Heat Pump Party
The City of Gloucester and Cape Ann Climate Coalition are co-sponsoring an all ages event “Heat Pump Party! A Conversation on Heat Pump Retrofits & Incentives” at the Rose Baker Senior Center this Saturday, Oct. 1, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Kicking off with a talk from Tom Mikus of HeatSmart Alliance, this event will answerthe questions, “What is a heat pump?” “Why heat are pumps so important?” and”What new incentives is Mass Save offering on heat pumps?” Experts from Mass Save, HomeWorks Energy, Action Inc. and HeatSmart Alliance will be available to answer questions. You can even sign up for a no-cost Home Energy Assessment to start your journey towards energy efficiently.
Kite flying
An Afghan Kite Flying Festival will be hosted by West Gloucester Trinitarian Congregational Church at Wingaersheek Beach, 298 Atlantic St., on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Picnic, kite making and flying. Meet Afghan neighbors who have settled on Cape Ann. The Afghans are making food, and attendees are also invited to bring something to share. Rain date is Monday, Oct. 10, Indigenous People’s Day.
Finns to meet
The Cape Ann Finns will hold its annual meeting on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 3 p.m., at the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St. Those attending will receive progress updates about several projects conducted during 2022 as well as plans for hosting the 2023 FinnFunn New England Weekend. The program, “Preserving Finnish heritage #5,” focuses on the church as a magnet for social activities and socializing in the Finnish community. Member Merry Seppala talks about churches in Pigeon Cove and Rockport while Fred Peterson and Edwin Erickson (tentative) discuss the Finn church in Lanesville. Members who need transportation should call 202-420-8548. Cape Ann Live! records the program.
Blessing of the Animals
Three Cape Ann churches will host Blessing of the Animals on Sunday, Oct. 2.
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, in celebration of the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, will host a Blessing of the Animals rain or shine. The church invites all to stroll by St. Mary’s Courtyard anytime between noon and 4 p.m. with their pet (or with a photo of their pet). Each animal will be individually blessed and will receive a St. Francis medallion and a blessing certificate. Animals should be on a leash, lead, or in a cage or carrier. A donation will be taken to benefit Cape Ann Animal Aid and its shelter.
In celebration of the upcoming Feast of Saint Francis, all parishioners, friends, and guests of the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport are invited to join the Rev. Jim Achadinha for the traditional Blessing of the Animals at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Our Lady of Good Voyage rectory on Prospect Street. All family-friendly pets are welcome (but must be leashed or secured in carriers). For more information about this annual tradition, please see Father Jim before or after Mass; or contact him at frjim@ccgronline.com or 978-281-4820.
The Annisquam Village Church, 820 Washington St. in Gloucester, will host its annual Blessing of Animals at 4 p.m. on the front lawn. All are welcome to bring their beloved animals (furry, stuffed, scaly etc.). This free, family-friendly event will include music and interfaith prayers. Each animal will be able to receive an individual blessing. For more information, call the church at 978-281-0376 or visit annisquamvillagechurch.org
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
HAWC breakfast
SALEM — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and HAWC (Healing Abuse Working for Change) will hold its annual Working to Heal Breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Hawthorne Hotel, 18 Washington Square W, Salem. Members of the local business community, state Rep. Paul Tucker, and HAWC leadership and supporters will speak, and a survivor will share a story. Tickets are $75; if purchased before Labor Day, $65. There will be a memorial for HAWC founder Dale Orlando, Eastern Bank will be honored for its continued support, and Tucker will act as auctioneer of a Fund-a Need Auction. To register or donate, visit hawcdv.org/breakfast.
Musicians wanted
Area musicians are invited to play in the Cape Ann Festival Band Concert on Oct. 22, as part of the Cape Ann and Ipswich community bands and the Rockport Legion Band. Rehearsals begin Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7 p.m. in the band room of Ipswich High School, and continue on Oct. 13, 20 and 21, all at 7 p.m. The concert is slated for Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. Musicians may contact David Benjamin at 978-281-2286 or casadvbe@comcast.net to register for the free program..
Food Drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Vietnam exhibit
The Annisquam Historical Society is sponsoring a Vietnam commemoration exhibit and veteran presentations to mark the end of U.S. military engagement in Vietnam 50 years ago (1972). Both events are open to the public. Local Vietnam veterans have put together memorabilia, photos, artwork, slideshows, video and paraphernalia from their tours of duty. The exhibit is on display at the Annisquam Historical Society Firehouse in Annisquam: Mondays, 3 to 5 p.m. and Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon through September. The Firehouse exhibit can also be viewed by request. Contact the Annisquam Historical Society through its website, annisquamhistoricalsociety.org.
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Smithsonian in Essex
ESSEX — The Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street, in cooperation with Massachusetts Humanities, is in Essex. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum and Essex Town Hall are hosting “Crossroads: Changes in Rural America,” a traveling exhibit produced by the Smithsonian’s Museum on Main Street program, through to Oct. 22. This outreach program engages small town audiences and underserved rural communities. The Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum is looking for volunteer docents for this collaboration with the Smithsonian. To get involved, email KD@essexshipbuilding.org, or call 978-768-7541.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Castagnacci show
“Notes from a Quarry”’ a special exhibition featuring Vincent Castagnacci’s paintings, will be on view at the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., through Oct. 9, focusing on his more recent drawings and paintings and including earlier works that reflect Cape Ann’s the strong influence. For the past 40 years, Castagnacci’s family has owned property near Folly Cove’s rugged shoreline, out to Halibut Point and up into Dogtown, all of which are present in his works. Since 1973, he has served on the faculty of the University of Michigan, earning numerous citations and awards. Museum hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $12 Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students. Ages 18 and younger and members are free. Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. Questions? Call 978-283-0455 x110 or visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
School clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a back-to-school clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is loacted at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
September at Teen Loft — Crafts, a pop-up art school, wilderness survival courses and more for ages 11 to 18. Check out the YA Programs listings at manchesterpl.org..
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome!=, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.
Hammond Castle
Gloucester’s historic seaside Hammond Castle offers candlelight tours on Thursdays, 6, 7 and 8 p.m.; a spiritualism tour is at 9 p.m. on Sept. 29. Tickets, $20. Information and tickets are available at www.hammondcastle.org. Hammond Castle is located at 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), in Gloucester. Questions? 917-715-5480
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Barbecue dinner
Our Lady’s Guild is hosting a BBQ & Beans Supper on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Our Lady’s Rectory parking lot off Prospect Street. A donation of $15 is requested for each adult; and $10 for each child age 10 and younger. The menu will include pulled pork, barbecue chicken, coleslaw, and baked beans provided by Ribs Within of Gloucester, as well as coffee, desserts, and a cash bar. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and entertainment will be provided by TimeSync Quartet. All proceeds will support Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish. For tickets or more information, please contact Linda Galvin at 617-803-6050 or lindagalv2010@gmail.com.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Farmers Market
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Farmers Market here with local produce you won’t find in the supermarket. Find it every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon in Harvey Park through Oct. 15. And please note, payment by SNAP and EBT is accepted. For more information, visit www.rockportexchange.org.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Which Craft?
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts Which Craft? on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room. No instruction, just a getaway for crafters to work on needlecraft with lively company and conversations. For more information, call 978-546-6934, or visit rockportlibrary.org.