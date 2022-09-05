Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester , MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@glouceertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Learning for Leadership
Jewish teens in grades 9-12 are invited to participate in Learning for Leadership and acquire knowledge and build skills to lead with confidence, Sunday, Sept. 18, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St. in Peabody. The program will feature Charlotte Korchak, Director of International Student Programs for Stand With Us. There will be two sessions, “Antisemitism Then and Now,” and “Concepts and Misconceptions about Israel, Zionism, and Jews.” Dinner will be offered between the two sessions. Teens are welcome to attend one or both sessions. This program is free and all are welcome. Register at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Sharon Wyner at 978-565-4450 or email swyner@lappinfoundation.org.
9/11 concert
The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a free concert at the church on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Rev. Ross Varney will play his own compositions with central themes of faith, hope and love, including a memorial song commissioned for 9/11. He will also include some songs by Ken Medema, an internationally know Christian singer. Come and share your heart and voice in a couple of singalongs as well! There is no charge for this concert but free-will donations will be accepted.
You can find the 9/11 song and more about Varney at www.rossvarneymusic.com.
Cribbage and Chili Cook-Off
The West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is having a Cribbage Tournament and Chili Cook-Off at the church starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. There is a $20 fee to play until final elimination. Prizes. To register or for more information, please call Lauri at 978-290-6944 and leave a message.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Garden Club
MANCHESTER — On Tuesday, Sept, 13, Manchester’s Seaside Garden Club will hold its first meeting of the new season. Guest speaker is Rosemary Malfi, the pollinator network coordinator for Northeast Organic Farming Association Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Pollinator Network is a statewide initiative to connect and support the growing number of communities, organizations, growers, and researchers working to protect pollinators and native plant communities across the Commonwealth. The Seaside Garden Club supports the Pollinator Network. The club welcomes all types of gardeners, from beginners to experienced, to join. The club meets on the second Tuesday of the month, September to June, at the Manchester Community Center, =Harbor Point, Manchester. Social with light refreshments is at 7 p.m., followed by the program at 7:30 p.m. Annual membership is $30, make checks payable to The Seaside Garden Club, PO Box 94, Manchester, 01944. Guests are welcome to the September meeting for free. Subsequently, there is a $5 fee for guests.
HAWC breakfast
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast.
Magnolia cribbage
The Magnolia Cribbage League will meet Wednesday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. in the Magnolia Library Center, 1 Lexington Ave. This is an informal evening of cribbage games. The Magnolia Library Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Please come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. For more information, email Dot Sieradzki at dotsieradzki@gmail.com, or cll her at 1-978-835-2439.
Spirit medium
Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., has brought back world-famous spirit medium Kevin Coan, and the public is invited to attend his readings on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. Doors open at 1 p.m. Bring one picture (per ticket) of a loved one and maybe get an amazing reading. Complimentary light refreshments will be served and a 50/50 raffle will be available. Tickets are $30 at the door, or in advance at the GFC bar, or by contacting Joanna 978-729-2571.
‘Planning Your Life’
ESSEX — The Essex Council on Aging is sponsoring the speaker series, “Planning Your Life — the Next Phase.” This free monthly program is geared to those 60 and older, and offered on the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. on the third floor of the handicapped/elevator accessible Essex Town Hall, 30 Martin St., Essex. Intended to assist people in preparing for their future senior years, the sessions are conducted by experts on each topic. The schedule is Sept. 20 —Medicare 101; Oct. 18 — Planning Ahead for Your Departure: Funeral Planning; Nov. 15 — Social Security. Questions? Call 978-768-7932.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program..
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon this summer during the Farmers Market. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
50th party
SeniorCare Inc. will host its 50th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Beauport Hotel, overlooking the harbor at 55 Commercial St. in Gloucester. This milestone event will feature a gourmet dinner, awards to five community leaders, a silent auction, and an evening of music and fun. ABC Home Healthcare Professionals present the celebration.
