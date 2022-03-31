Backyard Growers’ trio of events
This April, Backyard Growers has a new line-up of three big back-to-back events at their big, new headquarters, at 103R Maplewood Ave, Gloucester. If you you care about your community here in Gloucester, put them on your radar! For tickets and more information, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org.
Friday, April 8, 11 to 12:30, Social Justice During An Ongoing Pandemic— Resources, Equity and Agency in Gloucester will be the focus at a panel nonprofit discussion moderated Professor Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber, of Suffolk University, with Melissa Dimond, Wellspring House; Susan Erony, Friends of Cape Ann Refugees; Lara Lepionka, Backyard Growers; Jennifer Perry, The Open Door. Lunch, followed by buffet lunch and conversation with Seham Awad, local cook and Syrian refugee. Tickets are $30, all inclusive; at www.backyardgrowers.org.
Friday, April 8, 3 to 5 p.m, Lara Lepionka’s Big Send-Off Open House— Say good luck, but not goodbye to Backyard Growers founder Lara Lepionka, as she steps down to explore new opportunities after 12+ years of inspiring leadership. Tasty treats, great garden stories. RSVP to corinne@backyardgrowers.org.
Saturday, April 9, 10 to 11 a.m, Workshops: How to Plan Your Vegetable Garden— learn how to plan and optimize your vegetables garden at this training event for small and raised beds. With Q&A. in person, or on Zoom on Thursday, April 14, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., for tickets or Zoom link, visit: www.backyardgrowers.org. Free for Backyard Growers, $15 general admission.
Kite Day at Cogswell’s Grant April 9
Saturday, April 9, is Kite Day at Essex’s Cogswell Grant. Bring your own kite or build one of your own, and watch professional kite flyers from Kites Over New England fly their kites, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A limited number of kite-building workshops — courtesy of Blue Hill Observatory and Science Center — will be held with all materials included, where kids and adults can make their own kites and learn to fly them. Free for flyers and spectators; $10 for kite-making workshop. Cogswell’s Grant is located at 60 Spring Street, Essex. Questions? 978-768-3632.