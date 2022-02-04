Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Rummage Clearance
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St., is offering a “two for one” sale from Feb.16 through mid-March in its Regal Rummage Shop. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., offering quality clothing for men, women and children, as well as shoes and accessories. Masks and social distancing are required, and the number of shoppers may be limited to assure safety. Mastercard and Visa accepted. The Thrift Shop is also open during these hours. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/.