SeniorCare invites everyone to join it in celebrating this momentous event and to show support for its continued work with the Cape Ann and North Shore elder community. Tickets to the celebration are $125 each. Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are available. For information or to reserve tickets and sponsorships/advertising, contact SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or pr@seniorcareinc.org or go to www.seniorcareinc.org.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is coming to the Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall will host “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, from Sept. 10 to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this 6-week collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Tuesday tp Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Foundation classes
Wellspring House in Gloucester is offering free, online “Foundations” Zoom courses to any young adult or adult learner interested in growing their skills in English Composition and Mathematics beginning Sept. 13. Offered only in the fall, these courses are available to students of all learning levels and ages, to help them improve skills, gain valuable confidence, and prepare to take the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET) or the Accuplacer exam at North Shore Community College (NSCC). Laptops are available to borrow, as well as complimentary Wi-Fi hotspot access. Classes run Sept. 13 to Dec. 15, and in most cases, also qualify as course credit through Wellspring’s partnership with NSCC. Deadline to enroll is Sept. 6. For more information about education courses and other career planning and programming available from Wellspring, please visit www.wellspringhouse.org.
Legion dinners
MANCHESTER — Mark your calendar for the second Thursday of the month for “Dinners at the Legion.” This Sept 8, a roast pork dinner is on the menu, prepared by Julie Geary and Todd Crane. Doors open at 5 p.m., and dinner is served at 7 p.m., at Manchester American Legion Post 113, 14 Church St., Manchester. Tickets are $15 at the door. Cash and checks accepted. The bar opens at 3:30 p.m. Dinners are held the second Thursday of each month through next June. Questions? Call 978-526-4591
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is loacted at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Friday, Sept. 16, 4 to 6 p.m., Henna with Mandy — Teens, ages 11 to 19, get set to get gorgeous with natural henna. Snacks provided. No registration, just show up. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
September at Teen Loft — Crafts, a pop-up art school, wilderness survival courses and more for ages 11 to 18. Check out the YA Programs listings at manchesterpl.org.
Teen Choice Book Award — Teens in grades 7-12 may vote Sept. 1 to 23 for their top Teen Book of 2020-21. Winners announced in October at the Massachusetts Library System’s Teen Summit. Visit https://www.mateenchoicebook.org/home), or www.mateenchoicebook.org.
Fair prizes
MANCHESTER — With Manchester Public Library’s summer reading program coming to a close, now is the time for readers to total up reading minutes on their Bead Boards or Badge Journals and bring them into Ms. Carol. Those who have read 700 minutes will receive a Topsfield Fair Prize Packet that includes an admission ticket (based on age), and coupons for two rides, a hot dog and drink. Prizes were possible thanks to the Topsfield Fair Read & Win program and special thanks to The Friends of the Manchester Library for sponsoring the reading programs! Note: Children who attend Memorial School will have their minutes read will be sent to Ms. Sileg for the School Bike Raffle.
Senior trips
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has a range of trips waiting for seniors through the summer. All require advance reservations for seat assignment on the van by calling the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500, or stopping by the office at 10 Central St. Please note: masks are required on the van..
Wednesday, Sept. 7, lunch at the Village Restaurant in Essex — enjoy award-winning fresh seafood and full menu. Reserve seat for Van pick-up around 11 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 9, to the malls— Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree malls. Reserve seat for van pick-up around 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Castle Island and Sullivans— visit Castle Island and lunch at Sullivan’s. Castle Island located in South Boston; houses Fort Independence. circa 1834. Hot dogs, ice cream and great harbor views. Reserve seat for van pick-up, 10:30 a.m. Return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 16, trip Trader Joe’s, — also Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx, Walmart. Van pick=up starts at 10: a.m. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500. Masks are required.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, trip to Brooksby Farm in Peabody — farm fresh produce, pumpkin yard, jams, jellies, apple cider donuts and more. Van pick up starts around 10:15 a.m. / return 1 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500_
Friday, Sept. 23, Concord Museum & lunch — see the oldest and most treasured collections of Americana in the country. Lunch follows at The Club Car Café. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500. Van pick up an starts at at 10 a.m.. $12: Lunch is on your own.
Wednesday, Sept. 28, monthly mystery ride — bring your appetite for fun and treats to a mystery destination on the North Shore. Pick-up starts at 12 p.m./ return by 2 p.m. Reserve your seat at 978_526-7500.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. starting Sept. 7. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome!=, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.
