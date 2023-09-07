Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Mother of Grace Club Mass
The Mother of Grace Club invites all members, friends, and fellow parishioners within and beyond the Catholic Community of Gloucester & Rockport to join its members for its Annual Mass in Honor of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother on Friday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m. in Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St. in Gloucester. A period of Eucharistic Adoration and a Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament will follow the Mass. For more information, please contact Margherita at 978-281-0012. All are welcome.
Seniors to visit Hopper
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester on Friday, Sept. 22, to view the special exhibition, "Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape," featuring seven main galleries and five ancillary ones, each exploring a particular aspect of the region’s history and culture. The success of Hopper’s Gloucester watercolors transformed his work in all media and set the stage for his monumental career. The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is $18, all included. Please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500 for more information or to sign up.
Story-telling workshop
Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St., invites you to build your skills and discover tips for telling a great 5-minute story in two intensive workshops. Learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more, from expert storyteller Laila Goodman in this intimate workshop on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Suggested donation is $10. For more information and to register, visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Ladies Bible Study
A 5-week Ladies’ Bible study, “Anointed, Transformed, Redeemed” led by Rev. Rebecca (Willette) Keefe runs Wednesdays through Oct. 1 at Gloucester Assembly of God Church, 211 Washington St., Gloucester. No church affiliation is needed and all are welcome. Times are 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Questions? Contact keefe93@comcast.net.
Summer sale
St John's Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is having a Summer Sale in its Regal Rummage shop through Sept. 16, with everything 50% off. St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Vendors needed
Vendors are needed for The FinnFunn Marketplace on Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gloucester High School gym, being hosted by the Cape Ann Finns with Gloucester 400+. A variety of vendors including those who offer Nordic-inspired goods are being sought; spaces are $35 each and table rental is $25. Apply by Oct. 1. The FinnFunn Marketplace takes place during the 31st Annual FinnFunn New England Weekend (finnfunn.org). Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or call 202-420-8548 for an application.
AGH art at CAM
Since its opening in 1897, Addison Gilbert Hospital has amassed over 300 works in its extensive and impressive art collection, including oil paintings, watercolors and prints. A selection of these are on view at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), through Oct. 8. Most artists featured have worked on Cape Ann during the 20th century. Several on view in the Janet & William Ellery James Center include Alice Beach Winter (1877-1968); Louise Upton Brumback (1867-1929), Bertha Peyton (1871-1947), Vera Andrus (1895-1979), a printmaker, painter and book illustrator. There are also works by Annisquam watercolorist Harry Gage (1887-1982), who served as chair of the Cape Ann Arts Council. Historic artifacts and photographs from the hospital are also featured at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., off Grant Circle, open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.
Nordic Marketplace
Local and regional merchants invite the public to the free FinnFunn Marketplace to be held in the Gloucester High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy live music as you browse a variety of goods, including Nordic items, and catch up with old friends and new. The marketplace or Finnish tori is part of the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend — Cape Ann (finnfunn.org) hosted by the Cape Ann Finns partnered with Gloucester 400+ which spotlights Gloucester's ethnic groups as shapers of Gloucester over time. Questions and vendor inquiries? Call 202-420-8548.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning and creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Read and Meet Book Group for second- and third-graders, Thursdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., registration required.
Art Adventures for ages 0-8 with caregiver, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, =with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Rosey the Raccoon lottery on Mondays— Spot Rosey in an Essex business visible from the street. Call, email or stop in to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Stories, songs and rhymes Wednesdays for ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, 9 a.m. ; and preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver, at 10 a.m. Register at www.essexpl.org
Read to Jackson the black Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute reading slot. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org or call 978-768-7410.
Wonderbooks! New for kids — Great selection of audio sing-along and print bound picture books for literacy and fun! And don't forget educational tablets.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door's new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, is open for the 2023 season. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.
Food drive
MANCHESTER — “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the Manchester Knights of Columbus ongoing 24/7 food drive for The Open Door's food pantry in Gloucester. The need on Cape Ann is greater now than ever before, so all are encouraged to leave food donations in the designated bins in the garage on Friend Street behind Sacred Heart Church, School Street, Manchester. Food items most needed are peanut butter; canned tuna, chicken, turkey; healthy snack items; breakfast cereal; 100% juice/juice boxes; hearty soups; canned vegetables and fruits; spaghetti sauce; macaroni and cheese; rice; noodles and pasta; and cake, muffin, and pancake mixes. (Please no glass items-jars, bottles, etc.) Knights of Council 1232 transport the donated food to The Open Door weekly. This food drive is an open-ended and on-going effort.
Creativebug
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Public Library has added Creativebug to its list of online databases. Creativebug offers more than 1,000 videos by artists and professionals detailing a wide variety of art and crafts projects for all ages. Videos cover painting, ceramics, knitting, quilting, jewelry-making, party crafts, and more. Some crafts can be learned in a single video, or skills can be honed over multiple videos. To get started, visit www.rockportlibrary.org, go to home page, enter your library card number and email address. After that, you’ll only need to enter your card number to get crafting! Questions? 978-546-6934.
Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.