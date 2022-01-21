Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Seeking singers
The North Shore’s Cantemus Chamber Chorus is seeking singers for its spring concert, Paul Winter’s “Missa Gaia: A Mass in Celebration of Mother Earth,” on May 1. A seven-time Grammy Award winner, Winter will perform with the Paul Winter Consort in this “celebration of the whole Earth as sacred space,” Auditions are being scheduled now, for Jan. 25, and Feb. 1 from 6 to 7 p.m., at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 478 Boston St. (Route 1), Topsfield. More information is available at https://www.cantemus.org/about-us/auditions/ or by emailing info@cantemus.org.
Lanesville appeal
Support and presence have been played an invaluable role in helping the Lanesville Community Center continue to thrive through these challenging times. After months of closure, the center opened with limitations in June, offering space for greatly needed family celebrations and memorials and reestablishing traditional community events along with new ones. To keep the center strong, healthy, and ready for the community’s collective needs, the center is asking for continued financial support. Keeping the Lanesville Community Center a vibrant and integral part of the community is the center board’s goal. Contributions are critical to the center’s future and greatly appreciated. By check, please mail to: Lanesville Community Center, P.O. Box 7044, Gloucester, MA 01930. By PayPal or credit card, please click on the “Donate” button at lanesvillecommunitycenter.org.
Linked-in Learning
Access new online educational resources for free with a library card at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. in Gloucester. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. For more information, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or or call 978-325-5500.
For Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — Manchester Council on Aging is offering these trips:
Friday, Jan. 21: Trip to Trader Joe’s, Burlington Coat Factory, & T.J. Maxx and Walmart. Pick up starts 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 26: Trip to the Christmas Tree Shops. Van pick-up around 10 a.m. / return around 12:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 28: Trip to King’s at MarketStreet in Lynnfield. Lunch, play pool & arcades, or ten-pin bowling. Senior van pick up at 11 a.m.
For more information or to reserve a seat on the van for one or all trips, call the Council on Aging. at 978-526-7500, or drop by the office at Town Hall, 10 Central St., Manchester. Please note: Masks are a must.
Preschool screening
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Manchester Essex Regional School District will hold a combined screening to assess 3- and 4-year-olds from Manchester and Essex who present with possible developmental delays and may require special education, and/or who wish to be considered as PEER Pals for the 2022-2023 school year. Only children who attend the screening will be eligible to be considered as a Peer Pal. Please call the Student Services Office at 978-525-6060 to schedule the screening at Manchester Memorial Elementary School.
Vaccine clinics
In response to the COVID-19 delta amd omicron variants, the Greater Cape Ann Community Collaborative urges local residents who have not been vaccinated to do so at a scheduled GCACC clinic. Clinics are free to all state residents 12 and older. Health insurance is not required. Register in advance at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/capeann. The schedule is:
Mondays: Ipswich, Our Lady of Hope rectory, 1 Pine Swamp Road, 1 to 6 p.m., through Feb. 14. First, second or booster of Pfizer vaccine.
Wednesdays: Hamilton Senior Center, 299 Bay Road, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Thursdays: Essex Town Hall Annex, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Open to 12 and older. Pfizer, Moderna and J&J, indicate preference when you register.
Fridays: Pediatric clinic for ages 5 to 12 only at Essex Town Hall Auditoriun, 30 Martin St. in Essex, from 3 to 5 p.m. on Jan. 21, Feb. 11 and March 4. Only Pfizer available. Children must be accompanied by adult and a mask must be worn.
Saturdays: Rockport Community House, 58 Broadway, 10 a.m. to noon. Registration required, indicate preference for Pfizer. Moderna or J&J. No walk-ins.
For more information on how to get a vaccine through GCACC, visit capeannclinic.com. Questions? Call 978-290-9618.