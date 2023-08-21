Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Schooner Fest at Beauport
Gloucester’s historical design and architectural showcase on the sea, Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House, 75 Eastern Point Blvd., will host two special Schooner Festival events for the public. Both require registration, and tickets are available for purchase as noted below. Call 978-283-0800 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 2, starting at 7 p.m., Fireworks evening — Watch Gloucester’s annual Schooner Festival Fireworks from the seaside terrace and lawn. Treat yourself to abridged tour as house and harbor transform at night. Bring blankets, chairs, pack a picnic, and mosquito spray. Candles and sparklers prohibited. Adults and children 12+ only, please. Space is limited, so registration is required; $35/person; $25 for members of Historic New England. Purchase tickets at: https://my.historicnewengland.org/18686/schooner-fireworks
Sunday, Sept. 3, starting 10 a.m., Schooner Festival Parade of Sail — Picnic on the seaside terrace with great views of the Schooner Festival’s Parade of Sail as it proceeds to Eastern Point Light breakwater to begin the Mayor’s Race for the Esperanto Cup. Pack a picnic, bring chairs and/or blankets, sunscreen, sunhat. The house is not open for tours during this event. Space is limited. $25/person; $15 for members of Historic New England. Purchase tickets at: https://my.historicnewengland.org/18686/parade-of-sail
Old Sloop Rummage Sale
ROCKPORT — The Old Sloop Fair Rummage Sale, a true Rockport tradition, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 26, rain or shine, at the First Congregation Church of Rockport, 12 School St. The handicap-accessible Fellowship Hall will be stocked with gently used items, in good condition, at reasonable prices. There will be clothing for men, women, children, toddlers, and infants; coats, jackets, sweaters, pants, jeans; belts, scarves, backpacks, handbags, totes, luggage, boots, and shoes. Also, boutique apparel and domestic accessories for evry room and need in the home. For more information,visit: oldsloop.org. Questions? Email fair@oldsloop.org or call 978-546-6638.
Prose and poetry
In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society presents “From Rocky Neck to Lane’s Cove: Gloucester Neighborhoods on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m., free, at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. George Sibley will introduce readings about Gloucester from the works of Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland, Benjamin Anastas, Mary John Boylan, Henry Ferrini, Ken Riaf, and Ben Wildrick will read short passages about Rocky Neck, the Fort, the Cut, Stage Fort Park, Governor’s Hill, and Lane’s Cove. The readings will follow a guided Rocky Neck walk at 6 p.m. Friday kicks off the Bayliss Society’s weekend “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson” honoring the five writers. For more information and to register in advance (required) visit www.jonathanbayliss.org/walkinggloucester.
Gloucester Literary Festival
Gloucester novelists Peter Anastas and Jonathan Bayliss, poets Vincent Ferrini and Charles Olson, and historian Joseph Garland will be honored throughout the weekend of Sept. 9 to 10 in a program of short talks, readings, guided walks, slideshows, and a harbor tour. In conjunction with Gloucester 400+, the Jonathan Bayliss Society and other organizational partners present “Walking Gloucester: In the Footsteps of Anastas Bayliss Ferrini Garland Olson.” Events include guided walks in several Gloucester neighborhoods, talks at the Lanesville Community Center and Cape Ann Museum, and a boat tour of the harbor focusing on sites important to these writers. All are welcome; advance registration required. For full details and to register for any of the events, visit jonathanbayliss.org/WalkingGloucester.
Women’s Equality Day program
On Saturday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., the Lanesville Community Center will host a Women’s Equality Day program, free to the public. Feminist art, buttons and information will be displayed, followed by a Proclamation by the City of Gloucester by Val Gilman, and a panel on: “1970s ... to Where We Are Now!” with four local women leaders, plus Stacie Haller, internationally known Career Advisor and Researcher. A special focus will be on on the history of women in the military, from progress made to what still needs to be done. The same goes for women in the workplace, with a focus on growing opportunities for moving forward. This important panel discussion will also spotlight some glaring places where much work remains to be done. It will be exciting to discuss women’s equality not only with this impressive panel but also with engaged members of the community. Please join this important event at the community center, 8 Vulcan St., Lanesville, Gloucester.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., Rockportoffers programming for one and all. Zoom and in-person require registration on the library event calendar. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934
On Saturdays, We Craft!, 10 a.m., at craft table in the Children’s Room with new craft supplied weekly. No registration required
Mondays at 10 a.m., Free Play for ages 0 to 5 — with caregivers in the Brenner Room! Play materials provided.
Monday Fun, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — in the ait-conditioned Brenner Room with the library’s LEGOs and crafting supplies. Kids under 0 with caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/.
Tuesdays, 10 to 10:30 a.m., Preschoolers’ Storytime — with Miss Emily and caregivers in the Brenner Room for stories and songs.
Tuesdays at 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — in Brenner Room.