Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 2 to 6 p.m., until Jan. 22. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 12:30 a.m.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 11 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 9 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.
Nurse at Senior Center
ROCKPORT — A North Shore VNA nurse will be at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport, on the second Thursday of each month from 9 to 11 a.m. She is available to check blood pressure, do diabetes testing and answer health care questions. No appointments are necessary. For more information, call 978-546-2573.
Yoga on the lawn
On Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m., the TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, invites children ages 2 to 6, to join Ms. Christine weekly for Stories and Yoga on the lawn, with a caregiver. Registration is required. Visit Early Childhood Partners CFCE at https://www.earlychildhoodpartners.com/
For job seekers
Need help with your resume or cover letter? Looking for advice on your job search? Contact jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500 to make an appointment for in-person assistance with a librarian. Computers, Chromebooks, tablets, WiFi Hotspots, printing, photocopying, plus scanning and saving via email and flash drive are also all available, free at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org
Essex story hours
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library hosts story hours with children’s librarian April Wanner outside on the lawn each Wednesday for songs, rhymes, stories and creative play, from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Wee Ones, ages 0-2 with a caregiver; and 10 to 10:30 a.m., ages 3-5 with a caregiver. The TOHP Burnham Library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. If it rains, check the library's Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook Live at the same time.
Rockport library events
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has a full calendar of virtual events in store this January. All events are VIRTUAL, so please register for your link by emailing gnangle@rockportlibrary.org, or calling 978-546-6934
Tuesday, Jan. 11, 10 to 10:45 a.m: Virtual Storytime for ages 0-5. With new Youth Services Director Miss Emily, reading new stories and singing songs with children.
Tuesday, January 11, 7 to 8 p.m., virtual meditation program. Longtime meditator Gaurav Singh leads this powerfully inspirational workshop to start your new year with peace, peace, and positivity.
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 6:30 to 8 p.m: New Movie Discussion Group's inaugural plans meeting.
Sunday, Jan. 16, 2 to 4 p.m., Monthly Zoom meeting of the Notable Fiction Book Club: To discuss "Fire From Heaven" by Mary Renault, a novel that follows Alexander the Great's childhood focusing on his early potential and early influencers, including his tutor, Aristotle. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net to add your name to the Notable Fiction list, for a Zoom invite to this and upcoming meetings. Call 978-546-6934 to pick up a copy.
iPad lessons
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, offers "iPad Undergrad Learning Sessions," a free three-session class with Technology Assistant Librarian Joann Dunajski. Learn about settings, apps, Siri, and more Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18, 25, from noon to 1 p.m. Register at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Email Dunajski at jdunajski@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5568.
For Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips during January:
Wednesday, Jan. 12: to Beverly's Depot Diner, which serves breakfast and lunch choices all day. Trip limited to 12 seniors. Van pick up around 11 a.m., return around 1 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 14: Trip to Peabody and Danvers Malls. Choose between the North Shore or Liberty Tree Mall. senior van pick up starts at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 19: Monthly mystery ride to somewhere on the North Shore; brings your appetite. Pick-up starts 12 noon / return by 2 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 21: Trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx and Walmart. Pick up starts 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Trip to the Christmas Tree Shops. Van pick-up around 10 a.m. / return around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28: Trip to King’s at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Lunch, play pool & arcades, or ten-pin bowling. Senior van pick up at 11 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for one or all trips, call the Council on Aging. at 978-526-7500, or drop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester. Please note: Masks are a must.
Books 'n' Brews
The Books 'n' Brews Book Club meets Tuesday, Jan. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Franklin Cape Ann, 118 Main St., where the group can safely gather and have a meal while discussing "The Wonder," by Emma Donaghue. Copies are available at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., at the main desk or may be downloaded from OverDrive, Libby or Hoopla. Registration required at sawerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Contact Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org
Midterm elections
The Active Retirement Association is hosting a free Zoom webinar on Jan. 19 at 1:30 p.m. featuring Dante Scala, Ph.D., professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. He will offer a preview of the upcoming November midterm elections and an assessment of where we stand during these tumultuous times. Attendees will have an opportunity to participate in a Q&A session following the presentation. To register, email seacoastara@gmail.com. Please include your name, the program title, “Dante Scala: What Next,” the name of your city or town, and where you saw this notice. Scala is a nationally recognized expert on presidential primary politics and regularly provides context and expertise for national and regional news media. The ARA is an organization for people ages 50 and over, whether retired or not, and has nearly 400 members from New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and beyond. The ARA offers lectures, workshops, discussion groups, films, cultural tours, walks/hikes, special-interest groups, and much more. For more information visit www.unh.edu/ara or to inquire about membership email arainfo1982@gmail.com.
