.org/
Synergy Show
The third annual Synergy Show of the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, in Gloucester, is being exhibited through Sunday, Oct. 30. Forty artist and associate-artist members are displaying selections of their work. The gallery is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. All works are for sale.
Comedy Night
DRACUT – The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council Foundation, Inc., will host its annual comedy night Friday, Oct. 28, at Four Oaks Country Club, 1 Clubhouse Lane, Dracut. Doors open at 6 p.m. The program includes a cocktail reception, a full dinner buffet, dessert, coffee, and many great raffle prizes. Comedian Paul D’Angelo, a former Essex County assistant district attorney, recently represented Boston and won the trophy in the Boston-New York Smackdown at the Nantucket Comedy Festival, will headline. Tickets are $75 per person, or $750 for a table of 10. Proceeds will assist NEMLEC’s training programs and local charities, including Cops for Kids with Cancer, which supports families who are struggling with childhood cancer. Those who would like to buy a ticket or table, donate a raffle or auction item, or become a sponsor for the event should contact Executive Director Sharon Crowley at 978-852-3589, or by email at nemlecfoundation@yahoo.com.
Pumpkin sales
West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting its third annual Pumpkin Sale in the church’s Sacred Grove. Pumpkins will be sold Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Pumpkins also will be sold on Halloween, Oct. 31, from noon to 4 p.m. This is a fund raiser for the church and also supports the Navajo Indian Reservation in Farmington, New Mexico, which grow the pumpkins.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Water tips
Tips from the Massachusetts Water Resources Commission on ways to conserve water apply to the City of Gloucester :Limit lawn watering, maintain healthy soils, choose native plants or plants and turf that need less water, use mulch to reduce evaporation and moderate soil temperature, leave grass clippings on lawns to shade and return nutrients to soil, sweep driveways, walkways, patios and other outdoor areas with a broom rather than hosing them off. Wash vehicles using a bucket and sponge employing a hose with a shut off nozzle for rinsing only, or, if available, use a commercial car wash that recycles water (most do), cover swimming pools when not in use to prevent evaporation. Choose high-efficiency plumbing products and appliances. never let the water run, use water-saving showerheads, wash only full loads of laundry and dishes, fix leaky faucets, toilets and pipes, compost instead of using garbage disposal.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Medicine safety
NeedyMeds presents the BeMedWise Program during October Talk About Your Medicines Month. The program is an initiative about medication safety and aging. Visit BeMedWise.org for resources, info, and tools on helping older patients stay med-safe.
Living with bears
ESSEX — On Sunday, Nov. 6, the trust will host its annual meeting at Riversbend, 35 Dodge St. in Essex, courtesy of the owners. Dr. Ben Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire, is the keynote speaker. Recently, bears have spotted in in Middleton, Boxford, Andover, North Andover, Wilmington and Tewksbury. The Kilham Bear Center is a family-run organization that has been caring for New England’s black bears for the past 30 years. Injured and orphaned cubs receive care and learn the life skills they need in a protected environment that mimics their natural habitat while the Kilhams study bear behavior in order to educate the public. While the event is free, registration is required at mect.org/2022-save-the-date to receive details. For more information about membership and volunteering, visit mect.org.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.