Gloucester resident beach stickers
Applications for 2023 Gloucester resident beach stickers are now being accepted online at https://gloucesterma.viewpointcloud.com/categories/1082. Once staff reviews and approves the application, you’ll be prompted to submit payment through the online portal, and your sticker will then be mailed to you. Paper applications cannot be accepted through the mail or in person. Staffing shortages have delayed in-person sales, so stay tuned for in-person sale dates or complete your application online. Questions? Contact bsticker@gloucester-ma.gov.
Manchester Library annual meeting
Manchester residents should have received the annual appeal brochure from Friends of the Manchester Public Library. The appeal will also publicize the Friends’ Annual Meeting scheduled for Manchester Community Hall on May 16. Local authors Sarah Patt and Jeffrey Denoncour will read from their latest young adult books and attendees also will learn about the library’s plans to expand its presentations and programs. All are welcome. The annual Book Donation Drive is underway to support the Friends’ annual Used Book Sale on Aug. 5.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging has the following on tap for seniors this spring. Transportation by senior van is available for all events listed below. For information and reservations for all, please call the C.O.A. office at 978-526-7500, or stop by the COA office at 10 Central St.
Wednesday, May 10, lunch trip to The China Jade Restaurant in Beverly. Then head over to Dollar Tree! Van pickup starts around 11a.m. Return by 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 16, lunch trip to The Maple Street Bistro, a student-run restaurant at Essex Tech Vocational School in Danvers. Entrée, salad, roll, beverage, and dessert: $15 per person. Van pickup starts 10:15 a.m. for 11 a.m. lunch reservation. Return by 1:30 p.m. Reserve your seat by May 11, as noted above.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door’s food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
At Essex library
ESSEX – Spring comes fully loaded for learning, creating and fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Wednesdays, 9 a.m., Stories, fun, storyboards, songs and rhymes — for wee ones ages 0 to 2 with caregiver: at 10 a.m., preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver. Register at www.essexpl.org
Saturdays at 10 a.m., Art Adventures — with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music for ages 0-8 with caregiver. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Tuesdays, through May 30, 10 a.m., School Readiness Program from the Boston Children’s Museum — in the library, for children ages 2 to 5 with caregiver to help build their social emotional skills. Registered participants receive a free family kit. Registration a must at www.EarlyChildhoodPartners.com or call 978-468-5489.
Monday, May 8, 7 p.m. Ruth Bader Ginsberg -- with actress Sheryl Faye as Ruth Bader Ginsburg. in the third-floor auditorium No registration necessary.
Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m., Essex Community Read Reception and talk, 7 p.m.., with Patricia Hanlon, author of “Swimming to the Top of the Tide: Finding Life Where Land and Water Meet.” Books at library, E-books on Overdrive.
Wednesday May 24, 6 to 7 p.m., Community Sunflower Growing Contest — free packet of sunflower seeds to grow over the summer. outside on lawn. Tables for plant swapping.
Larkin Gala
DANVERS — On Saturday, May 20, at 6 p.m., Essex Tech will hold its annual gala fundraiser in honor of Catherine Larkin and in support of the renovation and rebuilding of the Catherine Larkin Memorial Practice Cottage on the Essex Tech campus. The event will take place in a lawn tent in front of Smith Hall,at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School, 565 Maple St, Danvers, and will feature music, hors d’oeuvres, a live and a silent auction, and a farm-to-table meal prepared by Essex Tech culinary students. A cash beer and wine bar will be on hand, and the 2023 Larkin Lifetime Achievement Award will be presnted. Tickets are $150, or $1,200 a table of 10. Available online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/larkin-gala-tickets-495248961977.
Israeli songs
The Eurovision Song Contest is a very big deal in Europe and on Wednesday, May 11, at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom Tamar Forman will lead an exploration of how the Israeli songs of the Eurovision Song Contest reflect the shifting political, sexual, and cultural identities and politics both within and outside of Israel. The program is free and everyone is welcome. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org. For more information contact Susan Feinstein at 978-740-4431 or email sfeinstein@lappinfoundation.org.