Hammond Castle
Gloucester’s historic seaside Hammond Castle has these events and programs coming up. Information and tickets are available at www.hammondcastle.org. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), in Gloucester. Questions? 917-715-5480
Candlelight & Spiritualism Tours: Candlelight tours are Thursdays, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; spiritualism tours are at 9 p.m. on Sept. 8, 15, and 29. Tickets, $20.
History Of Medieval Arms & Armor: Sept. 10, 11 a.m. Curatorial Director John Leysath on the history and engineering of medieval European armaments. On display: weaponry from the medieval to the Renaissance periods. Adults $25, kids under 12, $10. Tickets at www.hammondcastle.org
Sketch Class with Slow River Studio: Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon. Sketch the enchanting grounds and breathtaking interior spaces of this celebrated New England landmark. Class is $15 per person.
Firebird Pops Orchestra: Film Night: Friday, Sept. 16, 6:30 p.m. Creative arrangements of beloved film music. Brendan J. Kenney conducts the chamber orchestra. Premier seating, $50. General Admission $40, on on the seaside lawn.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Harbor concert
Keith Thomas Hickey’s band The Knobs and Mike Forgette’s Over The Bridge will perform a free concert, the last of the 2022 summer season, at the park that overlooks Gloucester’s Inner Harbor, located off Rogers Street. Music starts at 5:30 p.m. Organizers suggest bringing blankets and a picnic to enjoy with the free live music downtown.
Amal Clooney
SALEM — International human rights lawyer Amal Clooney is slated to visit Salem State University this fall. The visit comes as the Salem State University Foundation, Inc., celebrates the 40th anniversary of its popular speaker series and plans a return to in-person events. Clooney’s visit is slated for Sept. 20, and will include a discussion about her work as an international human rights lawyer. The event will be held Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in the university’s O’Keefe Complex in the Twohig Gymnasium. Tickets may be purchased at salemstate.edu/series or by calling 978-542-7555.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee meets on the third Saturday of each month at Shore Tech, Harbor Loop, at 9:30 a.m. If you’re concerned about the direction this country and our world are headed, please attend. Change starts at the local level, and many hands and voices are needed. Together, we can make a difference. All political persuasions are welcome.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.
‘Americana Flags’
Cape Ann Museum is now showing “Americans Flags,” an exhibition of works by Tim Ferguson Sauder, an artist, designer and professor in the practice of design at Olin College of Engineering. On view at the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), the exhibition explores American identity through the creation of flags constructed by using mark-making collected from the different people and places that make up our now polarized country, to encourage discussion about awareness of and empathy for the many different people that make up America. Sauder worked with the CAM Teen Council to create both indoor and outdoor installations for this show.
Indigenous Heritage Day, an event related to this show takes place Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon to 4 p.m. at Cape Ann Museum Green, 13 Poplar St., Gloucester.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market here with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
‘Dogtown Commons’
Grace Schrafft will give an introductory talk on the history of witches in Gloucester. when Windhover Center for the Performing Arts presents two performances of a staged reading/installation of Percy MacKaye’s 1922 narrative poem, “Dogtown Common,” on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m. The performance takes place inside the back dance studio on the Windhover campus and lasts 90 minutes. Adapted and directed by Peter Littlefield and performed by Peter Berkrot, Judy Brain, Duncan Hollomon, Cass Tunick, Brian Weed and Deirdre Weed, music will be performed by Kathleen Adams. Windhover is located at 257R Granite St., (Route 127) Rockport, lawn parking is free. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit https://windhover.org/performances/.
100 Who Care
The nonprofit 100 Who Care Cape Ann will meet Wednesday, Sept. 21, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Annisquam Yacht Club, 17 River Road in Gloucester, on the outdoor covered porch. The group’s mission is to help the Cape Ann community by joining with 100 women who want to make an impact by pledging $100 at one-hour quarterly meetings to raise $10,000+ to support a local Cape Ann charity. This quarter’s nominees are SailGHS, the high school sailing club; Cape Ann Art Haven, a community art studio in Gloucester; and CCB Foundation of Rockport, which is opening The CORE Peer Recovery & Resource Center at the office complex at 11-15 Parker St. in Gloucester. More information can be found by visiting 100whocarecapeann.org.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has some fun and inventive events coming up as we ease into fall. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org. Events requiring registration are noted below with contact info. Please note:The Library will be closed on Monday, September 5th for Labor Day
Tuesdays at 2 p.m., Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — Next up in the Brenner Room on Sept. 6 is a 2022 biographical/drama that follows a boxer-turned-priest who inspired countless people during his journey of redemption, and on Sept. 13 is 2022 mystery movie starring Kenneth Branagh as Hercule Poirot who must investigate the murder of a young heiress.
