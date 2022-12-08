Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
New book club
On Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Sawyer Free Library, 21 Main St., hosts Ladies Night In: Romance Book Club. Join in on the library’s first Ladies Night In, complete with cocoa, cookies, a holiday book discussion and perhaps a few knitting projects. The first book is “The Great Christmas Knit-Off” by Alexandra Brown. Copies are available at SFL@21MainStreet. Questions? Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5501.
SFL open house
On Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the staff of Sawyer Free Library hosts an open house at the library temporary building at 21 Main St. while the main building undergoes renovation. Discover the library’s new space and learn about its services, both in person and digital. Cookies and hot chocolate will be served. Questions? Contact 978-325-5500.
Rockport renewals
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library offers automatic renewals on most items checked out from the library. Items will automatically renew if they have not been returned three days before their due date. Patrons will no longer have to take steps to renew items, even if the items came from a library in Rockport’s network of libraries. Items that cannot be renewed include lucky day titles, items on waiting lists, items that have reached their renewal limit, items borrowed from outside the Merrimack Valley Library Consortium (MVLC), items checked out from a nonparticipating library. By initiating renewals automatically, the library complements its existing fine-free model, under which the library no longer charges fines for overdue items. Patrons who have registered their email addresses with the library will get an email notifying them that their items have been automatically renewed — and reminders of upcoming due dates. To add your email for this service, email info@rockportlibrary.org, call 978-546-6934 or speak with a librarian.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within 1-3 business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library warms you up for winter with a jam packed schedule of indoor activities and programs. Registration is required for all Zoom events, and for all in-person library events as noted at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. The Rockport Public Library is loacted at 17 School St., Rockport. For more information call 978-546-6934.
History films
Heritage Films Theater of Danvers has scheduled the following free public programs for December:
“History of Vaudeville” will be held at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 14 at Hamilton-Wenham Public Library, 14 Union St, Hamilton. The program examines the beginnings and performers of this old-time style entertainment.
“Mysteries of Hammond Castle, Gloucester” will be begin at 1 p.m. Dec 20 in the Gordon Room at Danvers Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. Attendees will review Hammond Castle films, examine the history and mystery of this unique castle on the Gloucester/Magnolia shore.
Details available by emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.com.
Holiday open house
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Republican Town Committee is hosting a a relaxing get-together of friends, family and neighbors from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10. with coffee, treats, and Christmas goodies, to celebrate the holidays in the conference room of the Rockport police station, 168 Main St. in Rockport Free to the public. For more information contact Jonathan Ring at j_ring@hotmail.com, 781-632-1579 or visit Rockport Republican Town Committee on Facebook.
Holiday concert
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Legion Band and The Rockport Elementary School Chorus will present a Holiday Concert on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St. in Rockport. Admission is free. Follow the Rockport Legion Band on Facebook.
Blood drives
The American Red Cross urges blood donors of all types, especially platelet donors and those with type O blood , and those who have never given before to book a time to give blood or platelets now and help keep the blood supply from dropping ahead of the holidays. it is hosting a drive in Gloucester, on Monday, Dec. 12, from 2 to 7 p.m., at the Magnolia Library & Community Center, 1 Lexington Ave. Donors can schedule an appointment to donate using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). Walk-ins are also welcome.
The Rockport Ambulance, Harbor and Police Department are hosting a Christmas Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 21 in conjunction with Boston’s Children’s Hospital. The drive will be held at the Rockport Police Station, 168 Main St. To make an appointment, please go to bostonchildrens.org/halfpints and use sponsor code ROCKPORT, or call Boston’s Children’s Hospital’s Blood Donor Center at 617-355-6677. Brothers Brew will be donating a cup of coffee and doughnut to all who participate. For more information contact Rosemary Lesch at rlesch@rockport.ma.gov or Bill Lee at oceanreporter@comcast.net.
Hanukkah pop-up
Chabad of Cape Ann will host a Hanukkah pop-up shop and pre-holiday celebration at the Chabad Jewish Center, 37 Main St., Gloucester, on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The pop-up will feature a selection of menorahs, chocolate gelt, decorations and gifts. There will also be crafts and activities for kids plus balloons, refreshments and dreidels.
You can also send a message to schedule to shop on other days by emailing rabbi@chabadcapeann.com.
Menorah lightings
In Rockport, Chabad of Cape Ann plans to light a 9-foot menorah in Rockport on the first night of Hanukkah on Sunday, Dec. 18. The lighting will be at 4:30 p.m. at the Rockport Visitor Information Center on the corner of Mt. Pleasant Street and Broadway. The program is for all ages and it will include doughnuts, latkes, children’s activities and music. The event is open to the community and there is no charge to participate and no affiliation is necessary. RSVPs appreciated at ChabadCapeAnn.com/Chanukah.
In Gloucester, Temple Ahavat Achim has scheduled a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5:30 to 6 p.m. as the congregation lights its distinctive lobster trap menorah in front of the temple at 60 Middle St. There’ll also be singing with a live band, latkes or fried potato pancakes, and hot apple cider, as well as Hanukkah gelt for kids and more. While the event is free, registration is requested at www.taagloucester.org or by calling 978-281-0739.
In Ipswich, Chabad has also scheduled a Hanukkah celebration in Ipswich on Tuesday, Dec. 20, with a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. at the bottom of Town Hill and a party at 6 p.m. at Gathr, 42 Market St. The event will feature children’s activities, latkes, doughnuts and music. You can email Rivky@chabadcapeann.com for more info.