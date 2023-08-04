Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Fireworks fundraiser
ROCKPORT — Rockport Fireworks will be at the Rockport Farmers Market in Harvey Park on Saturday, Aug. 5, selling items as a fundraiser for the town's Illumination Night fireworks show. Items are raffle tickets to win a Ken Knowles painting, lanterns, fireworks T-shirt and a fireworks candle. Donations may be sent to ”Rockport Illumination Fund Inc.” 16-b South Street, Rockport MA 01966. You can also Venmo @Rockport-Fireworks.
Tour de Greenbelt
ESSEX — Registration for the Tour de Greenbelt — Cycle for Land Conservation on Sept. 16 at www.ecga.org/tourdegreenbelt is open through Sept. 10. This annual event benefits Greenbelt’s local land conservation work. Untimed routes include a 25-mile and 50-mile road option, and a 40-mile and (new this year!) 28-mile Gravel Grinder option. Venture past open fields, into state forests, and along local farmland while passing more than 50 properties forever protected by Greenbelt. After the ride, cyclists can enjoy food and live music under the big tent at Cox Reservation on Eastern Avenue in Essex.
Happy as a Clam 5K
ESSEX — Special early bird pricing is in effect until Sept. 1 for those who register for the 2023 Happy as a Clam 5k Race, Walk & Fun Dashes at www.essex5k.org. Event date is Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 8 p.m. and it is open to runners and walkers of all ages who want to support Essex Elementary School and all the enrichment programs the students hope to enjoy throughout the year. Create a team of family, friends, or co-workers and receive a registration discount, along with the ability to motivate each other through the training process. There will be a special Team Prize as well.
Pancake Breakfast
The Rotary Club of Gloucester will hold its annual Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. on the same weekend as the the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's Gloucester Waterfront Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20. Both events take place in in Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave. in Gloucester, and a special free parking area is available for Pancake Breakfast attendees. Tickets are $9, $5 for children 6 and younger, and are available at www.gloucesterrotary.org, or at the door.
At Manchester Library
MANCHESTER — Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library's has a full schedule to take you through the rest of the summer.: Library summer hours are: closed on Saturdays and Sundays until September. Please register for all programs on our website: https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
Summer Reading for Teens, ages 11 to 18 — Teens can stop in the library at any time to pick up bingo sheets and instructions to win cool prizes all summer long.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friends of the Library Book Sale — During Festival by the Sea, stop by for deals and steals in hardcover fiction, nonfiction, children's books, DVDs, puzzles and more! Cash and checks ok. Proceeds benefit library.
Now through Aug. 11, Summer reading— Grade 6 and under sign up — for summer reading ending on 8/11. Register in the library for a chance to win raffle prizes and get free admission to the Topsfield Fair!
Wednesdays at 3 to 4 p.m., Summer Art and Sensory— Kids explore their creativity with different art materials. Step by step, hands on and guided for for kids in pre-k –2nd grade. through summer. Space is limited and registration required for each week’s session.
Friday, Aug. 11 at 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., The Didgeridoo Down Under— fusion of Australian music, comedy, character building, storytelling and dance. The didgeridoo known for its otherworldly sound. Learn about Aussie animals, culture, unity and more .If rain, moves to Community Center. registration required.
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Finns is looking to expand its membership. Dues are waived for 2023 (thereafter $10 annually). Join Cape Ann Finns, a group of 290-plus open to everyone curious about this ethnic group's heritage and contributions to shaping Cape Ann since the mid-1800s. An application and information about CAF is at www.capeannfinns.com. Or email your name and email address to capeannfinns@gmail.com. Or call 202-420-8548.
500 Club
Gloucester AMVETS Post 32 is offering the chance to win 14 prizes, totaling $1,100 in one night. AMVETS Post 32's 500 Club, which raises money for the organization's scholarship fund, has openings. The club is open to the public and only 500 tickets or numbers are available at a cost of $5 each. Drawings are held monthly when the numbers for ten $20 winners, one $50, one $100, one $250 and one $500 winner are announced. If a number is pulled for a smaller award, it is thrown back in the bucket and is eligible for all other drawings. Many members hold onto their same numbers for months or years. It costs $60 to hold a number for a year. Members need not be present and will be notified be mail if they win. Anyone wishing to buy a number may do so at the club or by phone (978-283-9738). Checks may be made out to Friends of AMVETS and be sent to AMVETS 500 Club, 14 Prospect St., Gloucester, MA 01930. The drawings are held on the last Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. upstairs in the Amvets building at 14 Prospect St. Gloucester.
Open Mic Nights
The Gloucester Writers Center holds open mic nights the first Monday of the month at 7:30 p.m., 126 East Main St., Gloucester. Come early to sign up, enjoy refreshments and camaraderie with other writers. Bring five minutes of work to share! GWC open mics are low-key, supportive opportunities to share your work with peers in a comfortable setting. As always, parking is at Chapel Street + North Shore Arts, just down the road.