Tuesdays, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Story Time in the Garden— With Miss Emily. Children’s Room open 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.after story time .
Saturdays, 10 a.m., Crafting in the Children’s Room — with a new craft weekly. Crafts are placed on the crafting table, while supplies last. No registration required.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup — This caregiver-and-child group meets in the children’s room or on Zoom to share stories,, songs and more. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Wednesday, Sept. 7, 4 to 5 p.m., Board and Card Games — For kids ages 9+! Bring a game or choose from the library’s selection. No Registration Required.
Thursday, Sept. 8, at 4 p.m. Cubing Club — Rubik’s Cube, new in the Trustees Room for kids! Share strategies and compete with timed solves. Cubes and one timing mat available or bring your own. Under 9 must have caregiver. Questions? Email: esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Saturday, Sept. 10, at 11:a.m., Magician Ed Popielarcyzk— join him in the Brenner Room for a special magic show that digs deep into kid’s imaginations and includes levitating. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. The Start U Reading series is made possible by the generous support of MEFA, The Massachusetts Educational Financing Authority.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, 1 to 2 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup— caregivers-and-children meet in the children’s room OR on Zoom to share stories, songs, and sensory activities. Siblings welcome. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, Sept. 14, Board and Card Games — in the Brenner Room; board and card games for kids ages 9+! Bring a game or choose one from the library’s selection. Required.
Thursday, Sept. 15, 4 p.m., new cubing club— Rubik’s cube solving for kids in the Brenner Room. Share strategies and compete with timed solves. Cubes and one timing mat available or bring your own. Questions? Email: esouza@rockportlibrary.org
Thursday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m. Book Talk by Michael Meltsner— in the Brenner Room discussing hs new book, “Mosiac: Who Paid for the Bullet?”. No registration required.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership, and as encouragement is offering free half-year memberships for new applicants at this time. Annual dues of $10 would begin in 2023, but there is no commitment to renew. Cape Ann Finns (CAF) is devoted to preserving the heritage of Finnish and Finnish Americans, and members need not have Finnish roots.bration. More information about the group and an application can be found at capeannfinns.com for more information. Or email your name, address, email address, telephone number, and Facebook name, if any, to capeannfinns@gmail.com or call Rob Ranta at 202-420-8548. 500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32’s 500 Club, which raises money for the organization’s scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester. School clothing
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester is offering special tables of back-to-school clothing in its Regal Rummage Shop. Check out quality clothing for infants, toddlers and children of all ages. Donations of quality children’s clothing will also be also welcomed, so that all of Gloucester’s children will have what they need to start the school year. The shop is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking available at 33 Washington St.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair e tower and replace e roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore e tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Bubble time
Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., hosts stories, and ‘Bubbles, and Fun” on Wednesdays from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning of bubbles, songs, stories and friends at the library. More information and registration is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org or by calling 978-325-5500.
Thrift store
The Cape Ann Thrift Shop at the Trinity Congregational Church UCC, 70 Middle St., Gloucester, is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Inventory of clothing, jewelry and accessories to household items frequently changes, and includes barely-used items or new items with tags. Donations accepted during operating hours. Proceeds support Trinity Congregational Church Missions’ community-focused programs. Connect with church via email, or online at www.trinitycongregational.org.
Essex library
ESSEX — TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, is closed on Saturdays through Labor Day. Questions? Email April Wanner at awanner@essexpl.org. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Manchester 1772
MANCHESTER — Time-travel back into the history of Manchester with the multi-media exhibit “Manchester 1772: The Life & Work of a Small Fishing Town,” at Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St. From videos to actual fishing gear to a recreated fish yard with real salt codfish — you’ll see what was happening in Manchester 250 years ago. Time is running short, so plan to visit soon, free of charge. The museum is open Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 3 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. Questions? Call 978-526-7230.