At Sawyer Free
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Avenue, Gloucester, offers the following programs:
Saturday, Jan. 15, 2 to 4 p.m.: Buried History of Gloucester. First Parish Burial Ground, the oldest in Gloucester, reflects the city’s 400-year history. A dedicated group of volunteers restore and preserve it. Join Carol Kelly of Gloucester Cemetery Committee for a virtual stroll through this historic space. Registration not required. Details: Call 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Jan. 20, 6 to 7 p.m., Virtual Author Talk Aviva Chomsky, author of "Central America's Forgotten History" joins the Global Forum Book Club on Zoom for a virtual discussion. Registration required for link at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Beth Pocock at bpocock@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5555
Saturday, Jan. 22, 10 to 11 a.m., Saturday Story time with Marisa— A fun morning of music, movement, fun facts, and picture book favorites with children's librarian. For families and kids of all ages. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
Saturday, Jan. 22, 2 to 4 p.m., Vision Board Workshop: Learn to make your own vision board. Bring dreams and goals for 2022. Materials and guidance provided. Take yours home. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Mari Martin at mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Drum circle
Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale's Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Museum passes
MANCHESTER — Several museums are offering timed ticket reservations. To reserve library passes to the Cape Ann Museum, Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA), Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum and Zoo New England., Manchester Public Library patrons may visit www.manchesterpl.org and click on Museum Passes to begin the reservation process. Click on the museum you are interested in visiting and there you will see instructions to reserve your timed ticket. If you have any questions, please call the library at 978-526-7711. With spring vacation next month, consider reserving your passes today.
Public computers
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester, has eight newly upgraded public computers which are available to the public on the main floor of the library. One-hour sessions are available with a 2-hour daily limit. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Gloucester GOP
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will have its monthly meeting on Saturday, Jan. 15, at 9:30 a.m., at Shore Tech on Harbor Loop. The focus of this meeting is gathering delegates for the State Convention on May 21. If you're a registered Republican, and would like to be a delegate, it's necessary to attend this particular meeting as deadlines for registration are looming. Please come and take a step toward being part of the solution.
Vaccine forum
"A Case for Vaccine Hesitancy" will be the subject of a presentation and organized forum on Saturday, Jan. 15, from from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the Friend Room at the Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For information, contact call 508-284-2418.
Parent mentoring
Parenting can be hard. Share your experience and lessons learned with another parent looking for a peer. Meet face-to-face weekly, enjoy activities together, strengthen confidence and self-esteem, get assistance in connecting with local resources, and talk confidentially about life’s challenges through one-on-one relationships between community volunteers and parents. This Pathways for Children program provides support to caregivers in obtaining their vocational, educational, and parenting goals. Pathways for Children is located at 29 Emerson Ave, Gloucester. If you're interested, either as a mentor or a parent, contact social worker Tanya Cornetta at 978-515-5382 or tcornetta@pw4c.org.
Pre-K Hooray
ESSEX — Join Pre-K Hooray on the lawn of TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex, on Mondays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. for a play-based group with activities designed for focus on early literacy, communication and social-emotional learning. Children ages 3-5 are encouraged to register with their parent/caregiver. For more information, visit https://essexpubliclibrary.org/.
Quilters meeting
ROCKPORT — The Quilting & Knitting Social Group meets on Thursdays from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at the Rockport Senior Center, 58 Broadway, Rockport. For more information, 978-546-2573.
Musical story time
WhichCraft?
ROCKPORT — Stop by the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., on Mondays at 11 a.m. in the Trustees Room to work on needlecraft while enjoying lively conversation with fellow creatives at the WhichCraft? sessions. No instruction, just a getaway for experienced crafters. Questions? 978-546-6934.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, if inclement weather, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Fighting anti-semitism
The Call-to-Action against Antisemitism Committee invites individuals who are interested in working on community programs to educate about antisemitism and implement ways to effectively deal with it, to join the working committee. The committee is open to individuals of all faiths. Email Rabbi Michael Ragozin at rabbiragozin@shirathayam.org for more information.
Essex library open
ESSEX — The TOHP Burnham Library is open Tuesdays and Fridays from 1 to 5 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 7 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Curb pickup is still available. The library is located at 30 Martin St, Essex. For more information, call 978-768-7410.
