Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
At the Sawyer Free
Here are just some of the events scheduled at Gloucester’s Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. For more information, call 978-325-5500:
Wednesdays at 10 a.m. — A full morning of stories, bubbles and fun for children and their caregivers. More details: sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Tuesday, Nov. 22, 7 to 8 p.m., Author Talk: Massachusetts Must Read Authors: Barry Van Dusen, artist and one of Massachusetts’s must-read authors of the year presents his latest book, “Finding Sanctuary: An Artist Explores the Nature of Mass Audubon,” via Zoom. To register, visit sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Monday, Nov. 29, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual Best Selling Author Series: Lynne Reeves and Lisa Genova, discuss Reeve’s latest thriller, Dangers Of An Ordinary Night, a mystery thriller set in Boston, in conversation with NYT bestselling author Lisa Genova, via Zoom. To register or for more information go to, sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Wednesday, Dec. 1, 1 to 2:30 p.m. — Cook-a-Book Book Club, December’s theme is “Your Winter Holidays Around the World.” Make a global recipe from a cookbook checked out from the Library or home and share it in a group meal, weather dependent, in Library’s Amphitheater or the Friends Room. Registration i required at: sawyerfreelibrary.com. Questions? mmartin@sawyerfreelibrary.org or call 978-325-5500.
Saturday, Dec. 4, 2- 4 p.m., — "Trout on the Edge" presented by Peter Johnsen, who documented his global explorations documenting the biological diversity of salmon and the people connected to it. Registration not required; details at sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.
Thursday, Dec. 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m. — STEM-tastic Thursday! with Children’s Librarian Marisa. Questions, Experiments & Discovery. Grades 1-5. Space limited. Registration required at sawyerfreelibrary.org. Questions? Marisa Hall at mhall@sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5505.
SFL Book Club To Go: Start your own book group with a kit containing 10 print copies, a large print copy or audiobook, a reader’s guide of discussion. Pick up kit through SFL’s online booking system for distribution, collect and return to the library. Includes 25% discount coupon to The Cave in Gloucester. Questions? to 978-325-5500.
Linked in Learning: New online resource accessed for free with a library card. Choose from thousands of online courses to learn in-demand skills from real-world industry experts. Visit sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Warm Coats for Cold Weather
Sponsored by Masconomo Council 1232 Knights of Columbus, this year’s “Warm Coats for Cold Weather” drive will take place at Sacred Heart Church, 62 School St., Manchester, through Nov. 22 of Thanksgiving week. Leave garments 24/7 in the garage behind the church on Friend Street. Open the overhead door with button on door frame right or use the side door. Coats (lightly used and new) will be collected for distribution to kids and adults in need on Cape Ann and the North Shore in conjunction with Bootstraps Beverly.
Girl Scouts Awards
Hannah Olson and Kassidy Klopotoski will receive their Girl Scout Silver Awards at a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3. The Silver Award is the highest honor a Cadette Girl Scout can achieve. For their Silver Award, the two teens collaborated with local artists to design and have printed 200 copies of a coloring book for donation to the Addison Gilbert Hospital Oncology Department. To learn more, visit https://www.gsema.org/en/programs/highest-awards/silver-award.html.
Wreath sale
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway, Rockport, will hold its annual Wreath Sale on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the front church courtyard. A selection of mixed green wreaths and swags will be offered. All proceeds benefit the church’s mission outreach programs.
Thanksgiving
ROCKPORT — A Community Thanksgiving Service will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 24 Broadway in Rockport, at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25. All are welcome.
Christmas Marketplace
Holy Family Women’s Guild will hold its Christmas Marketplace on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outdoors at St. Ann Church, 74 Pleasant St. Christmas greens and florals made by members, homemade pre-boxed cookies, raffles, and christmas/craft table. In the Parish Hall will be “Bea” raffle prizes, tables and, working with Cressey & Sons Nursery in Rowley, holiday cemetery log arrangements and decorated kissing balls. Mask required indoors. All funds raised to benefit Holy Family Parish and the Catholic Community of Gloucester and Rockport
Can drive
West Gloucester Congregational Church, UCC, 488 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, is hosting a canned food drive to benefit The Open Door. Bins will be in the church parking lot until Nov. 22 so that donations can be dropped off at any time.
Village Fair
St John’s Village Fair returns Saturday, Nov. 20, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring handmade crafts, Bake Shop, cookies by the pound, local preserves and jams, vintage jewelry, gift raffle and holiday decorations, and the Regal Rummage Shop with seasonal apparel and Thrift Shop with great gifts. Warm up your visit with a Fish Chowder Lunch. Masks will be required. The church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is handicapped accessible, with parking at 33 Washington St. Admission is free. Visa and MasterCard accepted.
Holiday baskets
The Open Door is seeking donations for its annual Holiday Basket program. Each $30 donation provides a holiday basket to a local household, complete with a 14-pound turkey, gravy, dinner rolls, stuffing mix, cranberries, apples, carrots, squash and potatoes. To donate online, visit foodpantry.org. Or make checks payable to The Open Door, with “turkey” on the memo line and mail to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester MA 01930. Clients of The Open Door who wish to request a basket, call 978-283-6776 or visit foodpantry.org.
Stories, Bubble and Fun
Stories, Bubble and Fun are on tap every Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Sawyer Free Library. 2 Dale Ave., Gloucester. Children and their caregivers enjoy a fun morning outside in the amphitheater! Or, in case of rain, in the Library’s Friend Room. For more details, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org or 978-325-5500.