Israel prospects
Ambassador Ido Aharoni, Global Distinguished Professor at New York University’s Program of International Relations in the faculty of Arts and Sciences, will present a talk about Israel’s next election on Wednesday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. While Israel’s democracy is thrown into its fifth election cycle in four years, concerns have been expressed about the instability of Israel’s political system. Aharoni, a familiar face to North American audiences, will share his assessment as to the future of Israel’s political system. The program, which is free to all, is sponsored by Lappin Foundation, Consulate General of Israel to New England, and the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.
Poetry contest
WINCHENDON — The Beals Memorial Library in Winchendon seeks entries into the third annual Beals Prize for Poetry. Ten finalists will be chosen by the judges to read their work at the awards presentation on Thursday, Sept. 1. Prizes of $150, $75 and $50 will be awarded to the top three competition finalists. Submissions for the contest are being accepted through Sunday, July 31. Entrants may submit only one, original and unpublished poem. Submissions must be emailed to bealspoetryprize@gmail.com (Word docs preferred). Notification of receipt of entry will be via return email, and competition finalists will be notified on or before Aug. 19. The Beals Prize for Poetry is funded in part by the Winchendon Cultural Council and by the Friends of the Beals Memorial Library. Call the library at 978-297-0300 or go to bealslibrary.org for more information.
Band show
The Capt. Lester S Wass Post 3 American Legion in Gloucester is hosting the Power Expo Rock band from Boston on Aug. 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. at 8 Washington St., Gloucester. All proceeds will help the vets of the American Legion. There will be a 50/50 50/50 raffle and a raffle for a free stay at the Beauport Hotel which will support the Mass Coalition of the blind and the American Legion post. For more information, email toshawnkaj@gmail.com
At Essex library
ESSEX — At TOHP Burnham Essex Public Library this week, lots of fun things for kids of all ages. Note: Events are in person at the library, 30 Martin St, Essex. If registration is required, act quickly, as space is limited. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/
Thurday, July 14, 10 to11:15 a.m.— Kite Workshop, for grade 5 through Adult, with kite specialist Glenn Davison. Create your own unique kite and learn more about kites. Registration required at https://essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/kite-workshop-grade-5-thru-adult/
Friday, July 15, 5 to 7 p.m.— Teen Henna Night — with Mandy of Wicked Good Henna, for grades 6 to 12, with beautiful, free henna design. Spaces limited, registration required at essexpubliclibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/teen-henna-night/
Saturdays, closed all summer through Labor Day
‘Mr Fullerton’
“Mr Fullerton Between the Sheets” is Gloucester Stage Company’s steamy, eyebrow-raising return to the Gilded Age by way of a daring new play by Anne Undeland. Directed by Judy Braha, “Mr Fullerton” is a turn-of-the-century tale of unbridled passion inspired by Edith Wharton’s love letters to her young lover, Morton Fullerton. Unearthed in the last 25 years, the letters tell of Wharton’s discovery of love in all the bliss, heartbreak, and madness of her mid-life affair in early 20th century Paris. Staring Sarah Newhouse as Edith Wharton, and Ryan Winkles as Mr. Fullerton. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. through July 24 at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main S. For full details and information about tickets, now on sale, visit GloucesterStage.com.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, cera.m.—ics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Makers Market
Rockport’s historic Emerson Inn is the oceanfront setting this summer for monthly Cape Ann Makers Markets, creative collectives of original works for viewing and purchase by Cape Ann’s crafters and artisans from 6 to 9 p.m., free, Wednesday, July 13, and Thursday, Aug. 11. The Emerson Inn is located at 1 Cathedral Ave., with Inn and street parking. Nature and coastal inspired handmade art and crafts include jewelry, metal smithing, painting, photography, fiber arts, candles, hand harvested artisanal sea salts, natural body care and much more. The inn offers a buffet dinner, bar service, and live music.