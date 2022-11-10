Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Drum circle
ROCKPORT — Every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. a Drum Circle will be held at The Performance Room at Whale’s Jaw Cafe. Drum Circles have been known to be a healing and growth event for all who join the circle. So bring a drum or percussion instrument and join the group led by Dickie Newport at the cafe, 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport.
Clothes drive
The St. Vincent de Paul Society is holding a clothes drive. The St. Vincent de Paul Closet, located in the basement of St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St., opens for donations every second and fourth Saturday of the month. Donation of $5 a bag is greatly appreciated.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is ready for fall with back-to-school events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this fall, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711.
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499. Passcode: 123456.
Food drive
The Open Door’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The nonprofit is specifically encouraging donations of breakfast items, including cereal, coffee, tea, cereal and granola bars, pancake and waffle mixes, instant oatmeal, maple syrup, and 100% fruit juice. Glass jars cannot be accepted due to safety concerns. Donations may be dropped at these locations on the day of the Thanksgiving Food Drive: Market Basket, 101 Gloucester Crossing Road in Gloucester; Stop & Shop, 6 Thatcher Road in Gloucester; Shaw’s, 127 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester, and 146 High St. in Ipswich; and Crosby’s Marketplace, 3 Summer St. in, Manchester; Questions? Visit foodpantry.org or contact The Open Door at 978-283-6776.
After Hours
ESSEX — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business After Hours networker upstairs at Great Marsh Brewing Company, 99 Main St. in Essex. The brewery overlooks the Essex River and marsh. Meet and greet local business community members, play table shuffleboard and foosball, sample craft brews and hard and soft seltzers with appetizers, as well as a full bar. The event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Please register to attend at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/coffee-connections-virtual-networking-event-11-03-2022-20794?calendarMonth=2022-11-01
Senior luncheon
MANCHESTER —On Tuesday, Nov. 15, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a catered to-go lobster roll or chicken salad roll lunch with chips and cookie for pick up at the Council on Aging office around 12:15 p.m. Cost is $12 for the lobster roll, $6 for chicken salad, open to the first 50 who sign up. Drop your payment off or mail a check to the Council on Aging, 10 Central Street, Manchester. Please Call 978-526-7500 by Nov. 7 to register.
White elephant sale
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., will hold an Exquisite White Elephant Sale on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All proceeds will benefit activities for the residents of Seacoast Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Save the date; rain, snow or shine.
Enviro scholarships
The Henry David Thoreau Foundation awards collegiate scholarships of up to $26,000 to eight to ten students graduating from public or private high schools in Massachusetts. As Henry David Thoreau Scholars, these select high school seniors may enroll in any college and university in the world while they major or minor in an environmentally related field. The foundation further assists its scholarship winners by identifying environmentally related internships, offering internship stipends, and providing networking opportunities. To learn more about the Henry David Thoreau Foundation and the Henry David Thoreau Scholarships, please visit thoreauscholar.org. An online application is available. Students have until Feb. 1, 2023, to apply.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Chorus rehearsing
PEABODY — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Peabody Electric Light Company, 201 Warren St. Extension, Peabody, except for the first week of each month, when they rehearse on Thursdays. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-49887.