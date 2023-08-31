Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Tax aides needed
Tax aides are needed for SeniorCare Inc.’s Tax Program. Volunteers will be available to provide information about the program, training, and commitment. Want to volunteer for the AARP Tax Aide Program? Join SeniorCare at its RSVP Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, Sept. 6, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at SeniorCare, 49 Blackburn Center, Gloucester, to learn more about this program, as well as additional volunteer opportunities. Light refreshments will be served.
Carillon concert
The season’s last carillon concert at Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Luann Pallazola, Cynthia Cafasso, and Thomas Dort present a program that include familiar classical and international pieces, popular hymns and songs, patriotic melodies, and selections for children. Although the bells can be heard from blocks away, the sound is best near church, and the Lady’s Guild will sell cold drinks, snacks, and Super Raffle tickets to support the parish. Questions? Email: Luann Pallazola at lpallazola@gmail.com.
Sail race
The Eastern Point Yacht Club is hosting its last Thursday Night Sailing Race, which is free to the public, on Aug. 31. Start time is 6 p.m. off Eastern Point between Niles and Raymond’s Beaches, with the race committee on VHF 72 after 5 p.m. The race is one hour to an hour and a half and are scored under PHRF handicap. Questions? Call 978-283-3520 ahead of time, refer to VHF on the water.
Comedy Show
Tickets are available for the annual Gloucester Rotary Comedy Night, featuring Carolyn Plummer, Jim Colliton, Jimmy Cash, and Boston’s Dave Rattigan on Thursday, Aug. 31, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, Gloucester. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available from Ruth Pino (ruth@ruthpino.com, 978-764-6710.) Get them now, this event is a perennial sell-out. Visit www.scampscomedy.com.
Children’s library
A Little Lending Library for Children is open at the Virginia Lee Burton Writing Cottage at the Lanesville Community Center, 9 Vulcan St.
Stories and fun
Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library hosts Stories and Fun with Children’s Librarian Christy Rosso on Wednesdays from 11:15 a.m. to noon at Movement Arts (MAGMA) 186 Main St., fifth floor. Questions? Contact crosso@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Teens’ Isreal story
Teens who went to Israel in 2023 or 2022 are invited to an interactive workshop about compelling ways to share their Israel story with others. The workshop will take place Sunday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the JCC, 4 Community Road in Marblehead. Israeli food will be served. Bring a couple of your favorite pictures from your trip to share. The program is free and supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org.
Sit ‘n Knit
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Sit ‘n Knit (formerly Which Craft?) on Mondays from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., New name and new time! In the Trustees Room. Pull up a chair, break out your needlecraft, and join the conversation. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.
Schooner Fest at Beauport
Gloucester’s historical design and architectural showcase on the sea, Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., will host two special Schooner Festival events for the public. Both require registration, and tickets are available for purchase as noted below. Call 978-283-0800 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., Fireworks evening — Watch Gloucester’s annual Schooner Festival Fireworks from the seaside terrace and lawn. Treat yourself to abridged tour as house and harbor transform at night. Bring blankets, chairs, pack a picnic, and mosquito spray. Candles and sparklers prohibited. Adults and children 12+ only, please. Space is limited, so registration is required; $35/person; $25 for members of Historic New England. Purchase tickets at: https://my.historicnewengland.org/18686/schooner-fireworks
Sunday, Sept. 3, starting 10 a.m., Schooner Festival Parade of Sail — Picnic on the seaside terrace with great views of the Schooner Festival’s Parade of Sail as it proceeds to Eastern Point Light breakwater to begin the Mayor’s Race for the Esperanto Cup. Pack a picnic, bring chairs and/or blankets, sunscreen, sunhat. The house is not open for tours during this event. Space is limited. $25/person; $15 for members of Historic New England. Purchase tickets at: https://my.historicnewengland.org/18686/parade-of-sail.
Prose and poetry
In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society presents “From Rocky Neck to Lane’s Cove: Gloucester Neighborhoods on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., free, at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. George Sibley will introduce readings about Gloucester from the works of Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland, Benjamin Anastas, Mary John Boylan, Henry Ferrini, Ken Riaf, and Ben Wildrick will read short passages about Rocky Neck, the Fort, the Cut, Stage Fort Park, Governor’s Hill, and Lane’s Cove. The readings will follow a guided Rocky Neck walk at 6 p.m. Friday kicks off the Bayliss Society’s weekend “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson” honoring the five writers. For more information and to register in advance (required) visit www.jonathanbayliss.org/walkinggloucester.
Literary Festival
Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland will be honored throughout the weekend of Sept. 9 to 10 in a program of short talks, readings, guided walks, slideshows, and a harbor tour. In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society and other organizational partners present “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson.” Events include guided walks in several Gloucester neighborhoods, talks at the Lanesville Community Center and Cape Ann Museum, and a boat tour of the harbor focusing on sites important to these writers. All are welcome; advance registration required. For full details and to register for any of the events, visit jonathanbayliss.org/WalkingGloucester.
Teen task force
High school students of all faiths are invited to join Lappin Foundation’s Teen Antisemitism Task Force. Students will hear from experts about ways they can combat antisemitism and all forms of hate, as well as put into action what they learn. There will be opportunities for teens to share their experiences and ideas as well. Meetings will be held Tuesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., once a month. The first meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 12, on Zoom when Tal-Or Cohen of Cyberwell will talk from Isreal about how teens can be a digital ambassador against antisemitism. For the complete calendar and list of speakers, visit LappinFoundation.org. There is no cost to join the task force and students can attend meetings as their schedules allow. For more information email dcoltin@lappinfoundation.org. The Teen Antisemitism Task Force is supported by CJP and the Jewish Teen Initiative.