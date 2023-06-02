Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St.,Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to an event.
Book drive
MANCHESTER — Friends of the Manchester Library are accepting book donations from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 10, for the Annual Summer Book Sale. Bring books to the parking lot at Manchester Essex Regional Middle High School, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester.
Please only donate books you would be willing to buy; no ripped pages, mold or broken spines. Please do not drop off books at any other time — they cannot be accepted. The book sale will be Aug. 5.
Gloucester Dems
The Gloucester Democratic City Committee will convene for the last meeting before the summer on Thursday, June 8. All are welcome. Members who want to run for convention delegates, please meet at no later than 6 p.m. at the Gloucester Fraternity Club on Webster St. Official meeting starts at 7 p.m. with guest speaker from the Right to Immigration Institute. Food will be served and there will be a cash bar
Free medical clinics
Gloucester fishing industry workers are invited to come to the Provider on the Pier free medical clinic every Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harbormaster’s office, 19 Harbor Loop #2. The Massachusetts HEALs Coalition: Fishing Partnership Support Services, North Shore Community Health, Addison Gilbert Hospital/Lahey Health, Middlesex Recovery, and North Shore Health Project/ONESTOP provide walk-in service that offers access to basic medical evaluations, assistance with health insurance enrollment, wound care, and HIV/Hep C and STI testing. Been thinking about going to the doctor’s office? Provider on the Pier is ready to help. You don’t even need an appointment. In fact, walk-ins are encouraged.
Kids crafts
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., hosts We Craft on Saturdays while supplies last. Craft materials are provided and placed on the craft table in the Children’s Room at 10 a.m. No registration. Visit https://rockportlibrary.org/events/. Questions? Call 978-546-6934.
Indigenous Cape Ann
Cape Ann Museum is presenting its exhibition of local indigenous artifacts from Cape Ann, on view in the downtown campus, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. The display also includes selections from the Annisquam Historical Society. For admission and information, visit www.capeannmuseum.org/events.
Tomato workshop
On June 8, from 4:30 to5:30 p.m., Backyard Growers will hold a tomato workshop at Burnham’s Field Community Garden, next to the basketball courts, in Gloucester. Backyard Growers will share best practices for good tomato health and preventative care, and also for treating blossom end-rot, blight, and blossom drop. Backyard Growers will also give examples of different trellising styles and their uses. This event is free to Backyard Growers participants/$15 general admission. Proceeds support Backyard Growers’ work building healthy, connected, resilient communities by empowering people to grow their own food. Visit www.backyardgrowers.org/events to purchase tickets.
At Manchester library
MANCHESTER — It’s May and Manchester-by-the-Sea Public Library, 15 Union St., is chock full of great stuff to do. For a complete schedule and to register for events and programs, please visit manchesterpl.org/events. Questions? Call 978-526-2017. Please register for all programs on the website, https://www.manchesterpl.org/events/
VOX and Wonder Books is a new collection in the Children’s Room offering audio and print picture and chapter books bound together. Reader transforms an ordinary print book into an all-in-one read-along experience. Just push a button to listen and read through speaker or head phones.
Tuesday, June 6, at 4 to 6 p.m., Hearthside Book Group — at the library or on Zoom to discuss the novel “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks. Contact Lori Dumont at ldumont@manchesterpl.org or at 978-526-7711 for further information. Copiesat the circulation desk, curbside pickup or by home delivery.
Manchester seniors
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering these events and trips for seniors. For further information or to reserve your seat on the van, please call the C.O.A. Office at 526-7500.
Friday, June 2, lunch at Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant — in Newburyport. Senior van pick-up starts around 10:30 a.m. Return expected by 2 p.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Wednesday, June 7 , Lunch at New Brothers Restaurant & Deli — in Danvers Square. Greek-American comfort food. 11 a.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Friday, June 9, shopping trip — to Peabody’s North Shore Mall or Danvers’ Liberty Tree Mall. Senior van pick up starts 10 a.m., a.m. Reservations required as noted above.
Wednesday, June 14, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Take a stand against elder abuse. Wear something purple and join us as in front of Town Hall on the Village Green to show your support and, get more information.
Friday, June 16, lunch and shopping trip to Wegmans’ Market Café in Burlington. Senior van pick up starts 11 a.m. Return around 2 p.m.
Friday, June 23, shopping trip to Walmart in Danvers— Walmart in Danvers. Senior van pickup around 10 a.m
Wednesday, June 28, monthly mystery ride— Pack at appetite and go wherever the senior van takes you for a surprise treat. Pick-up begins at 12 noon; return by 2 p.m.
Thursday, June 29, at 2 p.m, Stars and Stripes Show at Crowell Chapels— A musical tribute of great American Classics, including ‘America the Beautiful’ and Irving Berlin classics by Big Smile Entertainment. For transportation, call as noted above.