Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Thursday, Feb. 2 and 16, 11 a.m. to 12 noon, Mindfulness Meditation— with Alida Bryant, Dharma Leader and meditation instructor under the guidance of Anam Thubten Rinpoche. Guided meditation, some silence, and discussion. Registration is requested but not required for every other Thursday in February and March.
Monday, Feb. 6, 7 to 8 p.m., Challenges of a Debut Author— with Chelsea Banning on Zoom. author of “Of Crown and Legends.”. The highs and lows and learning curves of this first-time author and librarian in conversation with other debut authors. Register for Zoom link at:
Feb. 6 to 10, Valentine card-crafting kits for children available for pick-up— card crafting station available Saturday, Feb. 11. 2 cards, envelopes and stamps. reserve your kit at pick-up it up curbside.
Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., Seaside Saturday in the Children’s Room— themed stories, crafts and activities. Please register on their website or call: www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com, or call 978-468-5489.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 11:30 a.m, to 12:30 p.m., Cookbook Throwdown — second Saturday of every month with recipes from our library shelves. February’s pick is “One-pan Wonders: fuss-free meals for your sheet pan, Dutch oven, skillet, roasting pan, casserole, and slow cooker” by the editors at America’s Test Kitchen. Sign up for a recipe online and bring your dish on Saturday, Feb. 11, with utensils needed.
Gloucester census
The census is conducted annually in the City of Gloucester as required by state law. Keeping resident information up to date is helpful for public safety, state/federal funding and remaining an active voter at the address you are registered to vote. Please review the instructions on the census form, sign and return as soon as possible. You may do so either of two ways. 1) By mailing the completed form back to the city clerk’s office, or 2) Leaving it in the drop box in the hallway outside the city clerk’s office. Please note: due to a printing error for some voters, the voter registration status field in column “A” is not complete. However, the Secretary of State’s office is the official record and that should be correct. You may check your voter registration at www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR, or by contacting the city clerk’s Office at 978-281-9720 or email elections@gloucester-ma.gov.
TV board
1623 Studios, which provides community public access programming to Gloucester, Rockport, Manchester by the Sea and Essex, is looking for board members from any of the four Cape Ann communities.
Prospective members need to have demonstrated successful experience working collaboratively in groups and independently; communication and creative thinking skills; and interests in visual media, social media, and the Cape Ann community. Individuals must live or work on Cape Ann.
Interested applicants can email the Executive Committee at execcom@1623studios.org to express their interest and explain why they’d be a good fit.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., continues into the New Yea with great programming for one and all. Unless otherwise noted, all events require registration on the library website events calendar. Visit: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934. Also, please note: the library’s new hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closed on Sunday
Wednesdays, 2 to 3:45 p.m., Games People Play — Board Game Time for Adults at the library. While kids with caregivers and teens are not excluded, this group focuses on offering a laid-back afternoon for adults. In the Trustees Room. Just drop in!
Thursday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m.. Current Events Discussion Group — in the Trustees Room to discuss topics of interest. Registered participants who cannot attend must email dmastroianni@rockportlibrary.org at least 1 hour prior to the start of the meeting.
Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. , Diners, Drive-ins, and Caribou Drives: Paleo Indians at Bull Brook — on Zoom Explore Massachusetts’ site in Ipswich, one of the largest and seemingly most spatially organized Paleoindian sites in North America. Registration required as above for Zoom link.
Friday, Feb. 3, 10 a.m. Musical Morning with Miss Kristy— in the Brenner Room with singing, dancing, ukulele and more! For ages 0 to 5 with caregiver; followed by 30 minutes of play in the children’s room. Registration required as above.