Benefit breakfast
SeniorCare Inc. will hold its 49th annual Meals on Wheels Breakfast Fundraiser at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., in downtown Gloucester on Friday, March 31, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are $20 per person and include a “wicked” buffet breakfast. Tickets are available online at www.seniorcareinc.org or may be purchased at the door. Proceeds will benefit SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program. Sponsorship opportunities available. For information, call 978-281-1750 or visit www.seniorcareinc.org.
Rummage sale
A 50% off sale offered by St. John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, at its Thrift Shop and Regal Rummage ends Friday, March 31. Winter clothing, accessories and shoes for men, women and children will be on sale, as well as artwork, sets of china and other selected red dot specials. The shop is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mastercard and Visa accepted on purchases over $10. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Swedish Pancakes
ROCKPORT — Spiran Lodge 98 will hold its annual Swedish Pancake Breakfast on Sunday, April 2, from 8 to 11 a.m. Swedish pancakes, sausages, fruit cup, juice and coffee. Also a Nordic Bake Table with nisu and pastries. Tickets at door: Adult $10; Child $5, Spiran Lodge 98 is at the corner of Broadway and School Street in Rockport.
Community gardens
Backyard Growers will host a ribbon-cutting of the expanded Burnham’s Field Community Garden this Sunday, April 2, at 11 a.m. in conjunction with the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. Over 50 low- to moderate-income downtown Gloucester households will grow food in this urban community garden this season. Backyard Growers will also host a compost top-off of the garden’s bed thanks to its partnership with Black Earth Compost, as well as its annual Free Seed Swap & Giveaway — all in the same location.
At Sawyer Free
Sawyer Free Library, temporarily located at 21 Main St. in Gloucester, has a full schedule of programs and activities lined up this March. Unless otherwise noted, registration for both in person and Zoom events require registration via contact information below or on the library’s website at: sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? 978-325-5500.
Friday, March 31, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., Inside The ‘Whalemobile’ — Young Scientists register for a 30-minute time slot to go inside Nile—a life-sized inflatable humpback, to learn how whales and humans are similar and different.For 2nd – 8th graders a6 at Gloucester City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium. 9 Dale Ave. Registration required. Contact: mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5549.
SFL Home Delivery: Sawyer Free Library provides free home delivery to residents of all ages who are unable to visit the library due to special needs, illness, or disability. Librarians will work to be sure to deliver items that match interests. To learn more or request items, contact: moneill@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5562 or visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book club with kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook if available, and a reader’s guide of discussion questions. Reserve and pick up through SFL’s online booking system. After meeting, collect books and return the kit to library. The kit also includes a 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. For details go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Old Sloop concert
On Saturday, April 1, The Kemp Harris Group takes the stage at the Old Sloop. The music starts at 7:30 p.m. with ‘Northwest Fox’ opening. at ‘The Old Sloop Presents,’ at the First Congregational Church, 12 School St, Rockport: handicap-accessible. Visit oldslooppresents.org for more information and tickets.
Chamber music
To kick off a second year as its Artist-in-Residence, the Annisquam Village Church presents violinist Scott Moore in the first of two spring recitals on Sunday, April 2, at 3 p.m. Moore will be joined by pianist Tianhong Yang, in performing “Mirror in Mirror,” a translation of Arvo Pärt’s “Spiegel im Spiegel,” exploring the range of sonorities for violin and piano — from fiery and virtuosic, to deeply tender and profound with deep emotional resonance. Also on the program, staples like Fritz Kreisler’s “Praeludium and Allegro,” Henryck Wieniawski’s “Scherzo-Tarantella.” César Franck’s “Sonata for violin and piano,” and Bach’s “Sonata No.2 in A minor for solo violin.” All are welcome at the historic 1830s interdenominational church is at 820 Washington St., corner of Leonard Street, at the head of Lobster Cove.
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Zoom in on arthritis
Arthritis relief without pills? Exercises can help functional movement, increase range of motion and improve ADL’s (Activities of Daily Living), and you won’t have to leave the house to do it. PACE at Element Care is offering a free virtual exercise program over Zoom every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Sit, stand, and join us. All are welcome, and it’s absolutely free. Register for your Zoom link at: https://elementcare-org.zoom.us/j/83819924499?pwd=N1N6ZHNmbUxUaXRtWm1EWmR1bzF1UT09. Meeting ID: 838 1992 4499.
Meals on Wheels
Home-delivered meals might be for you if you are age 60 or older, and unable to prepare a balanced meal because of physical, mental, or emotional limitations, or lack of home assistance from family, friends, or neighbors, to prepare balanced meal. If this sounds like you, and you are unable to participate in the congregate dining program comfortably or safely, Meals on Wheels delivers daily to your door. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program. For more information call SeniorCare Inc. at 978-281-1750 or call toll-free 866-927-1050.
Manchester library
MANCHESTER — Manchester Public Library is offering plenty of events that are fun, helpful and educational. To check them out and see more of what’s on this winter, visit https://www.manchesterpl.org/. The Manchester Public Library is located at 15 Union St, Questions? Call 978) 526-7711. Unless otherwise noted, please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Thursdays, 4 to 6 p.m., High School seniors essay prep— stop by during office hours, and work with professional writing coach and certified editor Maile Black. Questions? mblack@manchesterpl.org.