Friends bookshop
The Friends Bookshop is open to the public during regular hours at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. Friends volunteers are welcoming customers Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday, noon to 7 p.m., on the first floor, just past the main entrance. All books, audiobooks, and DVDs are always in good condition and sold at prices starting at $1, with most books $4 or less. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Holocaust maritime history
The Lappin Foundation invites the community to join a Zoom presentation on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7:30 p.m. by historian and Judaica collector Gregg Philipson about the people, organizations, ships and events that shaped the Holocaust from a maritime perspective. It is a little known yet fascinating and important part of the history of World War II and the Holocaust. The presentation features many rare and unusual artifacts from the extensive Holocaust collection of Gregg and Michelle Philipson. The program is free to all. Register for the Zoom link at LappinFoundation.org.
Genealogy research
ROCKPORT — Access to Ancestry Library Edition has been temporarily expanded to Rockport Library cardholders working remotely, courtesy of ProQuest and its partner Ancestry. This means that all Rockport cardholders can access genealogy databases from home by visiting the library’s website, www.rockportlibrary.org. If you have questions about using these databases or doing genealogical research, please contact the library at 978-546-6934.
Aiding Rose Baker
The Rose Baker Senior Center is very active and volunteers are always needed. From filling in on the reception desk, to helping seniors with their computer skills, to teaching various types of exercise and to helping out with events, the center needs volunteers. Have some hours to spare at a vibrant and fun center of Gloucester’s community? Call Elise Sinagra at 978-325-5800.
Chorus rehearsing
DANVERS — The Northshoremen welcome men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church of the North Shore, 46 Cherry Street, Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information, call 866-727-4988.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Portraits of Dementia
SeniorCare is hosting the exhibit “The Day After Yesterday: Portraits of Dementia,” which features Joe Wallace’s portraits of individuals living with dementia along with photographs of the subjects at a younger ages and a brief narratives of their lives. The goal is to tell a more complete story of the lives of those living with dementia. On view at SeniorCare’s office, 49 Blackburn Center, through January. Questions? Contact Carrie Johnson at 978-281-1750 or carrie.johnson@seniorcareinc.org, or visit https://portraitsofdementia.com/. Advance reservations required; masks a must.
Blood needed
The nation's blood supply has dipped to concerning levels and could force hospitals to hold off on essential blood transfusions, the Red Cross says. Potential donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, at RedCrossBlood.org or 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to ensure the Red Cross can replenish and maintain the blood supply. In thanks, January donors will receive a Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last, and donors of blood, platelets or plasma will automatically be entered to win a getaway to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles. They will also be automatically entered to win a home theater package and a $500 e-gift card. Terms apply; visit RedCrossBlood.org/SuperBowl for more information. For a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Manchester history
MANCHESTER — Local historian Beth Welin will lead a tour of 1907 Newport, also known as West Manchester, on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 62 School St. Manchester Historical Museum members are free, guests pay $10. Manchester Historical Museum will be closed to the public until February to allow for inventory projects. Questions? 978-526-1263.
Windhover news
ROCKPORT — Windhover Center for the Performing Arts' Quarry Dance took place last summer and is the subject of a new film scheduled to premiere on Zoom next month; a teaser can be seen at https://youtu.be/l3ZOqwSJRZE. Windhover also seeks support to purchase a permanent frame tent to protect audience and performers from the elements, so that next summer's large roster of innovative and dyc dance, theater and music productions will go on rain or shine. Contributions will continue to support the high quality artists who come to Windhover to perform, rehearse and teach classes for the public. Windhover's website — www.windhover.org— has a DONATE button which links to Paypal. Or you can snd a check payable to Windhover, P.O Box 2249, Rockport, MA 01966. Windhover is a 501 non-profit so donations are tax-deductible.
Book Club To Go
The Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester makes it easy to start your own book group with kits containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Simply reserve and pick up the kit through the library’s online booking system and distribute the books to everyone in your book group. When your meeting is over, just collect all the books and return the kit to the library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
'Matter of Balance'
SeniorCare, in conjunction with the Healthy Living Center of Excellence and the Rose Baker Senior Center, presents “A Matter of Balance,” on Tuesdays, Jan. 11 through March 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the senior center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. in Gloucester. The free eight-week free workshop focuses on educating and supporting older adults around falling and the fear of falling. Through group discussion, practical strategies and light exercising, older adults will reduce the fear and risk of falling, helping them to stay active and involved. For information and to register, call Ann Freeman at 978-325-5812 or email afreeman@gloucester-ma.gov. You may also register online at www.healthyliving4me.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and craft projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have been played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community's collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center's future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org