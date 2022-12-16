Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Rockport Dems meet
ROCKPORT — The Rockport Democratic Town Committee will meet this Saturday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Brenner Room at the Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. The meeting will end a little before 11 to allow all who wish to join the standout on Dock Square to do so. The meeting is open to anyone either in person (mask wearing encouraged) or via zoom.
Stuff-a-Cruiser
ESSEX — The Essex Police Department invites the community to enjoy “Coffee with a Cop” and help department stuff a police cruiser with toys for donation to local toy drives. Join the officers on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Public Safety Building, 11 John Wise Ave. and help make Christmas merry for families in need. A marked police cruiser will be ready to take donations of unwrapped toys and gift cards. Donations will also be accepted in the main lobby vestibule of the Public Safety Building, as well as the lower lobby vestibule until Dec. 18. All toys will be distributed to local toy drives.
At Rockport library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St. in Rockport, warms up the holidays with a jam-packed schedule of activities and programs. Registration is required for all Zoom events, and for all in-person library events as noted at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. For more information call 978-546-6934.
Sunday, Dec. 18, at 2 p.m., Notable Fiction Book Club — in the Trustees Room and on Zoom. This month’s discussing “Wide Sargasso Sea” by Jean Rhys. Contact ljspublic@earthlink.net for Zoom invite to the meeting and upcoming meetings. Call 978-546-6934 to pick up a copy of the book.
Monday, Dec. 19, 3:15 to 4:15 p.m., LEGOs and Crafting — after school in the Brenner Room with the library’s collection of LEGO bricks, or and crafting supplies. Under 9 must have caregiver. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/
Monday, Dec. 19, 4 p.m., Monday Afternoon Book Club — in the Trustees Room discussing “Between Two Kingdoms: A Memoir of a Life Interrupted” by Suleika Jaouad, Emmy Award-winning writer and activist who spent in early adulthood fighting leukemia and learning to live again. To join, email: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m., Fascinating Stories Behind Our Favorite Christmas Traditions — on Zoom with author Brian Earl, based on his new book by the same name. Register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ for Zoom link.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Preschool Storytime — with Miss Emily in the Brenner Room for stories and songs. For preschoolers with caregiver. Children’s room open until 11:30 a.m. for play and book selection.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 11 a.m., Codes and Ciphers in the American Revolutionary War — on Zoom, led by Gail White Usher, an educator and researcher working in New England’s early history. Please register at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/ to receive your Zoom link.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2 p.m. Tuesdays at Two Movie Matinee — in the Brenner Room for the 1946 Christmas classic movies starring James Stewart as a desperately frustrated businessman who is helped by an angel.
Holiday Open House
MANCHESTER — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m. get in the spirit of the season when the Manchester Historical Museum hosts its second Snowflake Open House. Enjoy cookies, coffee, tea, and ornament making at the kids table. All welcome, all free, all ages to make your season bright at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union Street, Manchester. Questions? Call 978-526-1570, or email info@manchesterhistoricalmuseum.org.
Culture Splash
Arts and cultural organizations across Gloucester’s two designated cultural districts, Harbortown and Rock Neck, have been organizing Gloucester’s Culture Splash Series for two successful summers. Now moving towards its third season, this community collaboration seeks a subtle rebrand of the Culture Splash logo to make it more digital ready. An RFP for the logo rebrand is being widely distributed to artist communities across Gloucester. Culture Splash and Discover Gloucester are currently accepting proposals for an updated logo design and branding package, and also the design of a sticker to be distributed throughout the series. The RFP can be found on Discover Gloucester’s website at: discovergloucester.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/3rd-Annual-Culture-Splash-RFP-for-Branding-2.pdf. Submissions are due by Jan. 8, 2023. Designers submitting proposals should pay close attention to the “Timeline” section of the RFP as the turnaround on the final design is slated for the end of January. Submission and questions may be submitted by email to” info@discovergloucester.com.