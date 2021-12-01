Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Dungeons & Dragons
ROCKPORT — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. the Dungeons & Dragons Club will hold its monthly meeting, also available via Zoom, in the Brenner Room of Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. Already an avid player? Then this is the club for you. Role playing and storytelling in worlds of sword and sorcery is what D&D is all about, where make-believe is driven by imagination in a structured format. Must be at least 10 years old and masks are a must for the in-person game. Questions? Call 978-546-6934, to register, visit https://rockportlibrary.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/dungeons-dragons/
Veterans benefits
ESSEX — On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the Essex Senior Center, 17 Pickering St., will host a seminar for all veterans, families, and surviving spouses of those who served in the military at 10 a.m. The program will address Local Benefit Chapter 115 for low-income veterans & surviving spouses; Service-Connected Disability Claims; VA benefit Aid & Attendance; Welcome Home Bonus; Agent Orange; and more. A representative from the VA will be there to answer any VA questions you have. Coffee and snacks will be on hand. Questions? Contact Karen Tyler at ktyler@eessexvets.com or 978-356-6699. Details at www.eessexvets.com.
At the Sawyer Free
These events scheduled at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For more information or to register, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500:
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1 to 2:30 p.m., Cook-a-Book Book Club meets. December’s theme is “Your Winter Holidays Around the World.” Make a global recipe from a cookbook checked out from the library or home and share it in a group meal, weather dependent, in library’s amphitheater or the Friends Room. Registration required. Questions? mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call the library.
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2 to 4 p.m., “Trout on the Edge” presented by Peter Johnsen, who documented his global explorations documenting the biological diversity of salmon and the people connected to it. Registration not required.
Thursday, Dec. 9, 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., STEM-tastic Thursday! with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Questions, experiments and discovery for first- through fifth-graders. Space limited, registration required. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call the library.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book group with a kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook, and a reader’s guide of discussion. Pick up kit through the library’s online booking system for distribution, collect and return to the library. Includes 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester.
Linked-in Learning: Access new online resource for free with a library card. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta variant, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Walk-ins are welcome, but you are encouraged to register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 4 p.m., until year-end. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register. Third doses of Pfizer and Moderna also available for immunocompromised individuals.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.; and Topsfield Town Hall, second floor, 2 to 3:30 p.m., through Oct. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and J&J vaccine available.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon, Pfizer and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.